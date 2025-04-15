Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: X Browser Setup Guide

A step-by-step X browser setup guide is here. In this tutorial you’ll find out how to set up X browser from a to z.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is an antidetect browser?

An anti-detect browser is an upgraded regular browser – it protects your privacy while letting you stay undetected with multiple online identities. Your digital fingerprint and parameters will remain private whenever you visit any website.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

