TradingView Scraper API
Screener rows, symbol pages, and idea feeds, collected on demand. Our TradingView scraper API returns market data where the paid TradingView API stops short – no CAPTCHAs, no proxy setup.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Be ahead of the TradingView scraping game
What is TradingView scraper API?
A TradingView scraper API is a hosted endpoint that loads public TradingView pages and hands back parsed fields. The paid TradingView API covers charting data rather than the page-level detail around it, and a scheduled Python job is how most desks collect the difference. Point it at a screener, symbol, or idea URL to get:
- Screener rows and filter results
- Symbol overview and quote details
- Published ideas with titles and authors
- Indicator and script listing metadata
- Watchlist and market category pages
Published ideas are the part with no API equivalent at all, since they are user commentary rather than market data.
Collect TradingView data
Every call runs on the Web Scraping API, which bundles a scraper, a parser, and a 125M+ pool of residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
What that gives you on TradingView:
- Rendered quote panels and screener tables
- Parsed fields instead of raw markup
- 195+ geo-locations, down to ZIP level
- CAPTCHA handling on every retry
- Real-time or scheduled delivery
- One endpoint for the whole pipeline
Built-in scraper
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape TradingView with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our TradingView Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://www.tradingview.com/screener/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Get more from the TradingView scraper API
JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so TradingView data arrives without blocks.
100% success rate
Failed TradingView requests never reach your invoice. You pay for the screener rows and symbol pages that actually come back.
Advanced anti-bot bypass
Exit IPs, fingerprints, and TLS handshakes rotate together, so TradingView reads the traffic as ordinary browsing.
Real-time or on-demand results
Pull TradingView quotes the moment a session opens, or queue the job for after the closing bell.
125M+ proxy pool
Instrument coverage shifts between regions. Choose an exit type – residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter – and one of 195+ locations to match the market you follow.
JavaScript rendering
TradingView paints most panels in the browser. We execute the page fully, so lazy-loaded quotes and widgets land in your output.
Easy integration
Test one cURL call, then lift the same request into Python or Node.js. Quick-start guides and the API *Playground* cover both.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from TradingView. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your TradingView scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.
Decodo
Manual data collection
Other APIs
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Only pay for successful requests
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
100+ ready-made scraping templates
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats
Days to implement
Limited output formats
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from TradingView. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your TradingView scraper up while you focus on the data itself.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Trusted by:
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Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to scrape TradingView?
Public TradingView pages – screeners, symbol overviews, published ideas – sit on the safe side of the line. Check TradingView's terms of use first, since exchange-sourced quotes can carry separate licensing terms. Skip anything behind a login, and treat profile details as personal data, which GDPR and CCPA both cover. Ask counsel before reselling market data.
How does the TradingView scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?
Each request leaves on a different exit IP, with a fingerprint and TLS handshake built to match it and headers ordered the way a browser sends them. CAPTCHA handling sits inside the call, and refused attempts repeat without touching your balance. Pages that need a persistent session can go through Site Unblocker instead.
What output formats does the TradingView scraper API support?
HTML comes back by default. Ask for JSON wherever parsing covers the page type and you get named fields instead. Table and CSV exports live in the dashboard. For layouts with no parser yet, our AI Parser produces fields without hand-written selectors.
Can I geo-target TradingView requests to a specific country or city?
Yes. Set any of 195+ locations, down to a city or ZIP where the network supports it. If TradingView varies symbol coverage or broker options between countries, fixing the origin stops a table from mixing regional variants.
How fast is the TradingView scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?
Plan tier sets how many TradingView URLs move at once, and that ceiling clears a full screener sweep. Responses land in seconds under normal conditions. Run the sweep nightly, or fire single pulls while the session is open. Nothing to provision.
Can I try the TradingView scraper API for free?
Yes. The Web Scraping API free starter plan covers the TradingView scraper and opens from your dashboard with no card. The included quota works on any supported target, which is enough to judge field coverage, latency, and parsing quality.
TradingView Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option