Flight Fares Scraper API

Fare data is only useful while it is fresh. Our flight fares scraper returns itineraries, prices, and fare classes on demand, read from the same search pages travelers see.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the flight fares scraping game

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What is flight fares scraper API?

Fares change faster than almost any other price on the public web, sometimes several times an hour on one route. A fare scraper turns each search page into rows, and because results arrive in stages rather than all at once, our Playwright walkthrough is a useful reference for the timing. Per query, output sorts three ways:

  • Route – origin, destination, and travel dates
  • Itinerary – carrier, flight numbers, stop count, and fare class
  • Cost – total price and currency, baggage and change-fee notes, plus calendar and flexible-date price grids

A run that finishes late is not a slow run. It is a wrong one, because the fare it captured no longer exists.

Get flight fares scraper API
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Collect flight fares data

Fare pages fight automation, and the Web Scraping API absorbs that fight for you.

What does the work:

  • 125M+ IPs across residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter types
  • Session profiles and TLS behavior matched per request
  • Full rendering for progressive result loading
  • CAPTCHA handling with quiet retries
  • 195+ geo-locations for point-of-sale pricing
  • Charges on successful responses only

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape flight fares with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our flight fares Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.google.com/travel/flights",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the flight fares scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so flight fares data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

A blocked search returns nothing and bills nothing. Only completed fare pages are chargeable.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Travel sites read timing and handshake details closely. Session profiles and header rotation keep a long run steady.

Real-time or on-demand results

Check a route every 15 minutes while prices move, or batch tomorrow's searches overnight.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

The fare follows the point of sale. Price the route as its local buyer would, placing the request in whichever of 195+ markets sells the ticket.

JavaScript rendering

Results stream in after the search fires. We hold the render until the itinerary list settles, then return the page.

Easy integration

Fire searches from Python, Node.js, or cURL, and check parameters in the *Playground* before a scheduler touches them.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Flight Fares. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Flight Fares scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from flight fares. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your flight fares scraper up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape flight fares?

Publicly displayed prices and schedules are facts, and gathering them is lawful in most jurisdictions. Airline and travel agency terms often restrict automated access, so read those before scaling. Keep passenger records out of scope entirely. Commercial fare products deserve legal review, particularly where resale is involved.

How does the flight fares scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Travel pages combine device checks, behavioral signals, and CAPTCHAs. Each search leaves on a different outbound IP, with a session profile and handshake aligned to it, and retries stay invisible to you. For hotel and package layouts beside flights, the Expedia Scraper API covers similar ground.

What output formats does the flight fares scraper API support?

You get HTML unless JSON is requested, and parsing supports it on covered layouts. Dashboard exports produce CSV for analysis. Price history work pipes JSON into a database, since a fare row means little without its timestamp and query context.

Can I geo-target flight fares requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and it matters more here than nearly anywhere. Targeting covers 195+ locations, and selected regions narrow to city or ZIP, so a Tokyo point of sale is priced from Tokyo. Currency and tax display usually follow the same signal.

How fast is the flight fares scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Route counts climb fast, so run searches side by side up to the concurrency your plan allows. Responses usually come back in seconds. Sweep by route group on a schedule, or trigger single checks from an alerting service.

Can I try the flight fares scraper API for free?

Yes. Flight fare collection is included in the Web Scraping API free starter plan, card-free. Try your busiest routes first, since render timing and geo behavior differ between travel sites more than plan limits ever will.

Flight Fares Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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