Polymarket Scraper API
Odds shift by the minute. Our Polymarket scraper API captures live market pages on demand when the Polymarket API alone falls short – rendered, parsed, and ready to store.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Be ahead of the Polymarket scraping game
What is Polymarket scraper API?
Teams tracking prediction markets hit two walls on the Polymarket API: a request ceiling, and page-level detail that never appears in it. A Polymarket scraper API reads the public site instead, and because an odds row means nothing without the moment it was read, how each pull gets saved matters as much as the fields themselves. Those fields are market titles, categories, and end dates, displayed odds with recent movement, traded volume and liquidity, resolution status and outcome text, plus the linked events and related markets around each one. Resolution status is what closes the loop, since it records which side of a market was right.
Collect Polymarket data
Rather than stitching a headless browser to a proxy vendor and a parser, send one request to the Web Scraping API and take Polymarket markup or structured fields back.
The stack it replaces:
- Browser automation for widgets that render late
- 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
- CAPTCHA and block handling
- Retry logic on failed loads
- Geo-selection across 195+ locations
Built-in scraper
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Polymarket with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Polymarket Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://polymarket.com/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Get more from the Polymarket scraper API
JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Polymarket data arrives without blocks.
100% success rate
No result, no charge. Only Polymarket pages that return usable markup count against your request quota.
Advanced anti-bot bypass
Device signatures, header order, and TLS details are set per request, which keeps Polymarket traffic unremarkable.
Real-time or on-demand results
Poll a Polymarket market every few minutes during a live event, or run a single sweep once it resolves.
125M+ proxy pool
Access rules differ between jurisdictions. Pick residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter addresses from 195+ locations so a run never stalls on regional gating.
JavaScript rendering
Odds panels populate after scripts run. We execute the JavaScript, wait for values to settle, and return the finished page.
Easy integration
Swap a Polymarket URL into the cURL example, confirm the shape, then port the same call to Python or Node.js.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Polymarket. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Polymarket scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.
Decodo
Manual data collection
Other APIs
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Only pay for successful requests
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
100+ ready-made scraping templates
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats
Days to implement
Limited output formats
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Polymarket. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Polymarket scraper up while you focus on the data itself.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Trusted by:
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Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to scrape Polymarket?
Polymarket market pages are public, so odds, volumes, and resolution text can normally be collected. Polymarket's terms still apply, and prediction markets fall under financial regulation in several countries. Leave wallet addresses and trader identities alone without a lawful basis under GDPR or CCPA. Regulated use cases deserve a legal review.
How does the Polymarket scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?
Detection rarely rests on one signal, so several are covered at once: address reputation drawn from 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs, device signatures, header sequence, and TLS behavior. CAPTCHAs clear during the call and failures repeat quietly. Longer sessions against defended pages can route through Site Unblocker.
What output formats does the Polymarket scraper API support?
Default responses are HTML. request JSON where a parser covers the target and receive named fields. The dashboard produces table and CSV exports. Odds tracking normally skips files and writes API responses straight into a time-series store.
Can I geo-target Polymarket requests to a specific country or city?
Yes. 195+ locations are available, and some regions resolve down to a city or ZIP. Prediction market access varies by country, so if Polymarket serves an altered page somewhere, pinning the origin keeps collection uniform.
How fast is the Polymarket scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?
Parallel requests are normal during high-volume events, with the ceiling set by your plan. Most responses land in seconds. Recurring jobs suit slow markets and single calls suit breaking ones. No rotation code to babysit.
Can I try the Polymarket scraper API for free?
Yes. A free Web Scraping API starter plan reaches the Polymarket scraper and asks for no card. Point the quota at a few live markets and compare rendered fields against the official endpoint before you choose a paid plan.
Polymarket Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option