Polymarket Scraper API

Odds shift by the minute. Our Polymarket scraper API captures live market pages on demand when the Polymarket API alone falls short – rendered, parsed, and ready to store.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Polymarket scraping game

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What is Polymarket scraper API?

Teams tracking prediction markets hit two walls on the Polymarket API: a request ceiling, and page-level detail that never appears in it. A Polymarket scraper API reads the public site instead, and because an odds row means nothing without the moment it was read, how each pull gets saved matters as much as the fields themselves. Those fields are market titles, categories, and end dates, displayed odds with recent movement, traded volume and liquidity, resolution status and outcome text, plus the linked events and related markets around each one. Resolution status is what closes the loop, since it records which side of a market was right.

Get Polymarket scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Polymarket data

Rather than stitching a headless browser to a proxy vendor and a parser, send one request to the Web Scraping API and take Polymarket markup or structured fields back.

The stack it replaces:

  • Browser automation for widgets that render late
  • 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
  • CAPTCHA and block handling
  • Retry logic on failed loads
  • Geo-selection across 195+ locations

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Polymarket with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Polymarket Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://polymarket.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Polymarket scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Polymarket data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

No result, no charge. Only Polymarket pages that return usable markup count against your request quota.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Device signatures, header order, and TLS details are set per request, which keeps Polymarket traffic unremarkable.

Real-time or on-demand results

Poll a Polymarket market every few minutes during a live event, or run a single sweep once it resolves.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Access rules differ between jurisdictions. Pick residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter addresses from 195+ locations so a run never stalls on regional gating.

JavaScript rendering

Odds panels populate after scripts run. We execute the JavaScript, wait for values to settle, and return the finished page.

Easy integration

Swap a Polymarket URL into the cURL example, confirm the shape, then port the same call to Python or Node.js.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Polymarket. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Polymarket scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Polymarket. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Polymarket scraper up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Polymarket?

Polymarket market pages are public, so odds, volumes, and resolution text can normally be collected. Polymarket's terms still apply, and prediction markets fall under financial regulation in several countries. Leave wallet addresses and trader identities alone without a lawful basis under GDPR or CCPA. Regulated use cases deserve a legal review.

How does the Polymarket scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Detection rarely rests on one signal, so several are covered at once: address reputation drawn from 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs, device signatures, header sequence, and TLS behavior. CAPTCHAs clear during the call and failures repeat quietly. Longer sessions against defended pages can route through Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the Polymarket scraper API support?

Default responses are HTML. request JSON where a parser covers the target and receive named fields. The dashboard produces table and CSV exports. Odds tracking normally skips files and writes API responses straight into a time-series store.

Can I geo-target Polymarket requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. 195+ locations are available, and some regions resolve down to a city or ZIP. Prediction market access varies by country, so if Polymarket serves an altered page somewhere, pinning the origin keeps collection uniform.

How fast is the Polymarket scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Parallel requests are normal during high-volume events, with the ceiling set by your plan. Most responses land in seconds. Recurring jobs suit slow markets and single calls suit breaking ones. No rotation code to babysit.

Can I try the Polymarket scraper API for free?

Yes. A free Web Scraping API starter plan reaches the Polymarket scraper and asks for no card. Point the quota at a few live markets and compare rendered fields against the official endpoint before you choose a paid plan.

Polymarket Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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