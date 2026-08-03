That's why the script reads the page count once, from the first response, and never again. If a loop re-reads total_pages on every page, it stops early at the cap.

Two routes recover the rest. The first stays on the search endpoint and uses those facet IDs. One facet is often not enough, since a whole category like watches still holds 48,657 lots. You combine facets with a pipe, filterids=id1|id2, and that returns a true union.

The paintings category holds 194,481 lots, and furniture holds 145,912. The combined query returns 340,393, the exact sum.

If you use a comma instead of the pipe, the gateway returns 200 and quietly ignores the filter. You get the entire unfiltered set instead of your slice, and that's easy to mistake for a working query. The IDs are URL-encoded, and some contain an encoded comma already. That's why the separator is a pipe.

You can also add an estimatelow and estimatehigh price band. Setting estimatehigh to 3,000 cuts watches from 48,657 lots to 4,760, comfortably under the cap. Setting it to 5,000 returns 9,670. That still fits, but it leaves barely 300 lots of margin.

The band narrows the set reliably, but it's not the price ceiling that the name suggests. The 3,000 slice included USD lots estimated at 4,000 to 6,000.

Use the band to cut a set to a size that you can page through. Then filter on the estimate yourself once you have the rows. Measure each slice before you page it, since these counts keep growing. filters.total in the first response reports that number.

Since scrape doesn't surface that number, call fetch_page once and read data["filters"]["total"] before you commit to the run. You keep slicing until each slice fits, then union and de-duplicate by object_id, since the same lot appears under more than one keyword.

The slice reuses the same scrape function, with the filters passed through extra. You read a facet ID from any response's filters block, then page the slice:

watch_lots = scrape ( "" , max_pages = 250 , extra = { "filterids" : "CoaCategoryValues{Watches}" , "estimatehigh" : "3000" , } ) print ( f"collected { len ( watch_lots ) } lots" )

That returns about 4,760 lots, comfortably under the cap. A bare watches query would stop at 10,000.

The second route is the sitemaps, and it's also the one that stays within the robots directives. Christie's sitemap index, at christies.com/sitemap/sitemap_index.xml, lists 87 past-lot sitemaps of roughly 49,000 URLs each, about 4.3M lots in total. Together they enumerate every past-lot URL that Christie's publishes.

You read those sitemaps, collect the URLs, and fetch each lot page for its full catalog detail. That reaches every past lot instead of a capped keyword slice, and it uses the paths that Christie's publishes for discovery.

Each lot page also carries the same pricing fields as the search response in its embedded data. A strict-robots run can therefore assemble the full dataset from sitemaps and lot pages alone, trading the API host's clean fields for more bandwidth per lot.

A full archive crawl is production work, so a framework like Scrapy handles what a simple loop skips, including concurrency, retries, and sitemap parsing. The code below is short even so. You read the index, pull each past-lot sitemap, and yield the lot URLs to fetch:

import gzip def iter_lot_urls ( max_urls = None ) : ua = { "User-Agent" : HEADERS [ "User-Agent" ] } index = SESSION . get ( "https://www.christies.com/sitemap/sitemap_index.xml" , headers = ua , proxies = PROXIES , timeout = 30 ) . text sitemaps = [ u for u in re . findall ( r"<loc>([^<]+)</loc>" , index ) if "lot_past" in u ] seen = 0 for sm in sitemaps : raw = SESSION . get ( sm , headers = ua , proxies = PROXIES , timeout = 30 ) . content if raw [ : 2 ] == b"\x1f\x8b" : raw = gzip . decompress ( raw ) for url in re . findall ( r"<loc>([^<]+)</loc>" , raw . decode ( "utf-8" , "ignore" ) ) : yield url seen += 1 if max_urls and seen >= max_urls : return for url in iter_lot_urls ( max_urls = 5 ) : print ( url )

That prints the first 5 lot URLs. Drop max_urls and the same generator walks all 4.3M.

For anything beyond a quick file, store the lots in SQLite with object_id as the primary key. INSERT OR IGNORE then keeps only new lots. The de-duplication costs nothing, since there's no growing in-memory set to scan. That approach is what keeps working as the store grows to the full archive:

import sqlite3 COLUMNS = [ "object_id" , "lot_number" , "title_primary" , "title_secondary" , "description" , "currency" , "estimate_low" , "estimate_high" , "price_realised" , "current_bid" , "estimate_on_request" , "price_on_request" , "sale_number" , "sale_location" , "end_date" , "url" , "image" ] def save_sqlite ( rows , db = "christies.db" ) : con = sqlite3 . connect ( db ) con . execute ( """CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS lots ( object_id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, lot_number TEXT, title_primary TEXT, title_secondary TEXT, description TEXT, currency TEXT, estimate_low REAL, estimate_high REAL, price_realised REAL, current_bid REAL, estimate_on_request INTEGER, price_on_request INTEGER, sale_number TEXT, sale_location TEXT, end_date TEXT, url TEXT, image TEXT)""" ) con . executemany ( f"INSERT OR IGNORE INTO lots ( { ', ' . join ( COLUMNS ) } ) VALUES ( { ', ' . join ( '?' * len ( COLUMNS ) ) } )" , [ tuple ( row [ c ] for c in COLUMNS ) for row in rows ] ) con . commit ( ) added = con . total_changes con . close ( ) return added print ( f"added { save_sqlite ( scrape ( 'Claude Monet' ) ) } new lots" )

Run it twice over the same keyword and the second run adds 0 rows, since every object_id is already in the table.

Keeping it current

Building the archive is the first run, not the whole job. Sold results usually appear in the endpoint within a few days after a sale closes. So you can track new sales with the same script that built the archive.

A recurring run still fetches the pages, but only new lots enter the store.

Plan the recurring run separately from the first run. In 1 pull, a single day had over 500 sold lots across all categories. If you poll your chosen categories once a week, that's hundreds of requests, compared with the 215,000 that a full archive walk takes.

The pattern is 1 large backfill and a small recurring run. The recurring run is what sets your ongoing volume rather than the archive figure.

Fetch the lot page

The search endpoint returns the summary record, 27 fields per lot across the whole result set. The full catalog entry is on each lot's own page, at the address in the url field. That page carries more detail than the summary record, including the provenance and the exhibition history.

For a benchmarking dataset, the search fields are enough. For provenance work, you read each url from the results and fetch the lot page as a second pass.

Unlike the search page, the lot page is server-rendered, so a plain request is enough. Each section is an accordion item with its own heading, so you get a dict of whatever sections that lot holds:

SECTION = re . compile ( r'slot="header">(.*?)</div>.*?slot="content".*?>(.*?)</chr-accordion-item>' , re . S ) def lot_sections ( url ) : page = SESSION . get ( url , headers = { "User-Agent" : HEADERS [ "User-Agent" ] } , proxies = PROXIES , timeout = 30 ) . text return { strip_html ( h ) : strip_html ( c ) for h , c in SECTION . findall ( page ) } sections = lot_sections ( "https://www.christies.com/en/lot/lot-6367902" ) print ( list ( sections ) ) print ( sections [ "Provenance" ] [ : 60 ] )

The category decides which sections you get, and the spread is wide. The Monet above returns 4 sections; a Patek Philippe lot returns Details and nothing else. Lots in other categories carry headings that neither of them has, such as Engraved.

Sample a handful of lots in your category first. That check costs 3 requests and tells you whether a run of tens of thousands of lots is worth starting.

Provenance is also the main field here that carries personal data. An ownership chain names private collectors and the cities they lived in, and data protection law generally covers living people. A 1904 gallery sale is out of scope. A recent or present owner isn't.

If your analysis needs the structure of the chain rather than the names, hash or drop the names at parse time and keep the rest.

Measure the compressed bandwidth on that second pass, because that's what a proxy actually bills. A lot page is about 30KB on the wire compared with roughly 1.5KB per lot from the JSON API. So the 2 routes differ by about 20x. Both figures vary by category, by as much as 5x on the JSON side, but the gap between them stays about the same.

Across the 4.3M lots in the past-lot sitemaps, the whole archive is around 6GB as JSON, compared with roughly 124GB to fetch every lot page. Pull the JSON for everything and fetch lot pages only for the subset where you need the deep detail.

The 2 methods in this guide are also priced differently. A no-code scraper charges per result, so cost depends on the number of lots. Proxies charge per gigabyte, so cost depends on the bytes. If you multiply the figures above by your plan's rate, you get the cost before you start rather than after.

The 48,657 lots in the watches category are about 73MB of JSON, a rounding error on any bandwidth plan and a real line item on a per-result one.

Working with the scraped data

The script already does most of the cleanup. It splits the currency from the amount, keeps the low and high estimates as separate numbers, and strips the HTML from the description. Two jobs are left. The end_date arrives in ISO 8601 format, so you parse it into a real date object for any time series.

And prices come in mixed currencies across sales that span decades, so a nominal comparison is misleading. For cross-sale work, you convert at the sale-date rate, not today's, and adjust for inflation before you compare an old result with a new one.

The next step is the main comparison: how a lot performed against its pre-sale estimate. Christie's estimates cover the hammer price only. The price_realised field includes the buyer's premium, and that premium has risen over the years.

Since 1 September 2025, the schedule is 27% up to $1.5M, 22% to $8M, and 15% above that. A decade earlier, it was lower. The rates are the same in every saleroom, but the thresholds aren't. So 22% starts at $1,500,001 in New York, £1,000,001 in London, and HK$10,000,001 in Hong Kong.

If you compare prices realized to estimates directly, every lot looks like it sold for more than it did. So you back out the premium with the schedule that was in force when the lot sold, then compare the hammer to the estimate.