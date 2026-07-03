Extracting embedded JSON from HTML

When a site has no public API, the data is often still JSON, hidden inside the page. The most common case is JSON-LD: a structured-data format that search engines read, found in a <script type="application/ld+json"> tag. Beautiful Soup selects the tag and json.loads() parses its contents:

import json import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup html = requests . get ( "https://www.scrapingcourse.com/ecommerce/" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0" } , timeout = 15 , ) . text soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) tag = soup . find ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) ld = json . loads ( tag . string ) website = next ( node for node in ld [ "@graph" ] if node . get ( "@type" ) == "WebSite" ) print ( website [ "name" ] )

If you want to avoid searching for the tag yourself, the extruct library (pip install extruct) extracts JSON-LD – plus microdata, OpenGraph, and RDFa – from a page in one call with extruct.extract(html, syntaxes=["json-ld"]).

Some pages instead store data in a plain JavaScript variable, like window.__DATA__ = {…}. That content often isn't valid JSON, so you need chompjs rather than json.loads(). For more on tag selection, see Beautiful Soup web scraping.

Getting past blocks: Proxies and browser fingerprints

Scraping now depends on your identity as much as on your proxy, because the block usually doesn't start with your IP. Instead, it starts with your fingerprint and your behavior. Every HTTPS request carries a TLS fingerprint (labeled JA4, which mostly replaced JA3 after browsers started randomizing their TLS extension order), and a plain Python client's fingerprint doesn't match any real browser. Recent browsers also send a post-quantum TLS key share by default, so a client that claims to be Chrome but leaves it out clearly isn't a real browser. Services like Cloudflare and DataDome score that mismatch before they ever look at your IP. They also check signals like mouse movement, scroll speed, and JavaScript challenges that they regenerate on every page load.

A proxy is an intermediary server that forwards your request, so the site sees its IP, not yours. Rotating residential proxies spreads requests across many real IP addresses, which fixes the IP reputation problem. curl_cffi handles the other part of the problem, because it impersonates a real browser's TLS and HTTP/2 handshake (a current version impersonates a recent Chrome build, post-quantum key share included) while keeping the Requests API that you already know:

from curl_cffi import requests response = requests . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/api/quotes?page=1" , impersonate = "chrome" , timeout = 20 , ) print ( response . json ( ) [ "quotes" ] [ 0 ] [ "author" ] [ "name" ] )

To rotate the exit IP too, route it through residential proxies – add proxies={"http": PROXY, "https": PROXY} to the call, with PROXY = " http://USER:PASS@gate.decodo.com:7000 ". A real fingerprint plus rotating IPs clears most fingerprint- and IP-based blocks, but it doesn't clear all of them. The fingerprint checks, CAPTCHAs, and behavioral checks that guard commercial targets change constantly. To compare proxy types, read how residential proxies work, or browse the residential proxies plans.

When a site adds CAPTCHAs and behavioral checks on top of this, doing that ongoing work yourself is a constant maintenance cost. Decodo's Site Unblocker handles the fingerprints, CAPTCHAs, and rendering behind one endpoint, and the Web Scraping API goes a step further. You send it a URL, and it returns the page itself, as raw HTML or as parsed JSON for supported targets.

Scraping a real protected site end-to-end

The examples so far run on open endpoints, so you can reproduce them. A real target (an Amazon listing, a flight fare, a marketplace page) is protected by the anti-bot stack just described. A managed Web Scraping API is built for exactly this. You send a target and query, then it handles the proxies, fingerprint, CAPTCHAs, and JavaScript, and returns the data already parsed as JSON. The example below runs it against Amazon search:

import json import requests AUTH = "Basic YOUR_BASE64_TOKEN" response = requests . post ( "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Authorization" : AUTH } , json = { "target" : "amazon_search" , "query" : "wireless mouse" , "parse" : True , } , timeout = 120 , ) response . raise_for_status ( ) content = response . json ( ) [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] organic = content [ "results" ] [ "results" ] [ "organic" ] with open ( "products.jsonl" , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as file : for p in organic : record = { "title" : p [ "title" ] , "asin" : p [ "asin" ] , "price" : p . get ( "price" ) , "currency" : p . get ( "currency" ) , "rating" : p . get ( "rating" ) , "reviews" : p . get ( "reviews_count" ) , } file . write ( json . dumps ( record , ensure_ascii = False ) + "

" ) print ( f"Saved { len ( organic ) } products" )

Each line in products.jsonl is one clean record:

{ "title" : "Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse" , "asin" : "B004YAVF8I" , "price" : 13.42 , "currency" : "USD" , "rating" : 4.5 , "reviews" : 52834 }

From start to finish, this gives you access to a protected site, the parsing, and a clean dataset, all from one call, plus the techniques in this tutorial. That single call replaced the unblocking stack and parsing that you'd otherwise build yourself, and the Web Scraping API provides pre-built targets like this for Amazon and Google. For a general site with no dedicated target, use "target": "universal" (add "headless": "html" to render JavaScript). The API then returns the page's HTML in content, which you parse with the JSON-LD technique shown earlier, or the JMESPath queries covered below.

Error handling and common pitfalls

Scraped JSON is never as clean as the documentation suggests, so a few failures appear again and again.

JSONDecodeError on invalid responses

json.JSONDecodeError is raised when the text isn't valid JSON: a truncated body, an empty response, or, most often in scraping, an HTML block page returned instead of data. The exception carries useful detail:

import json try : json . loads ( "{'bad': True,}" ) except json . JSONDecodeError as error : print ( error . msg , "at position" , error . pos )

When a request gets blocked, the server often returns an HTML page with a CAPTCHA, and response.json() then raises this error. This is usually a signal that you should slow down or send your requests through proxies, and it isn't a bug in your parser. See what to do about parsing errors in Python for more patterns.

Missing keys and defensive access

Accessing a missing key with square brackets raises KeyError. Call .get() for a default instead, which keeps optional fields from crashing a long scrape:

quote = { "author" : "Albert Einstein" } print ( quote . get ( "rating" , "N/A" ) )

This is the practical takeaway of EAFP (easier to ask forgiveness than permission): instead of checking every field first (LBYL, look before you leap), you try the access and catch failures, since you can't always predict a remote response.

record = { "price" : 19.99 } total = 0 if "price" in record and isinstance ( record [ "price" ] , ( int , float ) ) : total += record [ "price" ] try : total += record [ "price" ] except ( KeyError , TypeError ) : pass

Validating structure before you trust it

For production scrapers, validate the structure of every record before processing. The jsonschema library checks types and required fields against a schema:

from jsonschema import validate , ValidationError schema = { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "name" , "price" ] , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" } , "price" : { "type" : "number" , "minimum" : 0 } , } , } try : validate ( { "name" : "Mouse" , "price" : - 5 } , schema ) except ValidationError as error : print ( error . message )

Pydantic goes further than schema validation: it coerces real-world values into a typed model and raises a clear error when they don't fit:

from pydantic import BaseModel , field_validator class Product ( BaseModel ) : name : str price : float in_stock : bool = True @field_validator ( "price" ) @classmethod def non_negative ( cls , value ) : if value < 0 : raise ValueError ( "price must be >= 0" ) return value product = Product ( name = "Wireless Mouse" , price = "29.99" ) print ( product . model_dump ( ) )

Pick Pydantic when you want typed objects flowing through your pipeline, and jsonschema when you need a language-agnostic schema to share with non-Python services.

Encoding is the final detail that you need to get right. If a response arrives in a non-UTF-8 charset, set response.encoding before reading the text, and always write output with ensure_ascii=False to keep international characters readable. When invalid JSON comes from flaky endpoints, retrying failed Python requests is often the right answer.

Advanced JSON parsing: Querying, malformed JavaScript, and big files

The built-in json module covers most jobs, while a handful of libraries handle the rest. That means querying complex data, parsing malformed JavaScript, processing files too large for memory, decoding quickly, and aggregating folders of files.

Querying nested data with JMESPath

JMESPath is a query language for JSON, much like SQL is for tables. Instead of writing nested loops, you describe the data you want with a path expression and call jmespath.search():

import jmespath data = { "quotes" : [ { "text" : "A" , "author" : { "name" : "Einstein" } , "tags" : [ "change" , "world" ] } , { "text" : "B" , "author" : { "name" : "Twain" } , "tags" : [ "humor" ] } , ] } print ( jmespath . search ( "quotes[].author.name" , data ) ) print ( jmespath . search ( "quotes[?contains(tags, 'humor')].author.name" , data ) ) print ( jmespath . search ( "quotes[].{who: author.name, count: length(tags)}" , data ) )

On deeply nested API responses, JMESPath replaces manual indexing that would be fragile and hard to read, because filtering, projection, and reshaping all fit in a single string.

Parsing messy JavaScript objects with chompjs

Embedded JavaScript objects use single quotes, trailing commas, or unquoted keys, which is valid JavaScript but not valid in strict JSON, so you handle them with chompjs rather than json.loads(). The library reads them and returns a clean Python dictionary:

import chompjs js = "{name: 'Wireless Mouse', price: 29.99, inStock: true, tags: ['tech', 'sale',],}" print ( chompjs . parse_js_object ( js ) )

Use chompjs.parse_js_object() when you read data from an inline <script> tag during scraping, because its main strength is extracting the object from the surrounding code. For a relaxed object on its own, json5 and pyjson5 handle the same single quotes, trailing commas, and unquoted keys in one call. Both tools parse the object literal as written, so for values computed at runtime, like price: 10 * 2 you need a real browser engine such as Playwright. For the browser-side equivalent, see JSON.parse() in JavaScript, and for script-built pages, scraping JavaScript-rendered content.

Handling very large JSON files

Loading a multi-gigabyte file with json.load() reads the whole thing into memory at once, which can crash your process. The ijson library streams the file and yields items one at a time:

import ijson total = 0 with open ( "large_products.json" , "rb" ) as file : for price in ijson . items ( file , "products.item.price" ) : total += price print ( total )

When files still fit in memory but speed matters, orjson is a near drop-in replacement that parses and serializes far faster than the standard module:

import orjson data = orjson . loads ( '{"name": "Café", "price": 29.99}' ) print ( orjson . dumps ( data ) )

On large payloads, orjson.dumps() runs roughly 5–10x faster than json.dumps(). It also returns bytes rather than a string and keeps UTF-8 characters without escaping by default. For this reason, you stream with ijson when a file won't fit in memory, and you switch to orjson when throughput is the limit. When you're validating every record too, msgspec decodes JSON straight into typed structs and validates in one pass.

Querying a folder of scraped JSON

The tools above each work on one document. Once you've scraped many files, the next question is how to aggregate and query them. DuckDB answers it with plain SQL over a glob (a wildcard path like data/*.jsonl), with no schema setup and with larger-than-memory handling included by default:

import duckdb cheap = duckdb . sql ( """ SELECT title, price, rating FROM read_json_auto('data/*.jsonl') WHERE price < 30 ORDER BY rating DESC LIMIT 5 """ ) . fetchall ( ) print ( cheap ) duckdb . sql ( "COPY (SELECT * FROM read_json_auto('data/*.jsonl')) TO 'products.parquet' (FORMAT parquet)" )

The read_json_auto call reads every matching file, infers the schema, and streams from disk when the data won't fit in memory. If you'd rather stay in Python data frames, Polars (pip install polars) covers the same step: pl.read_ndjson("products.jsonl") reads one of those saved files into a typed columnar frame (column-oriented, fast for bulk operations) to clean, dedupe, and cast. It pairs with orjson or msgspec for decoding.

Pick the tool based on what "too big" means in your case: ijson for one massive document at fixed memory, DuckDB or Polars for a folder of files or millions of rows to aggregate, and msgspec when you also need validation on a known structure.

When to let an LLM extract the JSON

Everything above assumes the data is already JSON. When the data isn't JSON – which happens when the values are buried in unstructured HTML that changes shape from page to page – there's a different route: you send the page to an LLM with a schema and let it return the JSON. The model reads the content the way a person would, so it survives markup changes that break CSS selectors.

This complements parsing, and it doesn't replace it. An LLM call is far slower and more expensive per page than reading JSON that you already have. It can also invent fields, which is why you save it for pages whose structure varies too much to parse.

The pattern pairs a Pydantic schema with an LLM that supports structured outputs, so the response is validated against your types before you use it. Here, Claude extracts products from a page that has no public API:

import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup from pydantic import BaseModel import anthropic class Product ( BaseModel ) : name : str price : float class ProductList ( BaseModel ) : products : list [ Product ] html = requests . get ( "https://www.scrapingcourse.com/ecommerce/" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0" } , timeout = 15 , ) . text soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) for tag in soup ( [ "script" , "style" ] ) : tag . decompose ( ) page_text = soup . select_one ( "ul.products" ) . get_text ( "

" , strip = True ) client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) response = client . messages . parse ( model = "claude-opus-4-8" , max_tokens = 4096 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"Extract every product as name and price:



{ page_text } " , } ] , output_format = ProductList , ) products = response . parsed_output . products print ( f"Extracted { len ( products ) } products" ) print ( products [ 0 ] . name , products [ 0 ] . price )

The output_format=ProductList argument constrains the model to your schema at decode time, not just validating afterward, using Claude's structured outputs. The result, response.parsed_output, comes back as typed Pydantic objects, so a malformed field fails with a clear error instead of slipping into your dataset. A schema guarantees the shape, not the facts, which is why you still spot-check the values, as with any extracted data. The same pattern works with any LLM that supports structured outputs.

You still need a reliable way to fetch the page, either proxies or a Web Scraping API, before any model can read it, and you still validate the result. The LLM replaces the parser, but it doesn't replace the fetching layer. For most JSON scraping, the deterministic tools earlier in this tutorial are faster, cheaper, and exact. Use an LLM when the page structure varies too much for selectors.

The DIY path above means you own the prompt, the API key, the per-page cost, and the re-tuning each time a model version changes. Decodo's AI Parser is the no-code version: you describe the fields you want, and it returns structured JSON from the page, without managing your own prompt or API key.

Scraping JSON in the agent era

Much scraped JSON now isn't saved to a CSV file, because it feeds an AI agent or a RAG pipeline, and that changed the interface. The Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard created by Anthropic and now governed by the Linux Foundation, lets an AI agent call a scraping tool directly and get structured JSON back. Decodo's MCP server is one of these. It connects apps like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to the Web Scraping API, so an agent fetches and extracts on demand with no custom integration to build. With anti-bot systems now scoring behavior and regenerating their defenses per page load, running your own unblocking stack takes real effort, which turns the choice into a routing decision: