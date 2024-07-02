Cloudflare Outage: What Happened, Why It Failed & What to Do

What is happening with Cloudflare right now?

Cloudflare started throwing widespread 500 errors around 11:48 UTC today, taking down a good chunk of the internet with it. The Dashboard and API are failing, and even their support portal is having issues, so good luck opening a ticket. The outage is hitting globally, affecting users across the US, Europe, and beyond. You can check the official Cloudflare status page for updates, though ironically, that might be slow to load too.

Major casualties include X, OpenAI, League of Legends, and Canva. Basically, if your site uses Cloudflare's CDN, DNS, Workers, or any edge services, you're probably seeing errors right now. Users are getting the classic "internal server error on Cloudflare's network" message. The root cause? Still under investigation. Classic Tuesday morning chaos, except it's affecting millions of sites simultaneously. So, grab some coffee and keep refreshing that status page.

What caused the Cloudflare outage?

Cloudflare is still investigating the issue and hasn't disclosed the root cause yet. The company's status page just says they're "aware of and investigating", the standard holding pattern response. Until they publish a post-mortem, all you can do is sit back and watch the page return the error over and over again. Typical culprits for outages like this include DNS propagation errors, BGP routing issues, bad configuration pushes, API failures, or data center connectivity problems. Could be any of these, could be something new.

Past Cloudflare incidents have been caused by everything from credential rotation errors in R2 Gateway (March 2025 outage) to BGP hijacking and route leaks (June 2024). September 2024 saw reachability issues affecting CDN and networking services for about 90 minutes. The pattern? Even the companies that keep the internet running have bad days. We'll get the official incident report eventually, probably with a timeline, root cause analysis, and promises to do better. For now, it's a waiting game.

How the Cloudflare outage impacts websites and services

When Cloudflare goes down, the damage cascades fast. Sites that rely on Cloudflare for CDN or DNS are timing out completely, returning connection errors, or loading at dial-up speeds. Major platforms are experiencing downtime, which means millions of users can't access critical services.

Common Cloudflare error codes during outages include:

Error 500 – internal server error on Cloudflare's network

Error 502 – bad gateway, origin server unreachable

Error 503 – service temporarily unavailable

Error 522 – connection timed out (origin server not responding)

Error 525 – SSL handshake failed

Error 526 – invalid SSL certificate

Error 1006, 1007, 1008 – access restricted

– access restricted Error 1015 – rate limited

– rate limited Error 1020 – access denied

The longer Cloudflare downtime persists, the worse it gets. For most infrastructure-level outages, there are no workarounds and you're stuck waiting for Cloudflare's team to fix whatever broke on their end.

However, errors like 1006, 1007, 1008, 1015, and 1020 are often related to IP restrictions, rate limiting, or firewall rules rather than core infrastructure failures. These can be circumvented by routing traffic through a reliable proxy provider like Decodo, which helps bypass geographical restrictions, distribute requests across multiple IPs, and avoid rate limit blocks.