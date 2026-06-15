How to authenticate proxies in Puppeteer

Chrome doesn’t support inline proxy credentials, so you need to use one of three alternative approaches. Below are the common methods and their tradeoffs.

Method 1: page.authenticate()

The page.authenticate() method is Puppeteer's built-in method for basic HTTP proxy authentication, and it must be called before page.goto() to work. Here’s the full code:

// filename : auth - page . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const PROXY_HOST = "gate.decodo.com" ; const PROXY_PORT = "10000" ; const PROXY_USER = "YOUR_USERNAME" ; const PROXY_PASS = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = http : // $ { PROXY_HOST } : $ { PROXY_PORT } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // Must be called before page . goto ( ) await page . authenticate ( { username : PROXY_USER , password : PROXY_PASS , } ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : auth - page . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const PROXY_HOST = "gate.decodo.com" ; const PROXY_PORT = "10000" ; const PROXY_USER = "YOUR_USERNAME" ; const PROXY_PASS = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = http : // $ { PROXY_HOST } : $ { PROXY_PORT } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // Must be called before page . goto ( ) await page . authenticate ( { username : PROXY_USER , password : PROXY_PASS , } ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Limitation: page.authenticate() is scoped to a single page instance. Assuming you create a new page with browser.newPage(), you’ll need to call page.authenticate() again on that new page.

Method 2: Proxy-chain (recommended)

The proxy-chain package, developed by Apify, creates a local intermediary proxy server on 127.0.0.1 that handles authentication transparently. Chrome connects to the local address and never sees the real credentials.

For this tutorial, we’re installing v2.x, since v3.x dropped CommonJS support and will break require():

npm install proxy - chain@ 2 Here’s the full code for authenticating using this method : // filename : auth - proxychain . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { // Returns a local address like http : // 127.0 .0 .1 : 59011 const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; console . log ( "Local proxy address:" , anonymizedProxy ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; // Always clean up – closes the local proxy server await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

npm install proxy - chain@ 2 Here’s the full code for authenticating using this method : // filename : auth - proxychain . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { // Returns a local address like http : // 127.0 .0 .1 : 59011 const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; console . log ( "Local proxy address:" , anonymizedProxy ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; // Always clean up – closes the local proxy server await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

When it's working, your console output looks like this:

Local proxy address : http : // 127.0 .0 .1 : 59011 IP seen by target site : { "origin" : "185.181.109.4" }

Local proxy address : http : // 127.0 .0 .1 : 59011 IP seen by target site : { "origin" : "185.181.109.4" }

Remember to always call closeAnonymizedProxy() after closing the browser. Skipping it leaves the local proxy server running and causes resource leaks over time.

If your password contains special characters like @, :, or /, encode them before building the URL:

const user = encodeURIComponent ( "YOUR_USERNAME" ) ; const pass = encodeURIComponent ( "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) ; const PROXY_URL = `http : // $ { user } : $ { pass } @gate . decodo . com : 10000 ` ;

const user = encodeURIComponent ( "YOUR_USERNAME" ) ; const pass = encodeURIComponent ( "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) ; const PROXY_URL = `http : // $ { user } : $ { pass } @gate . decodo . com : 10000 ` ;

See Decodo’s authentication options to learn how we support both username/password authentication and IP whitelisting.

Method 3: Proxy-Authorization header

This approach uses page.setExtraHTTPHeaders() to send a Proxy-Authorization header containing Base64-encoded credentials. While it's worth knowing about, it has a major limitation: it only works with HTTP destinations and cannot authenticate proxy requests to HTTPS sites.

The reason is that HTTPS traffic is established through a CONNECT tunnel. Custom headers added with page.setExtraHTTPHeaders() are not forwarded during tunnel setup, so the proxy never receives the authentication credentials.

// filename : auth - header . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const PROXY_HOST = "gate.decodo.com" ; const PROXY_PORT = "10000" ; const PROXY_USER = "YOUR_USERNAME" ; const PROXY_PASS = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ; const credentials = Buffer . from ( `$ { PROXY_USER } : $ { PROXY_PASS } ` ) . toString ( "base64" ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = http : // $ { PROXY_HOST } : $ { PROXY_PORT } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . setExtraHTTPHeaders ( { "Proxy-Authorization" : `Basic $ { credentials } ` , } ) ; // HTTP only — won't work on https : // targets await page . goto ( "http://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : auth - header . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const PROXY_HOST = "gate.decodo.com" ; const PROXY_PORT = "10000" ; const PROXY_USER = "YOUR_USERNAME" ; const PROXY_PASS = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ; const credentials = Buffer . from ( `$ { PROXY_USER } : $ { PROXY_PASS } ` ) . toString ( "base64" ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = http : // $ { PROXY_HOST } : $ { PROXY_PORT } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . setExtraHTTPHeaders ( { "Proxy-Authorization" : `Basic $ { credentials } ` , } ) ; // HTTP only — won't work on https : // targets await page . goto ( "http://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Use this approach only as a fallback for HTTP-only scenarios. For most use cases, page.authenticate() or proxy-chain are more reliable and work with both HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

Configuring rotating proxies in Puppeteer

IP rotation is one of the most effective ways to scale web scraping. Even residential IPs can be flagged or blocked if they generate too many requests from a single address. By rotating IPs, you can distribute traffic across multiple endpoints and reduce the risk of detection.

If you're new to the concept, see What Are Rotating Proxies?, IP Rotation, and Sticky vs. Rotating Sessions for a deeper understanding of how proxy rotation works and when to use different rotation strategies.

Below are three common approaches and the scenarios where each is most effective.

Random rotation from a proxy list

Select a proxy at random from a pool each time you launch a browser instance. This simple approach works well for small to medium-sized proxy pools and general-purpose scraping workloads where precise traffic distribution across IPs isn't a priority.

// filename : rotate - random . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXIES = [ "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , ] ; const URLS_TO_SCRAPE = [ "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , ] ; function getRandomProxy ( ) { return PROXIES [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * PROXIES . length ) ] ; } ( async ( ) = > { for ( const url of URLS_TO_SCRAPE ) { const proxyUrl = getRandomProxy ( ) ; const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( proxyUrl ) ; console . log ( `Anonymized proxy : $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Response:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } } ) ( ) ;

// filename : rotate - random . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXIES = [ "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , ] ; const URLS_TO_SCRAPE = [ "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , ] ; function getRandomProxy ( ) { return PROXIES [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * PROXIES . length ) ] ; } ( async ( ) = > { for ( const url of URLS_TO_SCRAPE ) { const proxyUrl = getRandomProxy ( ) ; const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( proxyUrl ) ; console . log ( `Anonymized proxy : $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Response:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } } ) ( ) ;

Note that when testing with a single Decodo gateway endpoint, it’s fine to reuse the same URL across all array entries, as we will still assign a different exit IP for each connection.

Sequential (round-robin) rotation

Iterate through the proxy list sequentially using an index counter so each proxy is used in order before any are reused. This is useful when you need a predictable distribution and guaranteed coverage across the entire pool.

// filename : rotate - roundrobin . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXIES = [ "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , ] ; const URLS_TO_SCRAPE = [ "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , ] ; ( async ( ) = > { for ( let i = 0 ; i < URLS_TO_SCRAPE . length ; i + + ) { // Wraps around if there are more URLs than proxies const proxyUrl = PROXIES [ i % PROXIES . length ] ; const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( proxyUrl ) ; console . log ( `Request $ { i + 1 } — Anonymized proxy : $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( URLS_TO_SCRAPE [ i ] , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Response:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } } ) ( ) ;

// filename : rotate - roundrobin . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXIES = [ "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" , ] ; const URLS_TO_SCRAPE = [ "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , "https://httpbin.org/ip" , ] ; ( async ( ) = > { for ( let i = 0 ; i < URLS_TO_SCRAPE . length ; i + + ) { // Wraps around if there are more URLs than proxies const proxyUrl = PROXIES [ i % PROXIES . length ] ; const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( proxyUrl ) ; console . log ( `Request $ { i + 1 } — Anonymized proxy : $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( URLS_TO_SCRAPE [ i ] , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Response:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } } ) ( ) ;

Using a rotating proxy gateway endpoint

The simplest option for production scraping is a single rotating proxy endpoint. Providers automatically assign a new exit IP for each request, removing the need for any client-side rotation logic. With our rotating proxies, you simply pass one gateway URL, and each connection is routed through a fresh IP server-side.

// filename : rotate - gateway . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; console . log ( "Anonymized proxy:" , anonymizedProxy ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // Each request gets a different IP automatically await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP on request 1:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : rotate - gateway . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; console . log ( "Anonymized proxy:" , anonymizedProxy ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // Each request gets a different IP automatically await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP on request 1:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

How often you rotate depends on the target site and the size of your proxy pool – there’s no one-size-fits-all rule.

Aggressive anti-bot sites (e.g., Google, Amazon, social platforms) . rotate every request or every 2–3 requests.

. rotate every request or every 2–3 requests. Moderately protected sites . Rotate every few minutes or per session.

. Rotate every few minutes or per session. Lightly protected sites. Rotate every 10–20 requests.

In general, you should rotate more frequently when dealing with high data volumes, smaller proxy pools, or strict rate limits.

Advanced proxy configurations

Custom IP per page

Instead of assigning a single proxy per browser instance, you can route each page through a different proxy while running them in parallel. This is useful for simulating multiple users, testing geo-targeted content, or comparing regional pricing simultaneously.

The puppeteer-page-proxy package is often referenced for this use case. However, it is no longer compatible with recent Puppeteer versions and throws errors such as TypeError: useProxyPer[target.constructor.name] is not a function. A more reliable approach is to run separate browser instances and manage proxy assignment using proxy-chain.

// filename : advanced - per - page . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_1 = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; const PROXY_2 = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy1 = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_1 ) ; const anonymizedProxy2 = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_2 ) ; console . log ( "Proxy 1:" , anonymizedProxy1 ) ; console . log ( "Proxy 2:" , anonymizedProxy2 ) ; // Launch 2 browser instances , each with its own proxy const [ browser1 , browser2 ] = await Promise . all ( [ puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy1 } ` ] , } ) , puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy2 } ` ] , } ) , ] ) ; const [ page1 , page2 ] = await Promise . all ( [ browser1 . newPage ( ) , browser2 . newPage ( ) , ] ) ; await Promise . all ( [ page1 . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) , page2 . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) , ] ) ; const body1 = await page1 . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; const body2 = await page2 . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Page 1 IP:" , body1 ) ; console . log ( "Page 2 IP:" , body2 ) ; await Promise . all ( [ browser1 . close ( ) , browser2 . close ( ) ] ) ; await Promise . all ( [ proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy1 , true ) , proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy2 , true ) , ] ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : advanced - per - page . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_1 = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; const PROXY_2 = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy1 = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_1 ) ; const anonymizedProxy2 = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_2 ) ; console . log ( "Proxy 1:" , anonymizedProxy1 ) ; console . log ( "Proxy 2:" , anonymizedProxy2 ) ; // Launch 2 browser instances , each with its own proxy const [ browser1 , browser2 ] = await Promise . all ( [ puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy1 } ` ] , } ) , puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy2 } ` ] , } ) , ] ) ; const [ page1 , page2 ] = await Promise . all ( [ browser1 . newPage ( ) , browser2 . newPage ( ) , ] ) ; await Promise . all ( [ page1 . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) , page2 . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) , ] ) ; const body1 = await page1 . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; const body2 = await page2 . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "Page 1 IP:" , body1 ) ; console . log ( "Page 2 IP:" , body2 ) ; await Promise . all ( [ browser1 . close ( ) , browser2 . close ( ) ] ) ; await Promise . all ( [ proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy1 , true ) , proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy2 , true ) , ] ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Proxy chaining with proxy-chain

Proxy chaining routes your traffic through a local proxy server that forwards requests to one or more upstream proxies. This approach is useful when you want to add an extra layer of anonymity or route through multiple jurisdictions.

// filename : advanced - chaining . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const ProxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const UPSTREAM_PROXY = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const server = new ProxyChain . Server ( { port : 8099 , prepareRequestFunction : ( ) = > { return { upstreamProxyUrl : UPSTREAM_PROXY } ; } , } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > server . listen ( resolve ) ) ; console . log ( "Local proxy server running on port 8099" ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ "--proxy-server=http://127.0.0.1:8099" ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > server . close ( resolve ) ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : advanced - chaining . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const ProxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const UPSTREAM_PROXY = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const server = new ProxyChain . Server ( { port : 8099 , prepareRequestFunction : ( ) = > { return { upstreamProxyUrl : UPSTREAM_PROXY } ; } , } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > server . listen ( resolve ) ) ; console . log ( "Local proxy server running on port 8099" ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ "--proxy-server=http://127.0.0.1:8099" ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > server . close ( resolve ) ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Bypassing the proxy for specific domains

Use --proxy-bypass-list to exclude certain domains from proxy routing. This is useful for local APIs, trusted CDNs, or internal services where routing traffic through a proxy adds unnecessary latency or complexity.

// filename : advanced - bypass . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` , // Comma - separated — these domains bypass the proxy entirely "--proxy-bypass-list=localhost,127.0.0.1,internal-api.example.com" , ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : advanced - bypass . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` , // Comma - separated — these domains bypass the proxy entirely "--proxy-bypass-list=localhost,127.0.0.1,internal-api.example.com" , ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; const body = await page . $ eval ( "body" , ( el ) = > el . innerText ) ; console . log ( "IP seen by target site:" , body ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Reducing bandwidth through request interception

When scraping data-focused pages, assets such as images, fonts, and stylesheets add unnecessary bandwidth usage without improving the extracted data. Enabling page.setRequestInterception(true) and blocking these resources can significantly reduce proxy traffic and lower costs, especially on paid proxy plans.

// filename : advanced - block - resources . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; const BLOCKED_TYPES = new Set ( [ "image" , "stylesheet" , "font" , "media" ] ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; page . on ( "request" , ( req ) = > { if ( BLOCKED_TYPES . has ( req . resourceType ( ) ) ) { req . abort ( ) ; } else { req . continue ( ) ; } } ) ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; console . log ( "Page loaded — images, CSS, and fonts were blocked." ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

// filename : advanced - block - resources . js const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const proxyChain = require ( "proxy-chain" ) ; const PROXY_URL = "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10000" ; const BLOCKED_TYPES = new Set ( [ "image" , "stylesheet" , "font" , "media" ] ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const anonymizedProxy = await proxyChain . anonymizeProxy ( PROXY_URL ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "new" , args : [ ` - - proxy - server = $ { anonymizedProxy } ` ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; page . on ( "request" , ( req ) = > { if ( BLOCKED_TYPES . has ( req . resourceType ( ) ) ) { req . abort ( ) ; } else { req . continue ( ) ; } } ) ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; console . log ( "Page loaded — images, CSS, and fonts were blocked." ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; await proxyChain . closeAnonymizedProxy ( anonymizedProxy , true ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Comparing Puppeteer’s approach with Playwright? See Puppeteer vs. Playwright and Playwright web scraping for a detailed breakdown of how they differ.

Choosing the right proxy type for Puppeteer

The proxy type you use often has a bigger impact on success rates than code-level optimizations. Matching the proxy to your target and workload is key to satisfactory performance.

Residential proxies

IPs sourced from real ISPs and home networks. These closely resemble genuine user traffic, making them the hardest for anti-bot systems to detect or block. To learn more, see Decodo residential proxies and what is a residential proxy?

Best for: heavily protected sites (e.g., Google, Amazon, social platforms), geo-targeted scraping

heavily protected sites (e.g., Google, Amazon, social platforms), geo-targeted scraping Trade-off: higher cost per GB and slightly higher latency than datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies

IPs hosted in cloud or datacenter environments. They offer high-speed, large-scale availability at a lower cost.

Best for: high-volume scraping on lightly protected sites, latency-sensitive tasks

high-volume scraping on lightly protected sites, latency-sensitive tasks Trade-off: more easily detected and blocked by advanced anti-bot systems due to known IP ranges

ISP proxies

Proxies hosted on the datacenter infrastructure but registered with real ISP allocations. They combine the trust signals of residential IPs with the performance of datacenter networks.

Best for: sites that block datacenter IPs but require lower latency than residential proxies

sites that block datacenter IPs but require lower latency than residential proxies Trade-off: sits in the middle ground on cost and scalability

SOCKS5 vs. HTTP

HTTP proxies operate at the application layer and are optimized for standard web traffic, making them sufficient for most scraping use cases.

SOCKS5 proxies operate at a lower level and support any protocol, not just HTTP/HTTPS. They are useful when you need broader protocol support or want an alternative routing method if HTTP proxies are being restricted.