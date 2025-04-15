Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: Getting Data From Search Engines - Decodo SERP Scraping API

Looking for an all rounded search engine scraping tool? Well, have you tried Decodo’s SERP Scraping API? In this video you will find out what it is, what it can scrape and why it might be the only search engine scraping tool you’ll ever need.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is a SERP API?

A SERP API is an application programming interface meant for targeting search engine result pages. Our SERP Scraping API is a tool for gathering data from search engines.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

