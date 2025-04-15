Video: How to Add Proxies to Waterfox? | Proxy Integration Tutorial
Avoid IP bans while browsing the web with proxies! In this proxy integration tutorial, we'll add proxies to the Waterfox browser. Let’s see the process step-by-step.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
What is Waterfox?
Waterfox is a privacy-focused web browser designed for speed and customization on 64-bit systems. It's a free and open-source browser based on Firefox.
