Video: What is a residential proxy?
What is a residential proxy and how does it work? Why do you need these proxy servers?
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
Residential proxies explained
A residential proxy is an intermediary server between you and the website you're trying to access. This server is given by a provider that gets an IP address from an end-user, not data centers. Each residential IP is a real mobile or desktop device pinning a certain physical location.
