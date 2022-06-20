Goodreads Scraper API
Goodreads retired its public API in 2020, and the demand never left. Our Goodreads scraper API returns book pages, ratings, and review text without a Goodreads API key.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Be ahead of the Goodreads scraping game
What is Goodreads scraper API?
The Goodreads API stopped issuing keys in 2020, so the public site is now the only practical route. A Goodreads scraper API returns what those endpoints used to: title, author, ISBN, and edition details, average rating with its distribution, review text with dates and star values, series, genre shelves, and tags, plus author pages and bibliographies. Template updates move field positions, and inspecting page elements is how you keep selectors current. Shelves are the part no other book database holds, since they are reader-assigned rather than editorial, and that is exactly what makes them useful for recommendation work.
Collect Goodreads data
A book data pipeline usually means a browser, a proxy contract, and a parser to look after. The Web Scraping API collapses all three into one request.
What you stop running:
- 125M+ rotating residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
- Headless browsers for review pagination
- CAPTCHA and retry handling
- Per-country routing across 195+ geo-locations
- Parser upkeep for turning HTML into JSON
Built-in scraper
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Goodreads with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Goodreads Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://www.goodreads.com/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Get more from the Goodreads scraper API
JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Goodreads data arrives without blocks.
100% success rate
Charges follow delivered pages. A Goodreads request that fails costs nothing and repeats on its own.
Advanced anti-bot bypass
Steady review crawls attract attention. Fingerprint rotation, header randomization, and TLS matching keep the pattern quiet.
Real-time or on-demand results
Refresh a watchlist of titles each night, or pull a book page the instant a user searches for it.
125M+ proxy pool
Editions and availability split along country lines. A request placed in the right one of 195+ locations reads the regional catalog, whatever exit type carries it.
JavaScript rendering
Review lists and shelf data expand through scripts. The API renders the page, so those sections reach your parser intact.
Easy integration
Call the endpoint from Python, Node.js, or cURL. Quick-start guides and the *Playground* shorten the first integration.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Goodreads. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Goodreads scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.
Decodo
Manual data collection
Other APIs
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Only pay for successful requests
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
100+ ready-made scraping templates
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats
Days to implement
Limited output formats
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Goodreads. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Goodreads scraper up while you focus on the data itself.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Trusted by:
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Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to scrape Goodreads?
Public Goodreads pages carry facts, and collecting them is usually permitted, since bibliographic details are not copyrightable. Review text is written by users and stays theirs, so quote sparingly and attribute. Reviewer names count as personal data, so GDPR and CCPA apply. Read the Terms of Service, since a deprecated API does not retire them.
How does the Goodreads scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?
Long crawls are the real risk on review-heavy sites. Identity changes per request: address, browser identity, header sequence, and handshake rotate together, with CAPTCHA handling built in. To cross-check editions and reviews elsewhere, the Amazon Review Scraper API covers that catalog.
What output formats does the Goodreads scraper API support?
Responses arrive as HTML, or as JSON when the layout has a parser behind it. Table and CSV exports come from the dashboard. Recommendation projects load JSON into a database, keeping ISBN as the key and the rating distribution in separate columns.
Can I geo-target Goodreads requests to a specific country or city?
Yes. 195+ locations are on the list, with city or ZIP precision available regionally. Book availability, purchase links, and edition defaults can differ between countries, and pinning the origin keeps a catalog comparable between runs.
How fast is the Goodreads scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?
Concurrency comes with the plan, and a few thousand book pages per run is ordinary. Responses return in seconds. Refresh a watchlist nightly, or trigger single pulls from your application.
Can I try the Goodreads scraper API for free?
Yes. The Goodreads scraper comes with the free Web Scraping API starter plan, and signup skips the card. Aim the quota at a mixed sample of popular and obscure titles, since field coverage varies most on sparse pages.
Goodreads Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option