Goodreads Scraper API

Goodreads retired its public API in 2020, and the demand never left. Our Goodreads scraper API returns book pages, ratings, and review text without a Goodreads API key.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Goodreads scraping game

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What is Goodreads scraper API?

The Goodreads API stopped issuing keys in 2020, so the public site is now the only practical route. A Goodreads scraper API returns what those endpoints used to: title, author, ISBN, and edition details, average rating with its distribution, review text with dates and star values, series, genre shelves, and tags, plus author pages and bibliographies. Template updates move field positions, and inspecting page elements is how you keep selectors current. Shelves are the part no other book database holds, since they are reader-assigned rather than editorial, and that is exactly what makes them useful for recommendation work.

Get Goodreads scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Goodreads data

A book data pipeline usually means a browser, a proxy contract, and a parser to look after. The Web Scraping API collapses all three into one request.

What you stop running:

  • 125M+ rotating residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
  • Headless browsers for review pagination
  • CAPTCHA and retry handling
  • Per-country routing across 195+ geo-locations
  • Parser upkeep for turning HTML into JSON

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Goodreads with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Goodreads Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.goodreads.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Goodreads scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Goodreads data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Charges follow delivered pages. A Goodreads request that fails costs nothing and repeats on its own.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Steady review crawls attract attention. Fingerprint rotation, header randomization, and TLS matching keep the pattern quiet.

Real-time or on-demand results

Refresh a watchlist of titles each night, or pull a book page the instant a user searches for it.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Editions and availability split along country lines. A request placed in the right one of 195+ locations reads the regional catalog, whatever exit type carries it.

JavaScript rendering

Review lists and shelf data expand through scripts. The API renders the page, so those sections reach your parser intact.

Easy integration

Call the endpoint from Python, Node.js, or cURL. Quick-start guides and the *Playground* shorten the first integration.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Goodreads. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Goodreads scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Goodreads. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Goodreads scraper up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Goodreads?

Public Goodreads pages carry facts, and collecting them is usually permitted, since bibliographic details are not copyrightable. Review text is written by users and stays theirs, so quote sparingly and attribute. Reviewer names count as personal data, so GDPR and CCPA apply. Read the Terms of Service, since a deprecated API does not retire them.

How does the Goodreads scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Long crawls are the real risk on review-heavy sites. Identity changes per request: address, browser identity, header sequence, and handshake rotate together, with CAPTCHA handling built in. To cross-check editions and reviews elsewhere, the Amazon Review Scraper API covers that catalog.

What output formats does the Goodreads scraper API support?

Responses arrive as HTML, or as JSON when the layout has a parser behind it. Table and CSV exports come from the dashboard. Recommendation projects load JSON into a database, keeping ISBN as the key and the rating distribution in separate columns.

Can I geo-target Goodreads requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. 195+ locations are on the list, with city or ZIP precision available regionally. Book availability, purchase links, and edition defaults can differ between countries, and pinning the origin keeps a catalog comparable between runs.

How fast is the Goodreads scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Concurrency comes with the plan, and a few thousand book pages per run is ordinary. Responses return in seconds. Refresh a watchlist nightly, or trigger single pulls from your application.

Can I try the Goodreads scraper API for free?

Yes. The Goodreads scraper comes with the free Web Scraping API starter plan, and signup skips the card. Aim the quota at a mixed sample of popular and obscure titles, since field coverage varies most on sparse pages.

Goodreads Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

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