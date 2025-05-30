Get Search Results and App Data with Apple App Store Scraper API

The Apple App Store scraper API* sends a search query or app identifier and returns structured app data, listings, ratings, reviews, and pricing, via a single API request with 99.99% uptime.


* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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125M+

IPs worldwide

No

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100+

ready-made templates

99.99%

uptime

Free

starter plan

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What is the Apple App Store scraper API?

What does the Apple App Store scraper API do?

The Apple App Store scraper API is a tool that accepts a search query, app name, or App Store URL as input and returns structured data from Apple's App Store, including app listings, ratings, review counts, pricing, developer details, and category rankings, via a single API request. No browser automation, no proxy management, and no CAPTCHA handling required on your side.

How does the Apple App Store scraper API work?

With Decodo’s Web Scraping API, you can get the data from Apple’s App Store in just a few simple steps:

  1. Submit a search query, app identifier, or App Store URL to the API endpoint in your preferred format – Python, Node.js, or cURL.
  2. Decodo handles JavaScript rendering, anti-detection, and request routing automatically across its infrastructure.
  3. Receive structured results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or AI-ready Markdown output, and pay only for successfully delivered results.

What data can you get from the Apple App Store?

Whether you’re tracking your competition or doing market research, there’s a range of data points you can extract from Apple’s App Store, including:

  • App name, developer name, and App Store URL
  • App category and subcategory
  • Star rating and total review count
  • Price and in-app purchase availability
  • App description and what's new section
  • Screenshots and preview video availability
  • Release date and last updated date
  • App size and minimum iOS version required
  • Age rating and content advisory
  • Download count indicators where available

Why use Decodo's Apple App Store scraper API?

Decodo's Apple App Store scraper API eliminates the infrastructure overhead of building and maintaining your own scraping stack for App Store data.

Decodo App Store scraper

Raw Python with proxies

Free tools

Input type

Search query, app ID, URL

URL only

URL only

Setup

Single API call

Build and maintain a scraper

Variable

Success rate

99.99% uptime SLA

Variable

Low, frequently blocked

JavaScript rendering

Automatic

Manual

None

Output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown

Custom

Limited

Anti-detection

Built-in

Manual

None

Bulk processing

Yes, batch queries

Manual

No

Pricing model

Pay per successful result

Proxy + infra cost

Free but unreliable

What makes the Apple App Store scraper API different?

Flexible output

Choose the format that fits your pipeline – JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG, or AI-ready Markdown.

99.99% uptime

Pay only for successfully delivered results, failed requests are never charged.

JavaScript rendering

Turn on JavaScript rendering for dynamic pages and get real-time data from any website.

100+ pre-built templates

Choose a scraper with pre-set settings and collect data with just a few clicks.



AI-ready Markdown output

Results delivered in LLM-ready format for direct ingestion into AI pipelines and RAG systems.

n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw

Plug data directly to n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw, no custom middleware.

Multi-country App Store

Scrape any regional storefront, US, UK, DE, JP, and more, in a single integration.

24/7 technical support

Our award-winning customer support is available via LiveChat, and you’re always first in line.

What are the use cases for the Apple App Store scraper API?

How do I track competitor app ratings and reviews over time?

Monitor a competitor's star rating, review count, and review sentiment across regional App Store storefronts. Schedule flexible data collection tasks to track rating changes after app updates, marketing campaigns, or feature releases, feeding the data directly into your in-house infrastructure or AI tools.

How do I collect app market research data at scale?

Research entire app categories by scraping search results for a given keyword or category URL. Extract app names, developers, ratings, pricing, and download indicators across hundreds of apps in a single batch job – building the dataset needed for market sizing, competitive positioning, or opportunity analysis.

How do I monitor my own app's ranking and listing data?

Track your app's search ranking position for target keywords, verify listing accuracy across regional storefronts, and monitor whether your screenshots, descriptions, and pricing display correctly after App Store Connect updates.

How do I build an AI training dataset from App Store reviews?

Collect large volumes of user reviews by app, category, or rating tier. App Store reviews are a high-signal natural language dataset for sentiment classification, feature extraction, and product feedback analysis. Deliver in Markdown format for direct LLM ingestion.

How do I power an app discovery or recommendation tool?

Scrape App Store search results, category charts, and editorial picks to populate a recommendation engine or app discovery product with fresh, structured data – without depending on Apple's official API rate limits or approval process.

Which App Store data types can you scrape with this API?

Beyond ASIN-based product lookups, the same API handles a range of App Store data types – all with the same 99.99% uptime and zero infrastructure setup.

App Store search results

Ranked app list – names, developers, ratings, pricing, and App Store URLs as they appear in search.

Individual app listings

Full listing detail for a specific app – description, screenshots, version history, rating breakdown, and metadata.

App Store reviews

Reviewer name, rating, review body, date, and developer response. Paginates across all available reviews.

App Store category charts

Top free, top paid, and top grossing charts by category and country – app name, rank, developer, and rating per position.



How do you integrate the Apple App Store scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

The Apple App Store scraper API supports all popular programming languages for integration with your existing tools and data workflows.

Target template

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

How do you get started with the Apple App Store scraper API?

How do I use the no-code template?

If you'd rather skip coding entirely, the no-code template gets you scraping in under a minute. It's built for users who need structured data without managing proxies or writing scripts.

To get started with a ready-made scraping template:

  1. Open your Decodo dashboard and navigate to Target Templates, and choose your preferred target.
  2. Enter your query, choose your output, and click Send request.
  3. Results are returned within seconds – no proxy setup or custom code required. The template supports scheduling for recurring data collection.

Start scraping now

How do I integrate via API?

Use the code examples to connect directly. Paste your Base64-encoded credentials into the authorization header, set your target and query parameters, and send a POST request to the scraping endpoint. You can get full parameter reference and response schemas in our documentation.

Read documentation

How do I try the Apple App Store scraper API for free?

You can test the full Apple App Store scraping experience before committing to a paid plan. Decodo offers a free tier so you can evaluate the API on your own terms with real data.

Sign up for a free plan that includes up to 2K requests, with no credit card required. You'll get full API access, dashboard access, template access, and 24/7 technical support. No commitment, upgrade only when you're ready.

Start free trial

How is the Apple App Store scraper API priced?

The Apple App Store Scraper API uses a flexible, usage-based pricing model that lets you control both cost and capability at the request level, so you never overpay for scraping power you don't need. You only pay for successfully delivered results – failed requests are never charged.

Depending on your data needs, you can choose regular or premium proxies, and enable JavaScript rendering only when scraping dynamic pages.

All prices are shown per 1K requests, billed monthly, excluding VAT. Start with a free plan, no credit card required.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Apple App Store scraping guides and resources

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Frequently asked questions

How do I start the free trial without a credit card?

Sign up at dashboard.decodo.com and activate the Web Scraping API free plan. No payment details required. The free plan gives you up to 2K requests, access to ready-made scraping templates, and 24/7 support.

How do I cancel my subscription if it's not right for me?

  1. Cancel at any time from your dashboard account settings. No minimum contract length, no cancellation fee. If you cancel within the first 14 days of a paid plan, a money-back option is available – see the billing FAQ for details.

How do I check whether scraping the App Store is allowed?

Scraping publicly available data from the App Store is generally permissible for research and analysis purposes, though you should review Apple's terms of service for your specific use case. For a full overview of scraping legality, see Is Web Scraping Legal? and How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping. Also, when in doubt, it’s best to consult a legal professional.

How do I get structured JSON output instead of raw HTML?

Set "parse": true in your request payload. For automatic HTML-to-structured-data conversion, see the AI Parser. For AI pipeline use, set the output format to Markdown and feed directly into your RAG pipeline or AI data pipeline.

How do I schedule automated App Store data collection?

Use the built-in scheduling feature in the Decodo dashboard – set a daily, weekly, or custom interval and choose your delivery method: email, webhook, or Google Drive. For code-based scheduling, see how to schedule web scraping tasks and n8n web scraping automation. For storage, see how to save your scraped data.

How does Decodo handle anti-bot measures on the App Store?

Decodo's infrastructure handles JavaScript rendering, request fingerprinting, and IP rotation automatically. You choose the parameters, send a query, and Decodo manages the connection layer. You pay only for successfully returned results.

How do I connect the Apple App Store Scraper API to n8n or LangChain?

Decodo has pre-built integrations for n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw. For a comparison of automation tools, see OpenClaw vs n8n. The MCP server is also available for AI agent workflows – read the top 10 MCPs for AI workflows guide.

Start Scraping Apple App Store Data Today

Extract real-time App Store listings, ratings, and reviews at any scale, no proxy setup, no anti-detection logic, no infrastructure overhead.

Start scraping for free

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