Be ahead of the Yahoo scraping game

Extract data from Yahoo

Our SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Yahoo.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Search result titles and URLs
  • Meta descriptions and snippets
  • Domain and display URLs
  • Knowledge panel data
  • Top stories, images, and video carousels
  • Related searches and suggested queries
What is a Yahoo scraper?

A Yahoo Search scraper is a tool that extracts data from Yahoo’s web search results. This includes result titles, URLs, snippets, related searches, and other key data points for research, SEO analysis, or competitor monitoring.


With our Yahoo scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.


The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling
  • AI Parser
How does Yahoo scraper API work?

Yahoo scraper API imitates real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems, extracting data from the website. You’ll get data in HTML, and the API will automatically retry whenever a request fails so that you reach the data you’re looking for.

Scrape Yahoo with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Yahoo scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://search.yahoo.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Collect data effortlessly with the Yahoo scraper API

Scrape Yahoo seamlessly using our powerful API. With built-in proxies and browser fingerprints, avoid CAPTCHAs and blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.

Accurate results

Retrieve real-time HTML data right after submitting your Yahoo scraping request.

100% success

Scrape risk-free with pay-for-success pricing because you only pay for the news data you actually get.

Real-time or on-demand results

Get search data instantly or set up automated extractions for later.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and scrape without interruptions.

Simple setup

Launch our Yahoo scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Access region-specific news with 195+ locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting.

API Playground

Experiment with your Yahoo scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Try all Core and Advanced scraper features with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Get the most out of the Yahoo scraper API

Turn search results into insights by collecting various data points from Yahoo Search results.

SEO & search ranking monitoring

Track keyword rankings, featured snippets, and SERP elements to monitor your SEO performance and beat competitors.

Content & competitor research

Analyze competitor positioning by extracting search results to see what keywords they rank for and how their content performs.

Trendspotting

Spot rising search trends and emerging keywords to fuel your content strategy and ad targeting.

Local business & map listings

Collect local campaign results to track regional visibility, local competition, and other SEO data.

News tracking

Extract top stories from Yahoo News to stay on track with relevant topics and innovations in your industry.

Market & brand monitoring

Collect data on competitor presence and customer sentiment in Yahoo search results for reputation management and market analysis.

Find the right Yahoo product data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Yahoo scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Frequently asked questions

What are the main advantages of using a Yahoo scraper API over manual data collection?

The biggest benefit of using a Yahoo scraper is that it’s automated. This means it’s faster, more efficient, and simply more streamlined over manual tasks – especially with large amounts of data. For businesses serious about leveraging data, powerful tools like Yahoo scraper API are simply non-negotiable.

How does using a Yahoo scraper API enhance data accessibility for analysis?

The Yahoo scraping API delivers data in HTML, which you can parse with your own custom solutions or AI Parser to make it instantly usable in analytics, machine learning, and other pipelines. Also, our Yahoo scraper has a built-in pool of 125M+ IPs and integrated browser fingerprints that open up content that’s behind geo-restrictions.

What are the minimum requirements to start using Yahoo scraper API?

A Decodo account with an active Yahoo scraper API subscription (or a 7-day free trial) is enough to start scraping. Read our quick start guide to help you set up and customize your scraping requests with our intuitive and user-friendly dashboard – no coding required.

How do I troubleshoot common Yahoo scraper API setup issues?

If you run into issues with the Yahoo scraper API, you can start troubleshooting with our extensive documentation or Knowledge Hub. It houses everything from quick start guides to frequently asked questions to help you pinpoint the solution. You can also join our Discord community to ask questions for hands-on help. If you don’t find the answers there, reach out to our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat.

Are proxies required to scrape Yahoo, or can I scrape without them?

Yes, you need a powerful scraper backed up with a large pool of proxies to be able to scrape Yahoo effectively – especially on a larger scale. Huge platforms like Yahoo have sophisticated anti-bot systems that flag unusual traffic patterns. Without a robust proxy solution, your IP address will be quickly detected and blocked, making any high-volume data collection impossible.

