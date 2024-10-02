A Taobao scraper API is a programmatic interface that handles the heavy lifting of retrieving data from Taobao.com. Instead of building and maintaining a custom scraping stack, you send a single request and receive structured data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML without having to manage proxies, JavaScript rendering, or retry logic yourself.

Taobao sits alongside Tmall (天猫) and AliExpress in Alibaba Group's marketplace network and remains China’s largest online marketplace by seller count. It hosts hundreds of millions of product listings across categories from consumer electronics to fashion, primarily sourced from independent Chinese sellers and manufacturers. Its sister platform, Tmall (天猫), hosts verified brand stores on the same infrastructure.