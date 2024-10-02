Taobao Scraper API

Extract real-time product, pricing, and seller data from Taobao effortlessly with Decodo’s Web Scraping API. Leverage an industry-leading 99.99% uptime and geo-targeting to get Taobao data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML.

Start for freeStart with Google

14-day money-back option

125+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready made templates

Free

starter plan

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Why use Decodo's Taobao scraper API?

Getting reliable data from Taobao at scale involves challenges unique to China's web infrastructure: strict bot detection, JavaScript-rendered pricing, simplified Chinese content, and limited proxy availability for China-exit traffic. Here’s how Decodo compares with the two most common alternatives.

DIY scraping

Free scraper tools

Decodo

IP pool

Manage your own proxies manually

Shared, limited pool

125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs

China geo-targeting

Source China-exit proxies separately

No China-specific targeting

Country, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

JavaScript rendering

Custom headless browser setup required

Partial or unavailable

Activated per request, no setup needed

CAPTCHA handling

Manual or paid third-party service

Inconsistent; breaks silently

Automatic, included in all pricing types

Output formats

HTML only

HTML only

JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, HTML

Pre-built templates

None – build from scratch

None

100+ ready-made scrapers

Maintenance overhead

Ongoing engineering time

Unsupported when the website changes

Fully managed, zero maintenance

Billing model

Infrastructure cost regardless of success

Per subscription, fixed

Pay only for successful results

Integrations

Custom build required

None

n8n, MCP, LangChain, OpenClaw

Unlock real-time Taobao data at scale

What is a Taobao scraper API?

Taobao scraper API?

A Taobao scraper API is a programmatic interface that handles the heavy lifting of retrieving data from Taobao.com. Instead of building and maintaining a custom scraping stack, you send a single request and receive structured data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML without having to manage proxies, JavaScript rendering, or retry logic yourself.

Taobao sits alongside Tmall (天猫) and AliExpress in Alibaba Group's marketplace network and remains China’s largest online marketplace by seller count. It hosts hundreds of millions of product listings across categories from consumer electronics to fashion, primarily sourced from independent Chinese sellers and manufacturers. Its sister platform, Tmall (天猫), hosts verified brand stores on the same infrastructure.

What does a Taobao scraper do?

Taobao scraper API?

A Taobao scraper handles every layer of the data collection process: it routes requests through Decodo’s 125M+ IP pool, manages JavaScript rendering (as an optional feature), and bypasses CAPTCHAs to extract data from listings, categories, search results, and storefronts. The result is a repeatable, scalable flow of Chinese eCommerce data with no infrastructure to manage.

How does the Taobao scraper work?

Taobao scraper API?

You can scrape Taobao using Decodo’s Web Scraping API without installing or hosting any software. Just send a request containing the Taobao URL or item ID, and Decodo's infrastructure handles proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering (if selected), retries, and parsing for you.

Here’s how it works in 3 steps:

  1. Send a request. Send the target Taobao URL to the Web Scraping API endpoint via a POST request. You can specify your preferred output format along with any location or language parameters.
  2. The infrastructure handles the rest. The API selects an optimal IP from a 125M+ IP pool, renders dynamic JavaScript content, and automatically manages retries. You’re only charged for successful results.
  3. Receive structured data. The data is returned in your specified format (JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown), ready to plug into your pipeline, storage system, or BI tool.

What data can you get from Taobao?

Taobao scraper API?

Extract high-value Taobao marketplace data without managing proxies or your own scraping infrastructure.

Here’s what you can extract from Taobao with Decodo’s Web Scraping API:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • SKU-level pricing, promotional prices, and discount rates
  • Seller store name, rating score, and transaction volume
  • Customer reviews, star ratings, and review count
  • Product images
  • Inventory availability, sold counts, and stock indicators
  • Category hierarchy and product tags
  • Shipping cost, origin location, estimated delivery range
  • Specification tables, material attributes, and product variants

What makes Decodo's Taobao scraper API different?

Pull structured eCommerce data from China's largest marketplace without building proxy infrastructure, a rendering layer, or custom parsing logic. Every request is handled end-to-end.

125M+ IP infrastructure

Route requests through residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs across 195+ locations with China-specific geo-targeting available on all paid plans.

JavaScript rendering on demand

Activate headless rendering per request to capture dynamically loaded prices, stock levels, and interactive product elements without a separate rendering service.

99.99% success rate

Maintain uninterrupted Taobao data collection with industry-leading reliability, built to handle large-scale scraping workloads, retries, and anti-bot protection automatically.

Flexible output

Receive data in JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG screenshots, or Markdown formats, so you can easily plug it into any workflow, storage system, or analysis tool.

AI Parser

Turn Taobao HTML into structured, analysis-ready data automatically and without writing parsing code, building XPath rules, or handling scraping logic yourself.

Free plan

Start collecting Taobao data immediately with up to 2K requests. Full feature access, including geo-targeting and 99.99% success rate.

Pay-per-success billing

Pay only for requests that successfully return valid data, so you’re only charged for usable results. Failed attempts, timeouts, and retries are automatically excluded.

Easy integration

Get started quickly with ready-to-use GitHub code examples, detailed documentation, step-by-step quick start guides, and 24/7 tech support at your disposal.

AI integrations

Integrate the Taobao Scraper API directly into your AI agents and automation workflows using n8n, MCP Server, LangChain, and OpenClaw.

What are the use cases for a Taobao scraper?

Competitor price tracking & Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) enforcement

Brands and retailers operating in China's cross-border commerce ecosystem track pricing on Taobao to enforce minimum advertised price compliance, benchmark SKU-level rates against competitors, and detect unauthorized discounting at the listing level.

With Decodo's public data collection, pricing teams can pull updated price points in real time and route the data directly to analytics dashboards or automated alerting systems. China-specific geo-targeting ensures pricing data reflects what local buyers actually see.

Chinese consumer demand and market research

Market researchers and brand strategists use Taobao data like reviews, category rankings, and search result placements to understand consumer preferences in China’s largest eCommerce marketplace. When collected at scale, this data helps identify patterns in review sentiment, popular product attributes, and seasonal changes in demand.

This is particularly valuable for brands entering the Chinese market or adjusting existing product lines to better align with local consumer preferences before launch.

eCommerce benchmarking datasets for data teams

Data teams use Taobao scraping to track prices, seller performance, and product availability across categories. This data supports dashboards, machine learning models, and business intelligence tools that rely on accurate insights from China’s eCommerce market.

Decodo delivers structured Taobao data in various formats, making it easy to move from a simple eCommerce scraping job to analysis without building custom parsing or transformation workflows.

Brand protection and counterfeit detection

Brand protection teams use Taobao scraping to detect counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and listings that misuse brand names, images, or product descriptions. Automated scraping helps teams scan thousands of listings regularly and quickly flag suspicious pages for review.

Decodo’s Web Scraping API delivers structured listing data that can be easily sent to brand monitoring tools, internal systems, or custom review workflows without manual data cleanup.

How do you get started with the Taobao scraper API?

Just send a Taobao URL to the Web Scraping API and start collecting data in minutes. Choose from 3 integration methods based on your workflow and technical setup.

Sending request

Send your first request via Web Scraping API

Generate an API key in your Decodo dashboard, copy a code sample from the docs, and send a POST request to the Web Scraping API endpoint with your Taobao URL as the target parameter. 

The same key, endpoint, and authentication work for every supported target – AmazonAliExpressGoogle, and 100+ more, so adding a new marketplace later is a parameter change, not a new integration. 

Schedule recurring jobs through MCP, the n8n integration, or any orchestration tool you already run.

Read documentation
Dashboard

Test live in the playground

Drop any Taobao product, search, or seller URL into the API playground, pick your output format (JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown), and hit run. You'll see headers, parameters, and parsed responses side by side, plus the cURL, Python, or Node.js snippet ready to copy into your stack.
Free plan

Start with the free plan

Activate the free plan and run up to 2K live requests against any Taobao URL or any other supported target. Every core feature is included – all available outputs, geo-targeting across 195+ locations, and pay-per-success billing.
Start for free

Try the Taobao scraper live

Paste a Taobao product URL or search page into the playground below to see exactly what Decodo's Web Scraping API returns. No login required, plus you can switch between cURL, Python, and Node.js to grab the request snippet ready to drop into your own codebase.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Taobao scraper API guides and resources

Explore more Decodo resources on eCommerce scraping, price tracking, and market research strategies that can help you get more value from your Taobao data collection workflows.

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Frequently asked questions

How do I know the Taobao scraper API will work before I pay?

The free plan includes up to 2K requests with access to all core features: all 6 output formats (JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML), 99.99% success rate, and geo-targeting across 195+ locations. No credit card is required to start. You can test any live Taobao URL, review the structured output, and confirm compatibility with your data pipeline before committing to a paid plan. If you have questions during evaluation, our 24/7 tech support team is available via LiveChat.

How does billing work if a Taobao request fails?

Decodo operates on a pay-per-success model. If a request does not return valid data due to a transient network issue, a page timeout, or an automatic retry, you won’t be charged. This applies to all request types, including JavaScript rendering jobs and geo-targeted requests. Failed attempts are absorbed by the Decodo Web Scraping API infrastructure at no cost to you.

How do I target specific Taobao product pages or search results?

Pass the full target Taobao URL as the url parameter in your API request. This can be a product detail page (item.taobao.com/item.htm?id=...), a category listing, a seller storefront, or a search results page (s.taobao.com/...). You can also specify geo, locale, and device_type parameters to control how Taobao renders the page for the scraper.

How do I extract Taobao data that requires JavaScript rendering?

Set the headless parameter to html in your API request. This activates JavaScript rendering, which resolves dynamically loaded prices, stock level indicators, promotional countdown timers, and interactive product variant selectors before returning the page content. JavaScript rendering is available on all plans, including the free plan. For a deeper look at when to enable JavaScript, read the guide to scraping websites with dynamic content.

How do I configure geo-targeting to retrieve China-specific Taobao pricing?

Include a geo parameter specifying your target location (for example, China or a specific province such as Shanghai). Targeting mainland China location returns region-specific pricing, localized shipping costs, and seller filtering that reflects what a local user would see. This capability is powered by Decodo's premium Chinese proxy pool and is available across all 195+ supported locations on every plan.

How do I handle Taobao's Chinese-language content in my pipeline?

Taobao serves product titles, descriptions, and reviews in Simplified Chinese by default. Decodo returns HTML or structured JSON exactly as Taobao renders it, including all Chinese characters. If your pipeline requires translated output, apply a translation layer, such as Google Cloud Translation or DeepL. Alternatively, the AI Parser can assist with structured field extraction from Chinese-language pages without requiring manual translation mapping.

How do I scrape Taobao search results for product research?

Pass a Taobao search results URL (s.taobao.com/search?q=KEYWORD) as the target in your API request with JavaScript rendering enabled. The returned data includes listing titles, prices, sold counts, and seller ratings for all products on the page. You can paginate through multiple result pages by incrementing the page parameter in the URL. For keyword-based monitoring, configure a scheduled scraping job via the Decodo dashboard, or feed results into an automated workflow with the n8n integration.

Start Collecting Taobao Product Data Today

Build reliable, automated access to China's largest eCommerce marketplace without managing proxies, rendering infrastructure, or scraping logic.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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