Taobao Scraper API
Extract real-time product, pricing, and seller data from Taobao effortlessly with Decodo’s Web Scraping API. Leverage an industry-leading 99.99% uptime and geo-targeting to get Taobao data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML.
14-day money-back option
125+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready made templates
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
Why use Decodo's Taobao scraper API?
Getting reliable data from Taobao at scale involves challenges unique to China's web infrastructure: strict bot detection, JavaScript-rendered pricing, simplified Chinese content, and limited proxy availability for China-exit traffic. Here’s how Decodo compares with the two most common alternatives.
DIY scraping
Free scraper tools
Decodo
IP pool
Manage your own proxies manually
Shared, limited pool
125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
China geo-targeting
Source China-exit proxies separately
No China-specific targeting
Country, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
JavaScript rendering
Custom headless browser setup required
Partial or unavailable
Activated per request, no setup needed
CAPTCHA handling
Manual or paid third-party service
Inconsistent; breaks silently
Automatic, included in all pricing types
Output formats
HTML only
HTML only
JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, HTML
Pre-built templates
None – build from scratch
None
100+ ready-made scrapers
Maintenance overhead
Ongoing engineering time
Unsupported when the website changes
Fully managed, zero maintenance
Billing model
Infrastructure cost regardless of success
Per subscription, fixed
Pay only for successful results
Integrations
Custom build required
None
n8n, MCP, LangChain, OpenClaw
Unlock real-time Taobao data at scale
What is a Taobao scraper API?
A Taobao scraper API is a programmatic interface that handles the heavy lifting of retrieving data from Taobao.com. Instead of building and maintaining a custom scraping stack, you send a single request and receive structured data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML without having to manage proxies, JavaScript rendering, or retry logic yourself.
Taobao sits alongside Tmall (天猫) and AliExpress in Alibaba Group's marketplace network and remains China’s largest online marketplace by seller count. It hosts hundreds of millions of product listings across categories from consumer electronics to fashion, primarily sourced from independent Chinese sellers and manufacturers. Its sister platform, Tmall (天猫), hosts verified brand stores on the same infrastructure.
What does a Taobao scraper do?
A Taobao scraper handles every layer of the data collection process: it routes requests through Decodo’s 125M+ IP pool, manages JavaScript rendering (as an optional feature), and bypasses CAPTCHAs to extract data from listings, categories, search results, and storefronts. The result is a repeatable, scalable flow of Chinese eCommerce data with no infrastructure to manage.
How does the Taobao scraper work?
You can scrape Taobao using Decodo’s Web Scraping API without installing or hosting any software. Just send a request containing the Taobao URL or item ID, and Decodo's infrastructure handles proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering (if selected), retries, and parsing for you.
Here’s how it works in 3 steps:
- Send a request. Send the target Taobao URL to the Web Scraping API endpoint via a POST request. You can specify your preferred output format along with any location or language parameters.
- The infrastructure handles the rest. The API selects an optimal IP from a 125M+ IP pool, renders dynamic JavaScript content, and automatically manages retries. You’re only charged for successful results.
- Receive structured data. The data is returned in your specified format (JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown), ready to plug into your pipeline, storage system, or BI tool.
What data can you get from Taobao?
Extract high-value Taobao marketplace data without managing proxies or your own scraping infrastructure.
Here’s what you can extract from Taobao with Decodo’s Web Scraping API:
- Product titles and descriptions
- SKU-level pricing, promotional prices, and discount rates
- Seller store name, rating score, and transaction volume
- Customer reviews, star ratings, and review count
- Product images
- Inventory availability, sold counts, and stock indicators
- Category hierarchy and product tags
- Shipping cost, origin location, estimated delivery range
- Specification tables, material attributes, and product variants
What makes Decodo's Taobao scraper API different?
Pull structured eCommerce data from China's largest marketplace without building proxy infrastructure, a rendering layer, or custom parsing logic. Every request is handled end-to-end.
125M+ IP infrastructure
Route requests through residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs across 195+ locations with China-specific geo-targeting available on all paid plans.
JavaScript rendering on demand
Activate headless rendering per request to capture dynamically loaded prices, stock levels, and interactive product elements without a separate rendering service.
99.99% success rate
Maintain uninterrupted Taobao data collection with industry-leading reliability, built to handle large-scale scraping workloads, retries, and anti-bot protection automatically.
Flexible output
Receive data in JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG screenshots, or Markdown formats, so you can easily plug it into any workflow, storage system, or analysis tool.
AI Parser
Turn Taobao HTML into structured, analysis-ready data automatically and without writing parsing code, building XPath rules, or handling scraping logic yourself.
Free plan
Start collecting Taobao data immediately with up to 2K requests. Full feature access, including geo-targeting and 99.99% success rate.
Pay-per-success billing
Pay only for requests that successfully return valid data, so you’re only charged for usable results. Failed attempts, timeouts, and retries are automatically excluded.
Easy integration
Get started quickly with ready-to-use GitHub code examples, detailed documentation, step-by-step quick start guides, and 24/7 tech support at your disposal.
AI integrations
Integrate the Taobao Scraper API directly into your AI agents and automation workflows using n8n, MCP Server, LangChain, and OpenClaw.
What are the use cases for a Taobao scraper?
Competitor price tracking & Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) enforcement
Brands and retailers operating in China's cross-border commerce ecosystem track pricing on Taobao to enforce minimum advertised price compliance, benchmark SKU-level rates against competitors, and detect unauthorized discounting at the listing level.
With Decodo's public data collection, pricing teams can pull updated price points in real time and route the data directly to analytics dashboards or automated alerting systems. China-specific geo-targeting ensures pricing data reflects what local buyers actually see.
Chinese consumer demand and market research
Market researchers and brand strategists use Taobao data like reviews, category rankings, and search result placements to understand consumer preferences in China’s largest eCommerce marketplace. When collected at scale, this data helps identify patterns in review sentiment, popular product attributes, and seasonal changes in demand.
This is particularly valuable for brands entering the Chinese market or adjusting existing product lines to better align with local consumer preferences before launch.
eCommerce benchmarking datasets for data teams
Data teams use Taobao scraping to track prices, seller performance, and product availability across categories. This data supports dashboards, machine learning models, and business intelligence tools that rely on accurate insights from China’s eCommerce market.
Decodo delivers structured Taobao data in various formats, making it easy to move from a simple eCommerce scraping job to analysis without building custom parsing or transformation workflows.
Brand protection and counterfeit detection
Brand protection teams use Taobao scraping to detect counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and listings that misuse brand names, images, or product descriptions. Automated scraping helps teams scan thousands of listings regularly and quickly flag suspicious pages for review.
Decodo’s Web Scraping API delivers structured listing data that can be easily sent to brand monitoring tools, internal systems, or custom review workflows without manual data cleanup.
How do you get started with the Taobao scraper API?
Just send a Taobao URL to the Web Scraping API and start collecting data in minutes. Choose from 3 integration methods based on your workflow and technical setup.
Send your first request via Web Scraping API
Generate an API key in your Decodo dashboard, copy a code sample from the docs, and send a POST request to the Web Scraping API endpoint with your Taobao URL as the target parameter.
The same key, endpoint, and authentication work for every supported target – Amazon, AliExpress, Google, and 100+ more, so adding a new marketplace later is a parameter change, not a new integration.
Schedule recurring jobs through MCP, the n8n integration, or any orchestration tool you already run.
Test live in the playground
Start with the free plan
Try the Taobao scraper live
Paste a Taobao product URL or search page into the playground below to see exactly what Decodo's Web Scraping API returns. No login required, plus you can switch between cURL, Python, and Node.js to grab the request snippet ready to drop into your own codebase.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Taobao scraper API guides and resources
Explore more Decodo resources on eCommerce scraping, price tracking, and market research strategies that can help you get more value from your Taobao data collection workflows.
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Frequently asked questions
How do I know the Taobao scraper API will work before I pay?
The free plan includes up to 2K requests with access to all core features: all 6 output formats (JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML), 99.99% success rate, and geo-targeting across 195+ locations. No credit card is required to start. You can test any live Taobao URL, review the structured output, and confirm compatibility with your data pipeline before committing to a paid plan. If you have questions during evaluation, our 24/7 tech support team is available via LiveChat.
How does billing work if a Taobao request fails?
Decodo operates on a pay-per-success model. If a request does not return valid data due to a transient network issue, a page timeout, or an automatic retry, you won’t be charged. This applies to all request types, including JavaScript rendering jobs and geo-targeted requests. Failed attempts are absorbed by the Decodo Web Scraping API infrastructure at no cost to you.
How do I target specific Taobao product pages or search results?
Pass the full target Taobao URL as the url parameter in your API request. This can be a product detail page (item.taobao.com/item.htm?id=...), a category listing, a seller storefront, or a search results page (s.taobao.com/...). You can also specify geo, locale, and device_type parameters to control how Taobao renders the page for the scraper.
How do I extract Taobao data that requires JavaScript rendering?
Set the headless parameter to html in your API request. This activates JavaScript rendering, which resolves dynamically loaded prices, stock level indicators, promotional countdown timers, and interactive product variant selectors before returning the page content. JavaScript rendering is available on all plans, including the free plan. For a deeper look at when to enable JavaScript, read the guide to scraping websites with dynamic content.
How do I configure geo-targeting to retrieve China-specific Taobao pricing?
Include a geo parameter specifying your target location (for example, China or a specific province such as Shanghai). Targeting mainland China location returns region-specific pricing, localized shipping costs, and seller filtering that reflects what a local user would see. This capability is powered by Decodo's premium Chinese proxy pool and is available across all 195+ supported locations on every plan.
How do I handle Taobao's Chinese-language content in my pipeline?
Taobao serves product titles, descriptions, and reviews in Simplified Chinese by default. Decodo returns HTML or structured JSON exactly as Taobao renders it, including all Chinese characters. If your pipeline requires translated output, apply a translation layer, such as Google Cloud Translation or DeepL. Alternatively, the AI Parser can assist with structured field extraction from Chinese-language pages without requiring manual translation mapping.
How do I scrape Taobao search results for product research?
Pass a Taobao search results URL (s.taobao.com/search?q=KEYWORD) as the target in your API request with JavaScript rendering enabled. The returned data includes listing titles, prices, sold counts, and seller ratings for all products on the page. You can paginate through multiple result pages by incrementing the page parameter in the URL. For keyword-based monitoring, configure a scheduled scraping job via the Decodo dashboard, or feed results into an automated workflow with the n8n integration.
Start Collecting Taobao Product Data Today
Build reliable, automated access to China's largest eCommerce marketplace without managing proxies, rendering infrastructure, or scraping logic.
14-day money-back option