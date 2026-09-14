TL;DR

As AI labs push against the limits of readily available human-written text, some have turned to buying and destructively scanning physical books for training data.

Book scraping can collect metadata, reviews, discussions, excerpts, and public-domain text that already exists online without destroying physical copies.

Scraping can't recover material that was never digitized, so it only covers part of the same underlying need for human-written data.

Start with the simplest approved source available, whether that's an API, feed, bulk dataset, or public webpage, before adding heavier scraping infrastructure.

Why AI companies are running out of text

Training large language models (LLMs) takes an enormous amount of text, and most of the easiest sources, from Wikipedia and Common Crawl to books and forums, have already been used heavily.

AI can generate more training data, but that creates its own problem: models trained repeatedly on model-generated text can suffer model collapse, where the quality and diversity of the underlying data gradually degrade.

That helps explain why old books have suddenly become so valuable as AI training data. 404 Media recently reported on a shipment of rare books traced to an Amazon AI-training facility, while The Guardian covered concerns from booksellers after Anthropic was found to have bought physical books, cut off their spines, scanned the pages, and discarded the originals.

Where scraping fits as a non-destructive alternative

The rare books in those reports are valuable precisely because much of their text was never digitized. Web scraping can't recreate a book that only exists on paper, so it isn't a replacement for that kind of acquisition.

But there's also a lot of book-related material that has already made it online. Reviews, summaries, publication details, reader discussions, and publicly available excerpts can all be collected without touching the physical book. For older works, sources like Project Gutenberg also make thousands of public-domain books available digitally.

That makes scraping useful for a different, but still meaningful, part of the same problem. If the text or data you need already exists online, destroying a physical copy to get at it makes a lot less sense.

What book data you can realistically scrape

For the rest of this guide, we'll scrape Goodreads as our example and focus on a handful of fields from a public book page: the title, author, average rating, ratings count, and publicly visible reviews.

That gives us enough variety to see how book data scraping works in practice, from grabbing simple metadata to dealing with content that becomes trickier once reviews and interactions enter the picture.

We'll keep the setup fairly light. For the first part of the scraper, we only need Python, Requests, and Beautiful Soup, which covers the basics of web scraping.

Later, when we get to reviews and other interactive content, we'll bring in Playwright.

First, create a virtual environment and install everything we'll need:

python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate python3 - m pip install requests beautifulsoup4 playwright

The virtual environment keeps the packages for this project separate from the rest of your Python setup. Once everything is installed, we can make our first request to Goodreads and see what comes back.

Writing the scraper: Extracting book fields

Let's start with a single Goodreads page and see what we can get without opening a browser. We'll use The Hobbit as our example: