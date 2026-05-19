Elixir Web Scraping: A Practical Step-by-Step Guide

Note: Use Req for most Elixir HTTP requests in scraping projects. Its middleware architecture makes it easy to add retry logic, set default headers, and handle compression without boilerplate.

Fall back to Finch only when you need direct connection pool control at very high request volumes, for example, crawling a single large domain where reusing TCP connections per-IP matters.

Meanwhile, use HTTPoison if your team is more familiar with it or you need the broader range of community examples online.

Making a basic GET request

Here's a complete fetcher module targeting quotes.toscrape.com, a site built for scraping practice with stable, predictable HTML.

This is the module you'll reuse throughout the guide. It wraps Req with browser-realistic headers and structured error returns so every HTTP failure is handled explicitly rather than crashing your spider mid-crawl.

Install the dependency first if you haven't already:

mix deps . get

mix deps . get

Create lib/job_scraper/fetcher.ex:

defmodule JobScraper . Fetcher do @browser_headers [ { "User-Agent" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 " <> "(KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" } , { "Accept" , "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" } , { "Accept-Language" , "en-US,en;q=0.9" } , { "Accept-Encoding" , "gzip, deflate, br" } ] def fetch ( url , retries \\ 3 ) def fetch ( _url , 0 ) , do : { : error , : max_retries_exceeded } def fetch ( url , retries ) do case Req . get ( url , headers : @browser_headers , max_redirects : 5 , receive_timeout : 10_000 , connect_options : [ timeout : 5_000 ] ) do { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 200 , body : body } } - > { : ok , body } { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 429 } } - > : timer . sleep ( 1000 ) fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } when status in 500. .599 - > fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } - > { : error , { : http_error , status } } { : error , exception } - > fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) end end end

defmodule JobScraper . Fetcher do @browser_headers [ { "User-Agent" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 " <> "(KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" } , { "Accept" , "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" } , { "Accept-Language" , "en-US,en;q=0.9" } , { "Accept-Encoding" , "gzip, deflate, br" } ] def fetch ( url , retries \\ 3 ) def fetch ( _url , 0 ) , do : { : error , : max_retries_exceeded } def fetch ( url , retries ) do case Req . get ( url , headers : @browser_headers , max_redirects : 5 , receive_timeout : 10_000 , connect_options : [ timeout : 5_000 ] ) do { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 200 , body : body } } - > { : ok , body } { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 429 } } - > : timer . sleep ( 1000 ) fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } when status in 500. .599 - > fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } - > { : error , { : http_error , status } } { : error , exception } - > fetch ( url , retries - 1 ) end end end

The pattern match on {:ok, %Req.Response{status: 200, body: body}} does 3 things simultaneously: checks the result wrapper is :ok, verifies the HTTP status is exactly 200, and binds the response body to the body variable.

Non-200 responses each hit their own branch: a 429 (rate limited) error is handled differently from a 404 (not found).

Always set a realistic User-Agent. Default library User-Agents like hackney/1.18.1 appear in every request made by Elixir's standard HTTP stack, and most sites maintain blocklists of known bot strings.

Include Accept and Accept-Language headers to make your requests look closer to what a real browser sends.

Test the fetcher by running it in IEx to verify the response before using it inside a spider:

iex - S mix { : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) String . slice ( html , 0 , 200 )

iex - S mix { : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) String . slice ( html , 0 , 200 )

Parsing HTML with Floki

This section covers scraping data with Elixir and Floki.

Floki is the standard HTML parser for Elixir web scraping. It converts raw HTML strings into a queryable tree, lets you select nodes by class or element, and extracts text or attribute values in clean, chainable function calls using CSS selectors.

Once you understand 4 core functions, which are parse_document/1, find/2, text/1, and attribute/2, you can extract any data from any HTML page.

Parse a document

Web scraping with Elixir requires parsing HTML into structured data.

Pass the HTML body string from your fetcher directly to Floki.parse_document/1. This function returns a tagged tuple – {:ok, doc} on success or an error if the HTML is malformed. In practice, Floki handles even poorly-formed HTML gracefully because it uses a lenient parser:

{ : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( html )

{ : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( html )

Every subsequent Floki function takes doc as its first argument and returns nodes matching your selector. Treat doc as your parsed document object; equivalent to what you'd get from BeautifulSoup's BeautifulSoup(html, 'html.parser') call in Python.

Select nodes with CSS selectors

Use Floki.find/2 with any CSS selector to pull matching nodes. Use the same selectors you'd verify in browser DevTools – right-click an element, select Inspect, and copy the selector.

Here's a complete example extracting all quotes, authors, and tags from quotes.toscrape.com:

{ : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( html ) quote_nodes = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote" ) quote_texts = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .text" ) authors = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .author" ) tags = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .tags .tag" ) IO . inspect ( length ( quote_nodes ) , label : "Quotes found" )

{ : ok , html } = JobScraper . Fetcher . fetch ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( html ) quote_nodes = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote" ) quote_texts = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .text" ) authors = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .author" ) tags = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .tags .tag" ) IO . inspect ( length ( quote_nodes ) , label : "Quotes found" )

CSS selectors in Floki work exactly like they do in browser DevTools. Class selectors (.quote), element selectors (a), descendant selectors (.quote .text), and attribute selectors ([href]) all work as expected.

Open browser DevTools on your target page, right-click an element, and copy the selector to verify it before writing it in code.

Extract text content

Call Floki.text/1 on any node or list of nodes to get their plain text with all HTML tags stripped. When you pass it a list of matched nodes, it concatenates all their text. You'll need to map over the list individually.

first_quote_node = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .text" ) | > List . first ( ) first_quote_text = Floki . text ( first_quote_node ) all_texts = doc | > Floki . find ( ".quote .text" ) | > Enum . map ( & Floki . text / 1 ) | > Enum . map ( & String . trim / 1 ) Enum . each ( all_texts , & IO . puts / 1 )

first_quote_node = Floki . find ( doc , ".quote .text" ) | > List . first ( ) first_quote_text = Floki . text ( first_quote_node ) all_texts = doc | > Floki . find ( ".quote .text" ) | > Enum . map ( & Floki . text / 1 ) | > Enum . map ( & String . trim / 1 ) Enum . each ( all_texts , & IO . puts / 1 )

Always pipe through String.trim/1 after Floki.text/1. HTML whitespace – indentation, newlines around inline elements, often ends up in the text content and will pollute your output if you don't strip it.

Extract attribute values

Use Floki.attribute/2 to pull HTML attribute values from matched nodes. The most common use case is extracting href values from anchor tags for link discovery. You need those URLs to queue the next requests in your spider:

all_hrefs = doc | > Floki . find ( "a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) image_urls = doc | > Floki . find ( "img" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "src" ) job_ids = doc | > Floki . find ( ".job-listing[data-id]" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "data-id" )

all_hrefs = doc | > Floki . find ( "a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) image_urls = doc | > Floki . find ( "img" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "src" ) job_ids = doc | > Floki . find ( ".job-listing[data-id]" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "data-id" )

Chain Floki calls with the pipe operator

Elixir's pipe operator (|>) makes extraction pipelines read left to right. The output of one function becomes the input of the next.

For scraping data with Elixir and Floki, this is the idiomatic style: select a parent node, then scope all child selections to that node.

Here's a complete extractor for quote cards on quotes.toscrape.com:

defmodule JobScraper . Parsers . QuoteParser do def extract_all ( doc ) do doc | > Floki . find ( ".quote" ) | > Enum . map ( & extract_quote / 1 ) end defp extract_quote ( quote_node ) do % { text : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".text" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , author : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".author" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , link : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".author ~ a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) , tags : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".tag" ) | > Enum . map ( & Floki . text / 1 ) } end end

defmodule JobScraper . Parsers . QuoteParser do def extract_all ( doc ) do doc | > Floki . find ( ".quote" ) | > Enum . map ( & extract_quote / 1 ) end defp extract_quote ( quote_node ) do % { text : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".text" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , author : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".author" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , link : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".author ~ a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) , tags : quote_node | > Floki . find ( ".tag" ) | > Enum . map ( & Floki . text / 1 ) } end end

Each extract_quote/1 call receives a single quote node and extracts all sub-fields from it. Scoping your Floki calls to a parent node, rather than searching the whole document, prevents selector collisions when the same class name appears in different contexts on the page.

Handle missing elements safely

When Floki.find/2 matches nothing, it returns an empty list instead of raising an error. Calling Floki.text/1 on an empty list returns an empty string, which is usually acceptable. But calling List.first/1 on an empty list returns nil, which causes a crash if you then try to call a string function on it. Guard against this pattern:

href = doc | > Floki . find ( "a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) URI . merge ( base_url , href ) defp safe_next_url ( doc , base_url ) do case doc | > Floki . find ( "a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) do nil - > nil href - > URI . merge ( base_url , href ) | > URI . to_string ( ) end end nodes = Floki . find ( doc , ".job-title" ) title = if Enum . empty? ( nodes ) , do : nil , else : Floki . text ( nodes )

href = doc | > Floki . find ( "a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) URI . merge ( base_url , href ) defp safe_next_url ( doc , base_url ) do case doc | > Floki . find ( "a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) do nil - > nil href - > URI . merge ( base_url , href ) | > URI . to_string ( ) end end nodes = Floki . find ( doc , ".job-title" ) title = if Enum . empty? ( nodes ) , do : nil , else : Floki . text ( nodes )

XPath traversal for complex selectors

You need to choose the right selector for web scraping.

CSS selectors cover most cases, but some HTML structures require traversal that CSS can't express, such as selecting a parent element, finding elements by text content, or navigating sibling relationships. Floki supports XPath via Floki.xpath/2 for these situations:

next_links = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//a[contains(text(), 'Next')]" ) parent_items = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//a[@class='job-title']/parent::li" ) featured = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//*[@data-featured='true']" )

next_links = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//a[contains(text(), 'Next')]" ) parent_items = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//a[@class='job-title']/parent::li" ) featured = Floki . xpath ( doc , "//*[@data-featured='true']" )

Use XPath sparingly. CSS selectors are faster and more readable for the common cases. Reserve XPath for the specific situations where CSS genuinely can't express what you need.

Building a web crawler with Crawly

Crawly is the Elixir scraping framework that turns a single-page fetcher into a full crawl engine. Web scraping with Elixir and Crawly gives you URL deduplication (so you never request the same page twice), concurrent request management across multiple pages, middleware for headers and rate limiting, and pipelines that process extracted data before writing it to disk or a database.

Meanwhile, a Crawly spider is a single Elixir module with 3 required callbacks that define where to crawl, what domain to stay in, and how to extract data from each response.

We’ll use the Open Library search results page (openlibrary.org) for book metadata extraction.

Spider structure

Here is a spider targeting openlibrary.org, a real, publicly accessible library catalog with clean, stable HTML and no aggressive bot detection. It extracts book metadata and follows pagination. Create lib/job_scraper/spiders/open_library_spider.ex:

defmodule JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider do use Crawly . Spider @impl Crawly . Spider def base_url ( ) , do : "https://openlibrary.org" @impl Crawly . Spider def init ( ) do [ start_urls : [ "https://openlibrary.org/search?q=elixir+programming&sort=rating" ] ] end @impl Crawly . Spider def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) books = doc | > Floki . find ( ".searchResultItem" ) | > Enum . map ( & extract_book / 1 ) | > Enum . reject ( fn b - > is_nil ( b . title ) or b . title == "" end ) next_requests = doc | > Floki . find ( "a.ChoosePage[rel='next']" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) | > case do nil - > [ ] path - > full_url = "https://openlibrary.org" <> path [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( full_url ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : books , requests : next_requests } end defp extract_book ( node ) do % { title : node | > Floki . find ( ".resultTitle a" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , author : node | > Floki . find ( ".bookauthor a" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , year : node | > Floki . find ( ".publishedYear" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , url : node | > Floki . find ( ".resultTitle a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) } end end

defmodule JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider do use Crawly . Spider @impl Crawly . Spider def base_url ( ) , do : "https://openlibrary.org" @impl Crawly . Spider def init ( ) do [ start_urls : [ "https://openlibrary.org/search?q=elixir+programming&sort=rating" ] ] end @impl Crawly . Spider def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) books = doc | > Floki . find ( ".searchResultItem" ) | > Enum . map ( & extract_book / 1 ) | > Enum . reject ( fn b - > is_nil ( b . title ) or b . title == "" end ) next_requests = doc | > Floki . find ( "a.ChoosePage[rel='next']" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) | > case do nil - > [ ] path - > full_url = "https://openlibrary.org" <> path [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( full_url ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : books , requests : next_requests } end defp extract_book ( node ) do % { title : node | > Floki . find ( ".resultTitle a" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , author : node | > Floki . find ( ".bookauthor a" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , year : node | > Floki . find ( ".publishedYear" ) | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) , url : node | > Floki . find ( ".resultTitle a" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) } end end

This is an Elixir web scraper (spider) built using the Crawly library to crawl Open Library search results and extract information about books related to “Elixir programming.”

The parse_item/1 callback does 2 jobs every time it runs: extract structured data from the current page, and return a list of new URLs to crawl.

The %Crawly.ParsedItem{} struct bundles both. items contains your extracted data maps, while requests contains Crawly.Request structs for the next URLs.

Crawly calls parse_item/1 for each URL in its request queue.

When requests is an empty list, the spider has nowhere new to go and will eventually finish. When items is empty, but requests is non-empty, Crawly keeps crawling without extracting – useful for navigation-only pages.

Configuration in config.exs

Crawly's behavior is configured in config/config.exs. This is where you set User-Agent rotation, output pipelines, concurrency limits, and middleware:

Open config/config.exs and add Crawly settings:

import Config config : crawly , middlewares : [ Crawly . Middlewares . DomainFilter , Crawly . Middlewares . UniqueRequest , { Crawly . Middlewares . UserAgent , user_agents : [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ] } , Crawly . Middlewares . RequestOptions ] , pipelines : [ { Crawly . Pipelines . Validate , fields : [ : title , : url ] } , { Crawly . Pipelines . DuplicatesFilter , item_id : : url } , { Crawly . Pipelines . WriteToFile , extension : "jl" , folder : "/tmp" } ] , concurrent_requests_per_domain : 4 , closespider_itemcount : 500

import Config config : crawly , middlewares : [ Crawly . Middlewares . DomainFilter , Crawly . Middlewares . UniqueRequest , { Crawly . Middlewares . UserAgent , user_agents : [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/121.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ] } , Crawly . Middlewares . RequestOptions ] , pipelines : [ { Crawly . Pipelines . Validate , fields : [ : title , : url ] } , { Crawly . Pipelines . DuplicatesFilter , item_id : : url } , { Crawly . Pipelines . WriteToFile , extension : "jl" , folder : "/tmp" } ] , concurrent_requests_per_domain : 4 , closespider_itemcount : 500

Here’s something you should know:

Start concurrent_requests_per_domain at 2 to 4 for any new target. Crawling faster than the site allows can trigger rate limiting and IP blocks. Increase it only after confirming the site can handle your request rate without degrading.

The WriteToFile pipeline writes 1 JSON object per line to /tmp — open the .jl file while the crawl runs to watch results appear in real time. The Validate pipeline drops items missing required fields before they reach storage to keep your output clean, even when individual pages have incomplete data.

The closespider_itemcount setting is useful during development to limit how long a test run takes.

Running the spider

Start an IEx session with your project loaded and use Crawly's engine API to control the spider:

iex - S mix Crawly . Engine . start_spider ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider ) Crawly . Engine . get_spider_stats ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider ) Crawly . Engine . stop_spider ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider )

iex - S mix Crawly . Engine . start_spider ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider ) Crawly . Engine . get_spider_stats ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider ) Crawly . Engine . stop_spider ( JobScraper . Spiders . OpenLibrarySpider )

Crawly writes output to /tmp/*.jl by default (based on your config). Each line in the output file is a complete JSON object representing one extracted item. Open the file in a text editor or pipe it through jq to inspect results as the crawl runs:

cat / tmp / OpenLibrarySpider . jl | head - 5

cat / tmp / OpenLibrarySpider . jl | head - 5

Scraping paginated websites with Elixir

Web scraping pagination is the most common structural challenge in web scraping. Most real-world targets, including job boards, product catalogs, and search results, split their data across multiple pages.

Web scraping in Elixir handles pagination naturally because your spider's parse_item/1 callback returns new URLs as data, and Crawly queues them automatically. There are 3 distinct pagination patterns, and each needs a different strategy:

Pattern 1: Page number parameters (?page=N)

The simplest pagination pattern puts the page number directly in the URL as a query parameter. When you can see the total number of pages on the first page (usually shown as "Page 1 of N" or a total results count), generate all page URLs upfront from your init/0 callback. When you don't, crawl until the items list is empty:

def init ( ) do pages = Enum . map ( 1. .20 , fn n - > "https://news.ycombinator.com/jobs?page=#{n}" end ) [ start_urls : pages ] end def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) items = JobScraper . Parsers . HNParser . parse ( doc ) next_requests = if Enum . empty? ( items ) do [ ] else current_page = extract_page_number ( response . request . url ) [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/jobs?page=#{current_page + 1}" ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end defp extract_page_number ( url ) do uri = URI . parse ( url ) params = URI . decode_query ( uri . query | | "" ) String . to_integer ( Map . get ( params , "page" , "1" ) ) end

def init ( ) do pages = Enum . map ( 1. .20 , fn n - > "https://news.ycombinator.com/jobs?page=#{n}" end ) [ start_urls : pages ] end def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) items = JobScraper . Parsers . HNParser . parse ( doc ) next_requests = if Enum . empty? ( items ) do [ ] else current_page = extract_page_number ( response . request . url ) [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/jobs?page=#{current_page + 1}" ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end defp extract_page_number ( url ) do uri = URI . parse ( url ) params = URI . decode_query ( uri . query | | "" ) String . to_integer ( Map . get ( params , "page" , "1" ) ) end

Option B is more robust for targets where the total page count changes over time, like a job board that adds new listings daily. The spider naturally stops when it reaches a page with no results.

Pattern 2: Next page link discovery

Many sites render a "Next" or ">>" button you can follow. This pattern works even when you have no idea how many pages exist. Extract its href, build an absolute URL, and return it as the next request. The spider will stop naturally when no Next link exists on the final page:

def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) items = extract_items ( doc ) next_requests = doc | > Floki . find ( "a[rel='next'], .next-page > a, li.next a, a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) | > case do nil - > [ ] href - > absolute = response . request . url | > URI . parse ( ) | > URI . merge ( href ) | > URI . to_string ( ) [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( absolute ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end

def parse_item ( response ) do { : ok , doc } = Floki . parse_document ( response . body ) items = extract_items ( doc ) next_requests = doc | > Floki . find ( "a[rel='next'], .next-page > a, li.next a, a.next" ) | > Floki . attribute ( "href" ) | > List . first ( ) | > case do nil - > [ ] href - > absolute = response . request . url | > URI . parse ( ) | > URI . merge ( href ) | > URI . to_string ( ) [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( absolute ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end

The URI.merge/2 call handles relative paths correctly – whether the href is /page/2, ?page=2, or a full absolute URL, URI.merge resolves it against the current page's URL.

Pattern 3: Cursor or token-based pagination (APIs/infinite scroll)

Some modern targets, especially API-backed frontends and social feeds, use cursor tokens rather than page numbers.

Extract the cursor from the current response, embed it in the next request URL, and continue until the cursor is absent.

Always check the Network tab in browser DevTools first. Many infinite-scroll pages call a REST API you can hit directly without JavaScript rendering:

def parse_item ( response ) do data = Jason . decode! ( response . body ) items = data [ "results" ] | > Enum . map ( & format_item / 1 ) next_requests = case Map . get ( data , "next_page_token" ) do nil - > [ ] cursor - > next_url = "https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/jobstories.json" <> "?cursor=#{cursor}&limit=50" [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( next_url ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end defp format_item ( raw ) do % { id : raw [ "id" ] , title : raw [ "title" ] , url : raw [ "url" ] } end

def parse_item ( response ) do data = Jason . decode! ( response . body ) items = data [ "results" ] | > Enum . map ( & format_item / 1 ) next_requests = case Map . get ( data , "next_page_token" ) do nil - > [ ] cursor - > next_url = "https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/jobstories.json" <> "?cursor=#{cursor}&limit=50" [ Crawly . Utils . request_from_url ( next_url ) ] end % Crawly . ParsedItem { items : items , requests : next_requests } end defp format_item ( raw ) do % { id : raw [ "id" ] , title : raw [ "title" ] , url : raw [ "url" ] } end

Infinite scroll pages that don't expose an API require JavaScript rendering (we’ll cover this in the next section).

Scraping JavaScript-rendered pages

JavaScript rendering is one of the hardest challenges in Elixir web scraping. Elixir's HTTP clients, including HTTPoison, Req, and Finch, all fetch raw HTML. None of them can execute JavaScript.

When a target page loads its content dynamically after the initial HTML response, your scraper returns empty containers. Web scraping with Elixir addresses this through external rendering services rather than native headless browser support.

Here are specific signs that can tell you a site requires JavaScript rendering:

You get a 200 response, but Floki finds empty containers where data should be.

finds empty containers where data should be. Data only appears after scrolling or clicking.

Content lives inside <script type="application/ld+json"> blocks.

Check the browser DevTools Network tab for XHR/Fetch calls. If the JavaScript is loading data from a REST API, you can call that API directly from Elixir and skip rendering entirely.

Some pages load different content depending on the User-Agent, serving a static fallback to bots. Try setting a mobile User-Agent to see if you get a simpler, static page.

Here are practical approaches for scraping JavaScript-rendered pages:

Option 1: Splash integration with Crawly

Splash is a lightweight JavaScript rendering service that runs in Docker. Crawly supports it natively via the fetcher configuration option.

When you route requests through Splash, it renders the page in a real browser engine (Qt WebKit) and returns the fully rendered HTML to your spider. Run Splash in Docker, then switch one line in your config:

config : crawly , fetcher : { Crawly . Fetchers . Splash , [ base_url : "http://localhost:8050" ] } ,

config : crawly , fetcher : { Crawly . Fetchers . Splash , [ base_url : "http://localhost:8050" ] } ,

With this configuration, your spider code doesn't change at all. Crawly routes each request through Splash, which renders the JavaScript, then returns the populated HTML to your parse_item/1 callback as usual.

Note: Splash works well for pages with simple JavaScript rendering requirements. However, it can struggle with modern single-page applications that use sophisticated client-side routing or that run specific anti-bot JavaScript challenges.

It also adds operational complexity since you need Docker running, and Splash itself needs to be monitored.

Option 2: Decodo Web Scraping API (recommended for production)

Instead of managing a headless browser, route requests through the Decodo Web Scraping API. The API handles JavaScript rendering, proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solving, and geo-targeting in a single API call. From Elixir, it's just an HTTP POST to a different endpoint. Your Floki parsing code stays the same.

It also handles automatic retries, TLS fingerprint rotation, and real browser fingerprints. You get rendered HTML back without maintaining any browser infrastructure.

Create a new Mix project if you haven’t:

mix new job_scraper cd job_scraper

mix new job_scraper cd job_scraper

Update mix.exs:

defp deps do [ { : req , "~> 0.5" } , { : floki , "~> 0.36" } ] end

defp deps do [ { : req , "~> 0.5" } , { : floki , "~> 0.36" } ] end

Run mix deps.get, then create lib/job_scraper/decodo_script.ex and paste the full script:

defmodule JobScraper . DecodoScript do @api_url "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" def run do url = "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" case fetch_rendered ( url ) do { : ok , html } - > IO . puts ( "Page fetched successfully

" ) quotes = extract_quotes ( html ) IO . puts ( "Extracted Quotes:

" ) Enum . each ( quotes , fn quote - > IO . puts ( "- #{quote}" ) end ) { : error , reason } - > IO . puts ( "Failed: #{reason}" ) end end def fetch_rendered ( target_url ) do username = System . get_env ( "DECODO_USERNAME" ) password = System . get_env ( "DECODO_PASSWORD" ) payload = % { url : target_url , headless : "html" , geo : "us" } case Req . post ( @api_url , json : payload , auth : { username , password } ) do { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 200 , body : body } } - > { : ok , body [ "html" ] } { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } - > { : error , "API error HTTP #{status}" } { : error , reason } - > { : error , inspect ( reason ) } end end def extract_quotes ( html ) do { : ok , document } = Floki . parse_document ( html ) document | > Floki . find ( ".quote .text" ) | > Enum . map ( fn element - > element | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) end ) end end JobScraper . DecodoScript . run ( )

defmodule JobScraper . DecodoScript do @api_url "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" def run do url = "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" case fetch_rendered ( url ) do { : ok , html } - > IO . puts ( "Page fetched successfully

" ) quotes = extract_quotes ( html ) IO . puts ( "Extracted Quotes:

" ) Enum . each ( quotes , fn quote - > IO . puts ( "- #{quote}" ) end ) { : error , reason } - > IO . puts ( "Failed: #{reason}" ) end end def fetch_rendered ( target_url ) do username = System . get_env ( "DECODO_USERNAME" ) password = System . get_env ( "DECODO_PASSWORD" ) payload = % { url : target_url , headless : "html" , geo : "us" } case Req . post ( @api_url , json : payload , auth : { username , password } ) do { : ok , % Req . Response { status : 200 , body : body } } - > { : ok , body [ "html" ] } { : ok , % Req . Response { status : status } } - > { : error , "API error HTTP #{status}" } { : error , reason } - > { : error , inspect ( reason ) } end end def extract_quotes ( html ) do { : ok , document } = Floki . parse_document ( html ) document | > Floki . find ( ".quote .text" ) | > Enum . map ( fn element - > element | > Floki . text ( ) | > String . trim ( ) end ) end end JobScraper . DecodoScript . run ( )

Set credentials:

export DECODO_USERNAME = your_username export DECODO_PASSWORD = your_password

export DECODO_USERNAME = your_username export DECODO_PASSWORD = your_password

Run the script with:

mix run lib / job_scraper / decodo_script . ex

mix run lib / job_scraper / decodo_script . ex

Expected console output will look like this:

Page fetched successfully Extracted Quotes : - “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking . It cannot be changed without changing our thinking . ” - “It is our choices , Harry , that show what we truly are , far more than our abilities . ” - “There are only two ways to live your life . One is as though nothing is a miracle . The other is as though everything is a miracle . ” - “The person , be it gentleman or lady , who has not pleasure in a good novel , must be intolerably stupid . ” - “Imperfection is beauty , madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring . ”