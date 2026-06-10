Don’t hardcode your Decodo credentials in scripts. Instead, store them in environment variables. This is how:

export PROXY_USERNAME = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" export PROXY_PASSWORD = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD"

export PROXY_USERNAME = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" export PROXY_PASSWORD = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD"

After that, you can access your credentials from Groovy:

def proxyUser = System . getenv ( "PROXY_USERNAME" ) def proxyPass = System . getenv ( "PROXY_PASSWORD" )

def proxyUser = System . getenv ( "PROXY_USERNAME" ) def proxyPass = System . getenv ( "PROXY_PASSWORD" )

Organize and run your scripts

Meanwhile, organizations can create separate scripts for each example, which are easier to learn. Another option is to keep everything inside a single Groovy class. The class works better if the organization is building a reusable scraping toolkit.

Finally, to run a script, save it as scraper.groovy and then execute with:

groovy scraper . groovy

groovy scraper . groovy

Sending GET and POST requests with Groovy and Jodd HTTP

HTTP requests are the basis for the majority of your web scraping projects. In this section, we’ll look into two request types in more detail. The first is a GET request, which retrieves data from a target page, and the second is a POST request, which sends data to a server. The latter will often go through APIs or forms.

You can send GET and POST requests very easily in Groovy by utilizing the Jodd HTTP library and its concise API. Jodd HTTP is a lightweight alternative to larger libraries, and you can combine it really well with Groovy's standard JSON tools.

Besides these, we’ll also use httpbin.org. This is a very useful, public testing service that developers use for learning and debugging HTTP clients.

First, let’s send a GET request. The example below requests a page and prints the response body. In it, HttpRequest.get() creates an HTTP GET request to httpbin.org. Then, the send() method executes that request and returns a response. That response body actually contains the content that the server returned. Meanwhile, statusCode() and header() provide more response details.

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( ) Jodd also gives access to response metadata , including status codes and headers : println "Status: ${response.statusCode()}" println "Content-Type: ${response.header(" Content - Type ")}" println response . bodyText ( )

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( ) Jodd also gives access to response metadata , including status codes and headers : println "Status: ${response.statusCode()}" println "Content-Type: ${response.header(" Content - Type ")}" println response . bodyText ( )

An output looks like this:

Status : 200 Content - Type : application / json { "url" : "https://httpbin.org/get" }

Status : 200 Content - Type : application / json { "url" : "https://httpbin.org/get" }

Note: Check the status code when scraping the website (before you try to parse the content) to confirm that the page loaded successfully.

Next, let’s send a POST request.

POST requests’ task is to send data to a server as part of the request. In our example below, the form() method adds two form fields, and both are submitted with the request. We can liken this action to filling out and submitting a form in a browser. On its part, the server receives all these values the POST request contained, and includes them in its response.

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "search" , "groovy scraping" ) . form ( "page" , "1" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( )

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "search" , "groovy scraping" ) . form ( "page" , "1" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( )

httpbin.org returns submitted data back to the client. This allows you to easily confirm that forms are being sent correctly before you begin working with real websites or APIs.

Finally, let’s parse JSON responses that APIs return, as most won't return them in HTML format.

Groovy’s JsonSlurper converts JSON into native objects, which you can then easily access. The best news here is that you don’t need to search through raw text manually, wasting your time. Simply reference individual fields directly, such as json.url or json.headers.Host. This way, it’s much easier and faster to extract specific values from API responses and then add them into scraping workflows.

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import groovy . json . JsonSlurper import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) . send ( ) def json = new JsonSlurper ( ) . parseText ( response . bodyText ( ) ) println json . url println json . headers . Host

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import groovy . json . JsonSlurper import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) . send ( ) def json = new JsonSlurper ( ) . parseText ( response . bodyText ( ) ) println json . url println json . headers . Host

Meanwhile, Jodd HTTP provides method chaining, which is a significant advantage, allowing multiple request options to be joined into one readable statement:

Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "query" , "groovy" ) . header ( "User-Agent" , "Groovy Scraper" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( )

Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "query" , "groovy" ) . header ( "User-Agent" , "Groovy Scraper" ) . send ( ) println response . bodyText ( )

What this example does is join several request settings into one chain of method calls. The request sends form data and defines a custom User-Agent header. In turn, it identifies the client making the request. Method chaining improves readability and the overall process by keeping related configuration in one place. This feature is especially relevant as requests become more complex. It’s also very useful when adding authentication headers, cookies, proxy settings, or additional request parameters.

While Groovy removes much of that boilerplate, it’s interesting to note that this same workflow in Java becomes much more complex. It requires more object creation, type declarations, and exception handling, and generally has you focused on infrastructure code.

Analyzing the DOM tree and extracting data with Jodd Lagarto

In this section, we’ll learn how to parse fetched HTML into a navigable DOM and also how to extract specific elements we targeted.

Once you have finished fetching a page, you’ll move to extracting the data you need, and this is where DOM parsing comes in to save the day. The Document Object Model (DOM) is a tree representation of an HTML document that makes elements accessible through selectors.

Jodd Lagarto (one of the two libraries we’ve introduced above) includes Jerry, aka a jQuery for Java. It’s a jQuery-inspired API for navigating and querying HTML. It’ll be useful to us as we go.

If you've worked with Java-based scraping before, you may be familiar with Jsoup. Both libraries support HTML parsing and CSS selectors, but this guide uses Jodd Lagarto and Jerry because they integrate naturally with the Jodd ecosystem already used for HTTP requests. Jsoup remains a popular alternative and is often preferred in projects that don't rely on other Jodd components.

Start by converting raw HTML into a DOM object:

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = HttpRequest . get ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . send ( ) . bodyText ( ) def document = Jerry . of ( html )

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = HttpRequest . get ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . send ( ) . bodyText ( ) def document = Jerry . of ( html )

In this example, the first request retrieves the raw HTML source of the homepage. Then, it stores it in the html variable. Once it passes that HTML string to Jerry.of(), a DOM object is created that can be navigated and also queried using CSS selectors.

Here are some examples:

document . find ( "title" ) . text ( ) // tag selector document . find ( "#hnmain" ) // ID selector document . find ( ".titleline" ) // class selector document . find ( "a[href]" ) // attribute selector

document . find ( "title" ) . text ( ) // tag selector document . find ( "#hnmain" ) // ID selector document . find ( ".titleline" ) // class selector document . find ( "a[href]" ) // attribute selector

Use CSS selectors to locate specific elements you need based on their location and attributes within the document. It’s very convenient that most browser developer tools support CSS selectors directly. This allows you to inspect a page and test selectors before you add them to your scraper.

Instead of manually searching raw HTML, you can work directly with structured elements and their relationships.

Moving on, the text() method extracts text content, and attr() retrieves attribute values – here’s a snippet, which assumes the document object from the converting example already exists:

def firstLink = document . find ( ".titleline a" ) . first ( ) println firstLink . text ( ) println firstLink . attr ( "href" )

def firstLink = document . find ( ".titleline a" ) . first ( ) println firstLink . text ( ) println firstLink . attr ( "href" )

The selector .titleline a aims for the first article link on the page. Then, calling text() returns the visible text inside the element, and attr("href") extracts the URL stored in the link's href attribute. Most data appear as text content or as HTML attributes (e.g. links, image sources, IDs, and metadata), which means that these two methods cover many common scraping tasks.

If you find that multiple elements match a selector, you can use each() to go over them. The example below extracts article titles and URLs from a front page:

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = HttpRequest . get ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . send ( ) . bodyText ( ) def document = Jerry . of ( html ) document . find ( ".titleline a" ) . each { item , index - > def url = item . attr ( "href" ) if ( !url . startsWith ( "http" ) ) { url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/${url}" } println "Title: ${item.text()}" println "Link: ${url}" println "---" }

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = HttpRequest . get ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . send ( ) . bodyText ( ) def document = Jerry . of ( html ) document . find ( ".titleline a" ) . each { item , index - > def url = item . attr ( "href" ) if ( !url . startsWith ( "http" ) ) { url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/${url}" } println "Title: ${item.text()}" println "Link: ${url}" println "---" }

Notably, each() works to loop through every matching element, and it also executes the provided code block. Therefore, this method allows you to extract repetitive data structures such as product listings, search results, articles, or table rows.

You can also extract scores:

document . find ( ".score" ) . each { item , index - > println item . text ( ) }

document . find ( ".score" ) . each { item , index - > println item . text ( ) }

In the HTML structure, you’ll find that scores show separately from the article titles, so you can use a dedicated selector to collect them.

Moreover, many websites split results across multiple pages. You’ll see this pagination showing as a "next" link. When a scraper extracts these next-page URLs, it doesn’t stop after the first page, but simply continues gathering data automatically. This is especially important if you're scraping archives, search results, product catalogues, or similar content.

In our example, this is the selector:

def nextPage = document . find ( ".morelink" ) . attr ( "href" ) println "Next page: https://news.ycombinator.com/${nextPage}"

def nextPage = document . find ( ".morelink" ) . attr ( "href" ) println "Next page: https://news.ycombinator.com/${nextPage}"

Also, you can place this inside a loop, and you’ll continue scraping until there’s no next page.

Lastly, we should briefly mention that there’s a significant difference between CSS selectors and XPath. CSS selectors are concise, easy to read and simpler to maintain, which is why they’re widely used for web scraping tasks. On the other hand, use XPath when you need to move upward through the DOM hierarchy, as well as when you want to target elements based on complex relationships.

Managing authentication, session cookies, and form submissions

In this section, we’ll cover how to handle scraping processes that need login or session persistence.

Some websites ask for authentication before showing you data because the data you target is hidden behind login walls, needs authorization, or relies on user-specific sessions. At the same time, login-protected dashboards, account pages, and personalized content need sessions to identify users. A session is maintained through cookies that the server returns after a successful login. After that, session cookies act as proof of authentication for future requests.

Here’s an example of a login via POST request with username/password form data:

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def username = System . getenv ( "APP_USERNAME" ) def password = System . getenv ( "APP_PASSWORD" ) def loginResponse = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "username" , username ) . form ( "password" , password ) . send ( ) println loginResponse . statusCode ( )

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest def username = System . getenv ( "APP_USERNAME" ) def password = System . getenv ( "APP_PASSWORD" ) def loginResponse = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "username" , username ) . form ( "password" , password ) . send ( ) println loginResponse . statusCode ( )

The username and password are loaded from environment variables where you’ve saved them. Not hardcoding them into the script keeps sensitive credentials out of the source code so that the risk of accidental exposure is lower.

For our example, the request is sent to httpbin.org, but the pattern is the same for real websites. When the request is done, you can check the response to verify that the authentication was successful.

Also, in real authentication, the response comes with session cookies. Jodd HTTP makes them available through cookies():

def loginResponse = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/sessionid/demo123" ) . send ( ) def cookies = loginResponse . cookies ( ) Receive a cookie , then : def authenticatedResponse = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ) . cookies ( cookies ) . send ( ) println authenticatedResponse . bodyText ( )

def loginResponse = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/sessionid/demo123" ) . send ( ) def cookies = loginResponse . cookies ( ) Receive a cookie , then : def authenticatedResponse = HttpRequest . get ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ) . cookies ( cookies ) . send ( ) println authenticatedResponse . bodyText ( )

You can examine the returned cookies to decide which values you need to keep. Just keep in mind that maintaining cookies throughout the entire session is key for authenticated scraping.

Additionally, many websites have these specific hidden form fields you’ll come across, one of them being CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) tokens. Websites use them to see whether a legitimate page is submitting the forms, or it’s a third party. However, CSRF tokens are one-time values, meaning that they change between sessions. And because they must be included with the rest of the form data, a scraper must grab them dynamically before a form is submitted.

Let’s look at an example. First, we’ll retrieve the page and extract the token:

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = """ <form> <input type="hidden" name="csrf_token" value="abc123xyz"> </form> """ def document = Jerry . of ( html ) def token = document . find ( "input[name=csrf_token]" ) . attr ( "value" ) println token

@Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-http:6.3.0' ) @Grab ( 'org.jodd:jodd-lagarto:6.3.0' ) import jodd . http . HttpRequest import jodd . jerry . Jerry def html = """ <form> <input type="hidden" name="csrf_token" value="abc123xyz"> </form> """ def document = Jerry . of ( html ) def token = document . find ( "input[name=csrf_token]" ) . attr ( "value" ) println token

The HTML is embedded directly in the script for this example. In a real workflow, it would actually come from a page retrieved with HttpRequest.get().

The selector will find the hidden input field and will extract its value attribute.

Then, include the token with the form when it’s time to submit it:

def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "csrf_token" , token ) . form ( "message" , "Hello from Groovy" ) . send ( ) println response . statusCode ( )

def response = HttpRequest . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" ) . form ( "csrf_token" , token ) . form ( "message" , "Hello from Groovy" ) . send ( ) println response . statusCode ( )

This request combines the extracted token with the form data expected by the server. Many modern websites validate both the session cookie and the token before accepting a submission, making both pieces of information necessary for successful automation.

The scraper attaches the cookies to a new request, so it just goes on within the same authenticated session. What the website sees is requests from a user who is already logged in.

Therefore, it’s clear how important the session cookies are for the scraping efforts. If you don’t have them, websites will likely send the request back to the login page or will send you to restricted content.

Here’s a visual of a typical authenticated workflow: