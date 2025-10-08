What is Soundcloud?

Soundcloud is a global platform where anyone can upload, share, and stream audio. Since launching in 2007, it’s grown into one of the world’s largest audio communities, hosting over 320 million tracks from artists, podcasters, and creators of all kinds.

What sets Soundcloud apart is its diversity. It’s not just major label music. You’ll find everything from bedroom demos and underground beats to polished albums and niche podcasts. For AI training, that variety is a huge advantage, offering a broad mix of styles, genres, and audio quality to work with.

Why scrape Soundcloud?

Soundcloud offers one of the richest pools of audio data for training machine learning models. Its unique mix of content and metadata makes it especially useful for AI development.

Diverse audio content . From polished studio tracks to lo-fi bedroom recordings, Soundcloud spans every genre and style. This variety helps train AI models to handle real-world audio.

. From polished studio tracks to lo-fi bedroom recordings, Soundcloud spans every genre and style. This variety helps train AI models to handle real-world audio. Rich metadata . Tracks come with valuable context (play counts, likes, reposts, and user engagement), all of which can add depth to your datasets.

. Tracks come with valuable context (play counts, likes, reposts, and user engagement), all of which can add depth to your datasets. Community curation . Users create playlists, charts, and collections that naturally organize content by genre, mood, or quality. These curated collections can serve as pre-filtered training datasets.

. Users create playlists, charts, and collections that naturally organize content by genre, mood, or quality. These curated collections can serve as pre-filtered training datasets. Creative Commons tracks. Many uploads use open licenses, making them accessible for research and development.

How to train an AI, ML, or LLM model?

Training an AI model to understand or generate audio isn’t just about feeding it sound. It’s a multi-step process that starts with the right data and ends with careful model tuning. Here’s how it typically works:

Data collection and preprocessing. First, you gather raw audio files and clean them up. That means converting formats, normalizing volume, trimming silence, and attaching metadata like genre or play counts for added context. Feature extraction. Audio has to be turned into something a model can understand. This might mean creating spectrograms, mel-frequency cepstral coefficients (MFCCs), or using raw waveforms, depending on your goal. Model architecture selection. The model you choose depends on the task. Music generation often uses transformer-based models (like OpenAI’s Jukebox or Google’s MusicLM), while audio enhancement or classification might rely on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) or recurrent neural networks (RNNs). Training and validation. You train the model on your dataset through multiple iterations, adjusting weights to improve performance. Validation on a separate test set helps make sure it generalizes well.

Popular platforms for building and training these models include TensorFlow, PyTorch, and JAX. For large-scale jobs, you might also use services like Google Colab, AWS SageMaker, or Paperspace for GPU access.

What you need for scraping Soundcloud

In this tutorial, we’ll be scraping Soundcloud artist names, track titles, and download URLs. To do this, we’ll use Node.js scripts powered by Puppeteer and proxy services to help us navigate Soundcloud’s dynamic, JavaScript-heavy interface.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

Node.js environment . Make sure Node.js version 14 or higher is installed on your machine. (Quick note: JavaScript is the language, while Node.js is the environment that runs it outside your browser.) You’ll also use npm (Node Package Manager), which comes bundled with Node.js, to install required libraries.

. Make sure is installed on your machine. (Quick note: JavaScript is the language, while Node.js is the environment that runs it outside your browser.) You’ll also use (Node Package Manager), which comes bundled with Node.js, to install required libraries. Puppeteer library . We’ll use Puppeteer to programmatically control a headless browser. It’s perfect for scraping sites like Soundcloud, which rely heavily on JavaScript to load content. Don’t worry – we’ll show you how to install and use it in the examples ahead.

. We’ll use Puppeteer to programmatically control a headless browser. It’s perfect for scraping sites like Soundcloud, which rely heavily on JavaScript to load content. Don’t worry – we’ll show you how to install and use it in the examples ahead. Basic browser inspection skills . You should know how to open your browser’s developer tools and inspect elements on the page. This helps identify which HTML tags and classes to target in your script.

. You should know how to open your browser’s developer tools and on the page. This helps identify which HTML tags and classes to target in your script. Proxies . Soundcloud actively limits automated access. If you're scraping more than just a few pages, a proxy service is crucial. Using residential rotating proxies can help you avoid IP bans and maintain a stable scraping session.

. Soundcloud actively limits automated access. If you're scraping more than just a few pages, a is crucial. Using residential rotating proxies can help you avoid IP bans and maintain a stable scraping session. Storage infrastructure. Audio files can be large, and training datasets often require thousands of tracks. Make sure you have enough local or cloud storage for the number of files you plan to collect.

Why you need proxies for scraping Soundcloud

Proxies are essential for keeping your scraping sessions smooth, anonymous, and uninterrupted. They route your requests through different IP addresses, helping you avoid detection, rate limits, and IP bans from platforms like Soundcloud.

Proxies also let you scale up running multiple sessions at once or accessing geo-restricted content. For this guide, we recommend using residential proxies for the best reliability, but datacenter, mobile, or static (ISP) proxies can also work depending on your goals and budget. Here’s how easy it is to get proxies at Decodo: