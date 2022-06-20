Copart Scraper API

Salvage lots sell on a clock, so pricing data has a shelf life measured in hours. No open Copart API exists, and public lot pages are the route.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Copart scraping game

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What is Copart scraper API?

Copart runs a salvage auction, and its public lot pages carry the detail buyers price against. A Copart scraper API reads those pages, with JavaScript rendering doing the work on lot grids and image carousels that load by script. Each lot sorts 3 ways:

  • Vehicle – year, make, model, VIN, odometer, and damage type
  • Sale – current bid, buy-now price, sale date, and yard location
  • Condition – title type, primary and secondary damage, and whether it runs and drives

Title type is the field that decides resale value, and it's the 1 most spreadsheets forget to carry.

Get Copart scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Copart data

Auction websites defend their inventory closely, and that defense is what the Web Scraping API is there to handle.

Cleared on every call:

  • Commercial bot detection, CAPTCHAs included
  • IP reputation, across 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
  • Scripted lot grids and image carousels
  • Regional routing over 195+ geo-locations
  • Output shaped as HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Copart with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Copart Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.copart.com/lotSearchResults/?free=true&query=honda",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Copart scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Copart data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Lots that refuse to load aren't charged. Payment covers vehicles that come back as fields.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Auction platforms escalate fast against repeat visitors. A new IP and matching fingerprint per request keep a full yard sweep from tripping that.

Real-time or on-demand results

Sweep a yard the evening before a sale, or price 1 lot while a buyer is on the line.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Yards, fees, and transport quotes are regional. Send the request from the buying region, choosing among 195+ locations and residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter IPs.

JavaScript rendering

Lot grids and photo sets arrive through scripts after the first response. The page runs to the end, so those details are captured.

Easy integration

Try it in cURL, then hand it to Python or Node.js. An n8n flow can trigger the sweep before each sale.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Copart. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Copart scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Copart. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Copart scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Copart?

Keep a record of your own decisions. Noting which pages you collected, when, and why gives you something to point at later. That applies to Copart or any other target. Undocumented collection is harder to defend than documented collection. There's more in our scraping compliance guide.

How does the Copart scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Requests alternate IPs, rebuild the fingerprint around each one, and settle challenges before returning. Nothing is billed when a page refuses. Websites that gate harder are reached through Decodo's Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the Copart scraper API support?

Depends on what suits the job. HTML gives the lot page as served, JSON arrives where parsing covers it, CSV feeds a bid sheet. Pricing models want JSON because a bid means nothing without odometer and title type.

Can I geo-target Copart requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Origin can be set from 195+ locations, city-level where the network reaches. Yard inventory and transport pricing are distance-driven, so where the request starts changes what a search returns.

How fast is the Copart scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

The parallel request ceiling comes with your plan, enough to cover every yard in a state before a sale. Auction pages return rendered in seconds.

Can I try the Copart scraper API for free?

Yes, card-free. A free Web Scraping API starter plan carries up to 2K requests. Log every response code that comes back, not only the successful ones. Those logs are what make the next problem quick to diagnose.

Copart Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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