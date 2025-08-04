AliExpress Scraper API
Power your eCommerce data collection with our advanced AliExpress scraper API* built for scale, speed, and reliability. Extract real-time product, price, and review data without IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, or restrictions.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
Be ahead of the AliExpress scraping game
Extract data from AliExpress
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from AliExpress.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Product titles and descriptions
- Product images and videos
- Ratings and customer reviews
- Category, brand, and seller information
- Available sizes, colors, models, and SKUs
- Prices (current, original, discounted)
- Stock availability and shipping options
What is an AliExpress scraper?
An AliExpress scraper is a tool that extracts data from the AliExpress eCommerce platform. It covers product titles, descriptions, prices, reviews, seller details, and other related info.
With our AliExpress scraper API, you can send a single request and get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
How does AliExpress scraper API work?
AliExpress scraper API emulates real user traffic to bypass anti-bot systems and extract the data you need in HTML format. If scraping fails, the API automatically retries to ensure data delivery.
Scrape AliExpress with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our AliExpress scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "universal","url": "https://www.AliExpress.com/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Collect data effortlessly with AliExpress scraper API
Avoid CAPTCHAs, blocks, and restrictions and enjoy uninterrupted data collection with built-in proxies and browser fingerprints.
Accurate results
Retrieve real-time HTML data right after submitting your AliExpress scraping request.
100% success
Scrape risk-free because you only pay for the AliExpress data you actually get.
Real-time or on-demand results
Get data instantly or set up automated extractions for later.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and scrape without interruptions.
Simple setup
Get started with AliExpress scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Access 125M+ built-in proxy IPs to bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs.
API Playground
Experiment with your AliExpress scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.
Free trial
Make a confident decision with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Get the most out of AliExpress scraper API
Track prices, monitor trends, or streamline your dropshipping operations – turn raw eCommerce data into a competitive edge with our AliExpress scraper API.
Price monitoring & discount tracking
Track real-time product prices, sales, and promotions to benchmark AliExpress against other retailers and optimize your pricing strategy.
Trend discovery & product research
Identify trending products, top sellers, and new arrivals to guide your buying, inventory, or dropshipping decisions.
Review aggregation & sentiment analysis
Scrape customer reviews to understand user sentiment, identify quality issues, and find areas for growth.
Product content extraction
Collect product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.
Marketplace intelligence
Analyze seller activity and category dynamics to uncover market gaps or compare competitors.
Dropshipping & reseller tools
Optimize your store and automation tools with structured AliExpress data like stock status, product variants, and pricing.
Find the right AliExpress product data scraping solution for you
Explore our AliExpress scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore pricing plans for all your AliExpress scraping needs
Collect data from any AliExpress page with our scraping API to get ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Scalable plans
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
Get support every step of the way
We’re proud to support a thriving community of 85K+ users. Explore customer feedback and join our community to share your experience, ask questions, and get the most out of our AliExpress scraper API.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
How can I automate AliExpress data extraction using your API?
Once your account and scraper plan are set up, start by configuring your scraping tasks on our dashboard. In the Scraper tab, use the Web Scraper target, enter your target URL(s), and choose the desired parameters, such as location, language, and browser type. Follow our quick start guide to start scraping in minutes.
Can I integrate the AliExpress scraper API with my existing systems?
Absolutely. AliExpress scraping API seamlessly integrates with your existing systems by returning HTML, which you can parse as needed. Whether you use Python, Node.js, or other platforms, you can quickly set up and automate your workflows.
Is there a limit to how much data I can export at once?
No. With the Advanced subscription plan, our AliExpress scraping API supports unlimited concurrent sessions and threads, making large-scale data extraction smooth and reliable.
Can I customize which fields are included in the exported data?
Yes, our free-to-use AI Parser lets you filter data from any scraped page. Simply paste the URL of the page you want to scrape, enter a prompt for the AI with instructions on what data to parse, and it will do the rest. The parser will return results in JSON format, ready for download or integration.
How do I choose which AliExpress products or pages to scrape?
Paste the link to the product or page you’d like to scrape into the URL field in the AliExpress scraper API. You can also paste multiple links by clicking the toggle labeled Bulk in the URL section. Make sure you enter each link into a separate line. From here, you can automate tasks with our task scheduler and maintain control over your scraping targets.
What input parameters can I set before starting a scrape?
You can set your scraping query with a specific HTTP method, location, language, device type, and browser. On top of that, you can also customize your query with headers, cookies, and successful status codes.
How do I set the language, currency, or shipping country for the scraped data?
To scrape a page that contains a specific language, currency, and shipping country, your query should include appropriate geo and locale parameters. Check out our documentation for more parameter options.
How can I monitor the progress of my AliExpress scraping tasks?
AliExpress scraper API offers a dashboard to track your scraping tasks. You can view live updates, check progress status, and easily manage ongoing tasks from a centralized location in the Saved tab on the API dashboard.
How are bugs and website changes handled by the AliExpress scraper?
The AliExpress scraper API collects data from websites as they are, regardless of any bugs or changes they may have. If you get a messy scraping result, first double-check if the same happens with an actual browser. Also, try changing the device type, browser, and other parameters in the scraper input.
Where can I find information about recent updates or bug fixes?
You can follow news about us across various platforms and channels, including our blog and social media. Consider also joining our GitHub and Discord community, where you can ask questions and share your experiences of Decodo with 85K+ other users.
What should I do if I encounter issues or errors during scraping?
If you run into issues while scraping, the best place to start is our Knowledge Hub, where you can find quick start guides, troubleshooting documentation, and FAQs on various topics. If you can’t find answers there, try asking our Discord community for hands-on help. Finally, our 24/7 tech support is here to help resolve any issues you may have.
Are there community forums or user groups for sharing tips and troubleshooting advice?
Yes, Decodo proudly supports a Discord community with 85K+ members. Consider joining to get the most out of our AliExpress scraper API by sharing your experience, discussing, and asking questions.
What are some common issues and best practices for AliExpress scraping?
Like many eCommerce platforms, AliExpress uses complex anti-bot detection measures to keep scrapers at bay. Our AliExpress scraper API is built to bypass everything from CAPTCHAs to IP blocking by integrating rotating proxies, browser fingerprints, and JavaScript rendering. This mimics natural, human-like traffic, which doesn’t trigger the platform’s anti-bot defenses.
What are some real-world use cases for AliExpress data scraping?
Scraping AliExpress is especially handy in eCommerce because it lets you monitor prices, analyze competitors and their strategies, research the market and its trends, track inventory, and can even prove useful in social media management.
What export formats are supported, and when should I use them?
Our AliExpress scraper API supports data outputs in HTML. HTML is best for preserving original page structure, while JSON is ideal for integration into applications or databases. You can also use our AI Parser to scrape and parse pages in JSON format.
Get AliExpress scraper API for your data needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option