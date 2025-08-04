AliExpress Scraper API

Power your eCommerce data collection with our advanced AliExpress scraper API* built for scale, speed, and reliability. Extract real-time product, price, and review data without IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, or restrictions.


* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start scraping for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Zero

CAPTCHAs

100%

success rate

195+

locations

Task

scheduling

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of the AliExpress scraping game

Extract data from AliExpress

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from AliExpress.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Product images and videos
  • Ratings and customer reviews
  • Category, brand, and seller information
  • Available sizes, colors, models, and SKUs
  • Prices (current, original, discounted)
  • Stock availability and shipping options

Try AliExpress API for free

What is an AliExpress scraper?

An AliExpress scraper is a tool that extracts data from the AliExpress eCommerce platform. It covers product titles, descriptions, prices, reviews, seller details, and other related info.


With our AliExpress scraper API, you can send a single request and get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.


Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Get AliExpress scraper

How does AliExpress scraper API work?

AliExpress scraper API emulates real user traffic to bypass anti-bot systems and extract the data you need in HTML format. If scraping fails, the API automatically retries to ensure data delivery.

Scrape AliExpress with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our AliExpress scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGithub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.AliExpress.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Collect data effortlessly with AliExpress scraper API

Avoid CAPTCHAs, blocks, and restrictions and enjoy uninterrupted data collection with built-in proxies and browser fingerprints.

Accurate results

Retrieve real-time HTML data right after submitting your AliExpress scraping request.

100% success

Scrape risk-free because you only pay for the AliExpress data you actually get.

Real-time or on-demand results

Get data instantly or set up automated extractions for later.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and scrape without interruptions.

Simple setup

Get started with AliExpress scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Access 125M+ built-in proxy IPs to bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs.

API Playground

Experiment with your AliExpress scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Make a confident decision with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.


Start 7-day free trial

Get the most out of AliExpress scraper API

Track prices, monitor trends, or streamline your dropshipping operations – turn raw eCommerce data into a competitive edge with our AliExpress scraper API.

Price monitoring & discount tracking

Track real-time product prices, sales, and promotions to benchmark AliExpress against other retailers and optimize your pricing strategy.

Trend discovery & product research

Identify trending products, top sellers, and new arrivals to guide your buying, inventory, or dropshipping decisions.

Review aggregation & sentiment analysis

Scrape customer reviews to understand user sentiment, identify quality issues, and find areas for growth.

Product content extraction

Collect product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.

Marketplace intelligence

Analyze seller activity and category dynamics to uncover market gaps or compare competitors.

Dropshipping & reseller tools

Optimize your store and automation tools with structured AliExpress data like stock status, product variants, and pricing.

Start 7-day free trial

Find the right AliExpress product data scraping solution for you

Explore our AliExpress scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Explore pricing plans for all your AliExpress scraping needs

Collect data from any AliExpress page with our scraping API to get ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Get support every step of the way

We’re proud to support a thriving community of 85K+ users. Explore customer feedback and join our community to share your experience, ask questions, and get the most out of our AliExpress scraper API.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Scraper up and running within an hour

Had an idea for a scraping automation, had it up and running within an hour of my trial start. Really happy with the outcome, all requests had successful and fast responses. Beginner friendly tool, recommended.

very good proxy service i recommended

Decodo is a strong choice if you need a scalable, reliable, and ethical proxy and scraping solution that works well across different industries and technical skill levels.

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
AI
BIG DATA

Top 10 MCPs for AI Workflows in 2025

In 2025, MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with major platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. Public directories now feature thousands of MCP servers from community developers and vendors, covering everything from developer tools to business solutions.

In this guide, you'll learn what MCP is and why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.

Mykolas Juodis

Aug 13, 2025

9 min read

Most popular

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

4 min read

Web scraping Excel hero
DATA COLLECTION

Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

May 27, 2024

7 min read

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2024
DATA COLLECTION

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025

James Keenan

Jan 15, 2024

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

3 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights

Martin Ganchev

Oct 01, 2024

5 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Inspect Element on Any Website

Dominykas Niaura

Sep 13, 2024

10 min read

ChatGPT web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping

Dominykas Niaura

Feb 28, 2024

8 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I automate AliExpress data extraction using your API?

Once your account and scraper plan are set up, start by configuring your scraping tasks on our dashboard. In the Scraper tab, use the Web Scraper target, enter your target URL(s), and choose the desired parameters, such as location, language, and browser type. Follow our quick start guide to start scraping in minutes.

Can I integrate the AliExpress scraper API with my existing systems?

Absolutely. AliExpress scraping API seamlessly integrates with your existing systems by returning HTML, which you can parse as needed. Whether you use Python, Node.js, or other platforms, you can quickly set up and automate your workflows.

Is there a limit to how much data I can export at once?

No. With the Advanced subscription plan, our AliExpress scraping API supports unlimited concurrent sessions and threads, making large-scale data extraction smooth and reliable.

Can I customize which fields are included in the exported data?

Yes, our free-to-use AI Parser lets you filter data from any scraped page. Simply paste the URL of the page you want to scrape, enter a prompt for the AI with instructions on what data to parse, and it will do the rest. The parser will return results in JSON format, ready for download or integration.

How do I choose which AliExpress products or pages to scrape?

Paste the link to the product or page you’d like to scrape into the URL field in the AliExpress scraper API. You can also paste multiple links by clicking the toggle labeled Bulk in the URL section. Make sure you enter each link into a separate line. From here, you can automate tasks with our task scheduler and maintain control over your scraping targets.

What input parameters can I set before starting a scrape?

You can set your scraping query with a specific HTTP method, location, language, device type, and browser. On top of that, you can also customize your query with headers, cookies, and successful status codes.

How do I set the language, currency, or shipping country for the scraped data?

To scrape a page that contains a specific language, currency, and shipping country, your query should include appropriate geo and locale parameters. Check out our documentation for more parameter options.

How can I monitor the progress of my AliExpress scraping tasks?

AliExpress scraper API offers a dashboard to track your scraping tasks. You can view live updates, check progress status, and easily manage ongoing tasks from a centralized location in the Saved tab on the API dashboard.

How are bugs and website changes handled by the AliExpress scraper?

The AliExpress scraper API collects data from websites as they are, regardless of any bugs or changes they may have. If you get a messy scraping result, first double-check if the same happens with an actual browser. Also, try changing the device type, browser, and other parameters in the scraper input.

Where can I find information about recent updates or bug fixes?

You can follow news about us across various platforms and channels, including our blog and social media. Consider also joining our GitHub and Discord community, where you can ask questions and share your experiences of Decodo with 85K+ other users.

What should I do if I encounter issues or errors during scraping?

If you run into issues while scraping, the best place to start is our Knowledge Hub, where you can find quick start guides, troubleshooting documentation, and FAQs on various topics. If you can’t find answers there, try asking our Discord community for hands-on help. Finally, our 24/7 tech support is here to help resolve any issues you may have.

Are there community forums or user groups for sharing tips and troubleshooting advice?

Yes, Decodo proudly supports a Discord community with 85K+ members. Consider joining to get the most out of our AliExpress scraper API by sharing your experience, discussing, and asking questions.

What are some common issues and best practices for AliExpress scraping?

Like many eCommerce platforms, AliExpress uses complex anti-bot detection measures to keep scrapers at bay. Our AliExpress scraper API is built to bypass everything from CAPTCHAs to IP blocking by integrating rotating proxies, browser fingerprints, and JavaScript rendering. This mimics natural, human-like traffic, which doesn’t trigger the platform’s anti-bot defenses.

What are some real-world use cases for AliExpress data scraping?

Scraping AliExpress is especially handy in eCommerce because it lets you monitor prices, analyze competitors and their strategies, research the market and its trends, track inventory, and can even prove useful in social media management.

What export formats are supported, and when should I use them?

Our AliExpress scraper API supports data outputs in HTML. HTML is best for preserving original page structure, while JSON is ideal for integration into applications or databases. You can also use our AI Parser to scrape and parse pages in JSON format.

Get AliExpress scraper API for your data needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved