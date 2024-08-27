Proxies for Brand Protection
Stop counterfeiters, unauthorized sellers, and brand abuse with reliable proxies and Decodo's Web Scraping API built for large-scale brand monitoring.
Proxies and Web Scraping API built for brand protection
Decodo lets you collect brand-critical data at scale without dealing with bans, CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or complex infrastructure.
Use Decodo's residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies together with Web Scraping API to:
- Monitor marketplaces for counterfeit listings
- Track unauthorized sellers and MAP violators
- Detect trademark misuse across eCommerce and search platforms
- Scan for fake product pages and cloned websites
- Identify phishing websites using your brand
- Validate ads, track sponsored content, and flag suspicious campaigns
- Check app stores for impersonation apps
- Audit pricing and product variations globally
- Collect structured data for automated brand-protection pipelines
You bring the detection logic – we handle the infrastructure.
Choose your approach: build or streamline
Build your own pipelines with proxies
Use residential proxies, mobile proxies, ISP proxies, or datacenter proxies when you need full control over crawling logic.
Perfect for:
- Marketplace scanning
- Real-time price checks
- Long-running session tasks
- Custom risk-scoring workflows
Use Web Scraping API for complete automation
Let Decodo handle:
- JavaScript rendering
- Proxy rotation
- CAPTCHAs
- Geo-targeting
- Anti-bot gaps
- Structured output
Ideal for fast rollout and teams who don't want to manage crawling infrastructure.
Choose the right tool for the job
Web Scraping API
from $0.08/1k req
- JavaScript rendering and CAPTCHA bypassing
- Geo-targeting across 195+ locations
- 99.99% success rate with automatic retries
- Flexible output: JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, Markdown, and PNG
- 100+ ready-made templates for popular targets
Best for: Automated brand-protection workflows across complex, JS-heavy websites with built-in anti-bot bypassing and structured data output.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
- 99.86% success rate
- <0.6s response time
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- Continent, country, city, state, ASN, and ZIP targeting
- Unlimited concurrent sessions
Best for: Large-scale brand monitoring, counterfeit detection, MAP enforcement, and accessing protected marketplaces with high IP diversity.
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
- 3G, 4G, and 5G networks from 700+ carriers
- 160+ global locations
- 99.76% success rate
- Mobile-specific targeting (continent, country, city, and carrier)
Best for: Monitoring mobile-first marketplaces, detecting hidden listings, and bypassing advanced anti-bot systems used by counterfeit sellers.
ISP proxies
from $0.27/IP
- 99.99% uptime (verified by Proxyway in 2025)
- <0.2s response time
- High-speed IPs with residential credibility
- Unlimited traffic option
- Premium ASNs in 17 key locations
Best for: Traffic-intensive marketplace scanning and workflows that require a consistent identity for persistent seller tracking.
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
- 99.98% success rate
- <0.3s response time
- High-speed, low-latency performance
- Dedicated or shared IP options
- Unlimited concurrent sessions
Best for: High-volume brand monitoring, bulk product-page extraction, and cost-efficient global surveillance.
Core features and benefits of Decodo
Your brand never sleeps, and neither should your monitoring. Get a reliable, real-time view of the market so you can spot unauthorized sellers the moment they appear.
Global coverage
Monitor your brand from any location with precise continent, country, state, city, ZIP, and ASN targeting across 195+ locations.
Bypass the toughest anti-bot systems
Rotate IPs automatically or keep static identities when you need consistent sessions for marketplace monitoring.
Consistently high success rates
Maintain reliable data collection even on complex targets, so your monitoring runs smoothly without interruptions.
Faster feedback loops
Get sub-second responses and scale to thousands of threads by default – perfect for real-time brand surveillance.
Structured, ready-to-use data
Receive HTML or convert everything into JSON/CSV for seamless automation.
Affordable, transparent pricing
Scale your monitoring without enterprise-tier price shock.
Why teams choose Decodo for brand protection
- Unlimited concurrency. Monitor thousands of listings, sellers, and marketplaces at once.
- Real mobile traffic. Detect mobile-only counterfeit content with genuine 3G/4G/5G IPs.
- 195+ global locations. Identify geo-specific brand abuse and unauthorized sellers worldwide.
- Sticky sessions. Track multi-step marketplace flows like seller pages or product histories.
- No blocks or throttling. Residential IPs reliably bypass WAFs (Web Application Firewalls) for uninterrupted brand monitoring.
Flexible pricing for any brand protection scale
Run targeted checks or full-scale brand monitoring without limits. Choose a plan that fits your data needs, get instant access to 115M+ real residential IPs, and scale your monitoring workflows with unlimited concurrency. All plans include a 14-day money-back guarantee (applies if the free trial wasn't used).
Explore setup guides & integrations
Follow simple, step-by-step tutorials to connect Decodo proxies with your favorite browsers and tools. Effortlessly configure proxies across Chrome, Firefox, automation bots, scraping tools, and more.
See why users choose Decodo
Join 135K+ users who rely on Decodo for web data projects
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What security threats can put an online brand at risk?
Online brands face multiple security threats that can damage reputation and revenue:
- Counterfeit products. Unauthorized sellers distribute fake versions of a legitimate brand's products, weakening the brand and breaking customer trust.
- Phishing schemes and fake websites. Fraudsters impersonate legitimate brands to steal customer data and payment information.
- Content theft. Stolen product images and descriptions appear across competitor websites and marketplaces.
- Ad fraud. Fake clicks and impressions drain marketing budgets without delivering real results.
- Trademark infringement. Domain squatting and unauthorized use of brand assets confuse customers and damage brand identity.
- MAP violations. Resellers break Minimum Advertised Price agreements, creating pricing inconsistencies that hurt brand positioning.
Without continuous monitoring, these threats operate undetected until significant damage occurs.
Why does every online business need strong brand protection?
Brand protection isn't optional anymore – it's a business necessity. A brand's reputation directly impacts customer acquisition costs, conversion rates, and lifetime value. When counterfeit products or unauthorized sellers operate unchecked, you lose control over quality and pricing strategy. Brand damage creates trust issues that take years to rebuild.
Strong monitoring helps you spot problems early and respond fast before they escalate. You ensure customers find authentic products when searching for your brand, protecting your marketing investment. The numbers speak for themselves – proactive monitoring costs less than reactive damage control.
For eCommerce businesses especially, brand protection becomes critical as you scale across multiple marketplaces and regions.
How many proxies are required for effective brand monitoring?
The number of proxies you need depends on your monitoring scope and target complexity.
- For basic monitoring across 5-10 websites or marketplaces, 50-100 residential IPs are typically the optimal number.
- For mid-scale operations monitoring 20-50 targets across multiple regions, we recommend getting 200-500 IPs to avoid detection and rate limits.
- For enterprise-level protection tracking hundreds of websites and marketplaces, 1K+ IPs are needed for reliable 24/7 monitoring across various geographic locations.
The key isn't just quantity – you need reliable residential IPs with precise geo-targeting to accurately check how your brand appears to real users in different locations. Rotating residential proxies work best for continuous monitoring since they simulate authentic user behavior and avoid anti-bot detection on protected sites.
