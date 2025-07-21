Proxy Integration with ScrapeBox
Elevate your web scraping and SEO game with Decodo’s residential proxies and the ScrapeBox tool.
14-day money-back option
115M+
ethically-sourced IPs
#1
response time
99.86%
success rate
99.99%
uptime
<0.6s
response time
What is ScrapeBox?
ScrapeBox is a go-to tool for public data collection and SEO. It allows you to gather and extract web data, automate tasks like harvesting URLs, conduct competitor research, build links, and so much more.
Quick multi-threaded operation
Experience lightning-fast performance with the ability to handle multiple simultaneous connections seamlessly.
Simple customization
Access various options and enjoy customization to suit your unique needs – all at a pocket-friendly price.
Numerous features add-ons
Unlock hundreds of features and over 30 free complimentary add-ons to enhance the tool and your SEO strategy.
Why residential proxies?
A residential proxy is an intermediary that allows users to get a real IP address from an authentic household device connected to a local network.
Decodo offers residential proxies with 115M+ HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 IPs in 195+ locations. Enjoy <0.6s response time, 99.86% success rate, 99.99% uptime, and unlimited threads and concurrent sessions. Feelin’ unsure? Test our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial or go for a flexible Pay As You Go payment option.
Set up Decodo proxies with ScrapeBox
First, let’s begin by visiting the official website of ScrapeBox to download the app. Once we have it downloaded, we can proceed to get things going.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with Scrapebox
After you’ve got your endpoints, you can pair residential proxies with ScrapeBox.
1. Open ScrapeBox.
2. Check the Use Proxies checkbox in Select Harvester and Proxies settings.
3. Click the Edit button found in the same settings menu to start setting up your proxies.
4. Depending on the authentication method you would like to use, type in the information of your chosen proxy authentication methodauthentication method as in the example below:
5. Save the proxy settings and you should see them appear in the Select Harvester and Proxies settings.
6. Select all the proxies you’ve entered and click the Modify button.
7. Select the option Mark all Proxies as Non-Socks proxies. If done correctly, you should see the letter “N” under each entered proxy in the “S” field in the proxy table.
8. Configure the rest of your ScrapeBox settings and run a test. To do this, check if the Harvester Status shows “Proxies Enabled”.
NOTE: Make sure you’re not checking the proxy status in the Proxy Editor itself, as you'll get a negative result. This happens because ScrapeBox doesn't support checks on backconnect proxies used by Decodo.
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and third-party tools. Check out these guides to get started right away.
Reliable proxies at affordable prices
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
2 GB
$6.0
$3.0
/GB
Total:$12$6+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$5.5
$2.75
/GB
Total:$44$22+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$5.2
$2.6
/GB
Total:$130$65+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$4.0
$2.45
/GB
Total:$245$123+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$4.5
$2.25
/GB
Total:$450$225+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
Pay as you go
$3.5
/GB
Total:$3.5+ VAT
250 GB
$4.0
$2.0
/GB
Total:$1000$500+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$3.5
$1.75
/GB
Total:$1750$875+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1000 GB
$3.0
$1.5
/GB
Total:$3000$1500+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.6s avg. response time
99.86% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Featured in:
Explore our other proxy line products
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.27/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $2.25/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.020/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Decodo Blog
Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
AI Web Scraping With Python: A Comprehensive Guide
AI web scraping with Python lets you extract data from websites without relying on fragile parsing rules. AI helps handling page inconsistencies and dynamic content, while Python continues to manage fetching. In this guide, you'll see how models extract data from unstructured pages, reduce manual parsing rules, support automation, and scale into reliable pipelines.
Most popular
How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025
GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.
How to Send a POST Request With cURL?
Sending a POST request with cURL is a common task in web development and API interactions. When making a POST request, cURL allows you to send data to a server, often to submit forms or interact with APIs. Understanding how to craft and send POST requests using cURL is essential for testing APIs, debugging, and automating web interactions.
In this guide, we'll explore how to use cURL to send POST requests effectively, with information updated to reflect the latest version of cURL and its current best practices.
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Ever wondered how to extract valuable business data directly from Google Maps? Whether you're building a lead list, analyzing local markets, or researching competitors, scraping Google Maps can be a goldmine of insights. In this guide, you’ll learn how to automate the process step by step using Python – or skip the coding altogether with Decodo’s plug-and-play scraper.
Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide
According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.
In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices
Frequently asked questions
What is Scrapebox?
ScrapeBox is a software that automates the process of gathering data from websites.
What is Scrapebox used for?
The ScrapeBox tool is designed for use cases such as web scraping and SEO.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
The Fastest Residential Proxies
Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.
14-day money-back option