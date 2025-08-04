Lazada Scraper API
Instantly track deals, monitor trends, and get reliable eCommerce insights with our Lazada scraper API* – no CAPTCHAs, no blocks, just seamless data extraction.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
Zero
CAPTCHAs
100%
success rate
195+
locations
Task
scheduling
7-day
free trial
Be ahead of the Lazada scraping game
Extract data from Lazada
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Lazada.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Product titles and descriptions
- Ratings and customer reviews
- Category and brand information
- Available sizes, colors, and packaging options
- Prices (current, original, discounted)
- Shipping options and delivery times
What is a Lazada scraper?
A Lazada scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Lazada eCommerce platform to simplify key marketplace data access and analysis at scale. With it, you can scrape data points like product details, prices, reviews, and category info.
With our Lazada scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.
The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
How does Lazada scraper API work?
Lazada scraper API extracts data from websites by simulating real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems. It delivers data in HTML, and if a request fails, the API automatically retries to make scraping hassle-free.
Scrape Lazada with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Lazada scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "universal","url": "https://www.lazada.com.ph/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Collect data effortlessly with our Lazada scraping API
Maximize your competitive edge with our powerful Lazada scraping API, built for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.
Accurate results
Access the HTML data you need instantly after sending your Lazada scraping request.
100% success
Collect data risk-free because you’ll only pay for the Lazada data you actually retrieve.
Real-time or on-demand results
Scrape Lazada product data instantly, or schedule your extractions for when you need them.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Slip under the radar and scrape without interruptions using integrated browser fingerprints.
Simple setup
Minimize Lazada scraper API onboarding time with our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Use 125M+ integrated proxy IPs to bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs.
API Playground
Experiment with and improve your Lazada scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.
Free trial
Claim your 7-day free trial and 1K requests and try all Core and Advanced scraper features.
Get the most out of Lazada scraper API
Turn Lazada data into a competitive edge with our scraping solutions.
Price monitoring & discount tracking
Benchmark Lazada against other retailers and optimize your pricing by tracking real-time product prices, sales, and promotions.
Trend discovery & product research
Track trending products to improve your purchase, inventory, and sales decisions.
Review aggregation & sentiment analysis
Scrape Lazada customer reviews to identify user sentiment, quality issues, and areas for growth.
Product content extraction
Collect product titles, descriptions, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.
Marketplace intelligence
Analyze category dynamics and specific brand popularity to uncover market gaps or compare competitors.
Reseller & automation tools
Power your reseller platform or automation tool with Lazada data like product ratings, pricing changes, packaging formats, and more.
Find the right Lazada product data scraping solution for your use case
Explore our Lazada scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Compare pricing plans to meet your Lazada scraping demands
Collect data from any Lazada page with our Web Scraping API to gain a competitive edge.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Scalable plans
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Get support every step of the way
We’re proud to support a thriving community of 85K+ users. Explore customer feedback and join our community to share your experience, ask questions, and get the most out of our Lazada scraper API.
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
Top 10 MCPs for AI Workflows in 2025
In 2025, MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with major platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. Public directories now feature thousands of MCP servers from community developers and vendors, covering everything from developer tools to business solutions.
In this guide, you'll learn what MCP is and why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.
Most popular
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our Web Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Ever wondered how to extract valuable business data directly from Google Maps? Whether you're building a lead list, analyzing local markets, or researching competitors, scraping Google Maps can be a goldmine of insights. In this guide, you’ll learn how to automate the process step by step using Python – or skip the coding altogether with Decodo’s plug-and-play scraper.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025
Did you know that there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there? Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way content creators, influencers, and artists connect with their audience and monetize their talents. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform, has emerged as a website that allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their dedicated followers for a subscription fee.
OnlyFans scraping, which involves extracting publicly available data from the website, has sparked an interest. In this blog post, we’ll delve into this scraping world, its possible use cases, and the benefits it offers. Excited to learn more? Buckle up, and let’s begin!
James Keenan
Jan 15, 2024
6 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
How to Inspect Element on Any Website
Accessible through Chrome Developer Tools, Safari’s Develop menu, and Firefox Web Developer Tools, the "Inspect Element" is a powerful feature used by web developers, digital marketers, and any ol’ internet users. It allows them to dive into the underlying structure of any website, including its HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and analyze the page’s structure, test real-time code changes, or collect data for competitive analysis, among other purposes. In this blog post, we’ll explore the benefits of "Inspect Element" and how to use it effectively.
Dominykas Niaura
Sep 13, 2024
10 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
Can I scrape thousands of Lazada pages at once?
Yes, our Lazada scraper API is built for large-scale web scraping tasks. It’s powered by a rotating pool of 125M+ IPs to guarantee efficient data collection from multiple Lazada pages at once without running into CAPTCHAs or blocks.
How does the API handle high-volume or scheduled scraping tasks?
Our Lazada scraping API efficiently manages large-scale scraping tasks with 125M+ built-in rotating proxies and integrated browser fingerprints. If a request fails, the API automatically retries, and you only pay for successful retrievals. You can scrape one page at a time or in bulk and schedule scraping tasks for later to simulate natural website traffic.
Is it legal to scrape data from Lazada?
Like with most websites, you can scrape Lazada as long as it doesn’t break its terms of service and applicable laws. These include contract, intellectual property, and data privacy laws, among others. Read the terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the data being collected.
What types of data am I allowed to scrape from Lazada?
Typically, you can scrape publicly accessible data from Lazada, like product details, pricing, and reviews. Read Lazada’s terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the collected data.
Are there any user reviews or testimonials about the Web Scraping API’s reliability and support?
Absolutely! See what our users think about our Web Scraping API and our tech support on Trustpilot and G2. Our users are happy with how responsive and dedicated our 24/7 tech support team is, and most point out the user-friendliness and reliability of Web Scraping API. You can also read our case studies for more detailed success stories.
How quickly can I expect a response from customer support?
Our tech support team works around the clock, so you should get an initial response in just a few minutes. From there, our experts collect all the details and immediately start work on resolving the issue. If it takes longer, they will let you know about the progress.
Do I need to set up my own proxies, or are they included with Lazada scraper API?
Our Lazada scraper API comes with 125M+ rotating proxies and built-in proxy management, so that your data collection projects are seamless and hassle-free right from the start.
Can I scrape Lazada data from specific countries or regions without getting blocked?
Yes, Lazada scraping API supports geo-targeting with precise location filtering, allowing country, state, and even city-level accuracy. 125M+ rotating IPs and integrated browser fingerprints power these features to guarantee efficient data collection without running into CAPTCHAs or blocks.
Get Lazada Scraper API for All Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option