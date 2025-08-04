A Lazada scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Lazada eCommerce platform to simplify key marketplace data access and analysis at scale. With it, you can scrape data points like product details, prices, reviews, and category info.

With our Lazada scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.

The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Integrated browser fingerprints

Easy real-time API integration

Vast country-level targeting options