Be ahead of the Lazada scraping game

Extract data from Lazada

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Lazada.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Ratings and customer reviews
  • Category and brand information
  • Available sizes, colors, and packaging options
  • Prices (current, original, discounted)
  • Shipping options and delivery times
What is a Lazada scraper?

A Lazada scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Lazada eCommerce platform to simplify key marketplace data access and analysis at scale. With it, you can scrape data points like product details, prices, reviews, and category info.


With our Lazada scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.


The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling
How does Lazada scraper API work?

Lazada scraper API extracts data from websites by simulating real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems. It delivers data in HTML, and if a request fails, the API automatically retries to make scraping hassle-free.

Scrape Lazada with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Lazada scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.lazada.com.ph/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Maximize your competitive edge with our powerful Lazada scraping API, built for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.

Accurate results

Access the HTML data you need instantly after sending your Lazada scraping request.

100% success

Collect data risk-free because you’ll only pay for the Lazada data you actually retrieve.

Real-time or on-demand results

Scrape Lazada product data instantly, or schedule your extractions for when you need them.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Slip under the radar and scrape without interruptions using integrated browser fingerprints.

Simple setup

Minimize Lazada scraper API onboarding time with our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Use 125M+ integrated proxy IPs to bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs.


API Playground

Experiment with and improve your Lazada scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Claim your 7-day free trial and 1K requests and try all Core and Advanced scraper features.

Get the most out of Lazada scraper API

Turn Lazada data into a competitive edge with our scraping solutions.

Price monitoring & discount tracking

Benchmark Lazada against other retailers and optimize your pricing by tracking real-time product prices, sales, and promotions.

Trend discovery & product research

Track trending products to improve your purchase, inventory, and sales decisions.

Review aggregation & sentiment analysis

Scrape Lazada customer reviews to identify user sentiment, quality issues, and areas for growth.

Product content extraction

Collect product titles, descriptions, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.

Marketplace intelligence

Analyze category dynamics and specific brand popularity to uncover market gaps or compare competitors.

Reseller & automation tools

Power your reseller platform or automation tool with Lazada data like product ratings, pricing changes, packaging formats, and more.

Find the right Lazada product data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Lazada scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

Compare pricing plans to meet your Lazada scraping demands

Frequently asked questions

Can I scrape thousands of Lazada pages at once?

Yes, our Lazada scraper API is built for large-scale web scraping tasks. It’s powered by a rotating pool of 125M+ IPs to guarantee efficient data collection from multiple Lazada pages at once without running into CAPTCHAs or blocks.

How does the API handle high-volume or scheduled scraping tasks?

Our Lazada scraping API efficiently manages large-scale scraping tasks with 125M+ built-in rotating proxies and integrated browser fingerprints. If a request fails, the API automatically retries, and you only pay for successful retrievals. You can scrape one page at a time or in bulk and schedule scraping tasks for later to simulate natural website traffic.

Is it legal to scrape data from Lazada?

Like with most websites, you can scrape Lazada as long as it doesn’t break its terms of service and applicable laws. These include contract, intellectual property, and data privacy laws, among others. Read the terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the data being collected.

What types of data am I allowed to scrape from Lazada?

Typically, you can scrape publicly accessible data from Lazada, like product details, pricing, and reviews. Read Lazada’s terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the collected data.

What customer support options are available for Lazada scraper API?

We have a dedicated 24/7 tech support team reachable via LiveChat. You can also join our Discord community to ask questions, share experiences, and get the most out of the Lazada scraper API.

Are there any user reviews or testimonials about the Web Scraping API’s reliability and support?

Absolutely! See what our users think about our Web Scraping API and our tech support on Trustpilot and G2. Our users are happy with how responsive and dedicated our 24/7 tech support team is, and most point out the user-friendliness and reliability of Web Scraping API. You can also read our case studies for more detailed success stories.

How quickly can I expect a response from customer support?

Our tech support team works around the clock, so you should get an initial response in just a few minutes. From there, our experts collect all the details and immediately start work on resolving the issue. If it takes longer, they will let you know about the progress.

Do I need to set up my own proxies, or are they included with Lazada scraper API?

Our Lazada scraper API comes with 125M+ rotating proxies and built-in proxy management, so that your data collection projects are seamless and hassle-free right from the start.

Can I scrape Lazada data from specific countries or regions without getting blocked?

Yes, Lazada scraping API supports geo-targeting with precise location filtering, allowing country, state, and even city-level accuracy. 125M+ rotating IPs and integrated browser fingerprints power these features to guarantee efficient data collection without running into CAPTCHAs or blocks.

