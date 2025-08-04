Kroger Scraper API

Scrape product info, prices, availability, and reviews with our high-speed Kroger scraper API* – no CAPTCHAs, no IP blocks, just clean, structured data at scale.


* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start scraping for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Zero

CAPTCHAs

100%

success rate

195+

locations

Task

scheduling

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of the Kroger scraping game

Extract data from Kroger

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Kroger.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Product images
  • Ratings and customer reviews
  • Category and brand information
  • Available product sizes, flavors, and packaging formats
  • Prices (current, original, discounted)
  • Nutritional facts and ingredient lists
  • Promotional tags and digital coupons
Try Kroger scraper API for free

What is an Kroger scraper?

A Kroger scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Kroger eCommerce platform. It includes product details, prices, reviews, nutritional information, category info, and other details.


With our Kroger scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.


The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Get Kroger scraper API

How does Kroger scraper API work?

Kroger scraper API mimics real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems and extract data from the website. It delivers data points in HTML format, and if scraping fails, the API automatically retries to get the data.

Scrape Kroger with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Kroger scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGithub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.kroger.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Collect data effortlessly with Kroger scraper API

With built-in proxies and browser fingerprints, avoid CAPTCHAs and blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.

Accurate results

Get instant results in HTML format within moments of submitting your Kroger scraping request.

100% success

Collect data risk-free because you only pay for the Kroger data you actually get.

Real-time or on-demand results

Scrape data now or schedule automated extractions for specific times.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and scrape without interruptions.

Simple setup

Set up your Kroger scraping projects in minutes with our quick start guides and code examples.

Proxy integration

Bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs with a scraper that’s powered by 125M+ built-in proxy IPs.

API Playground

Test and tweak your Kroger scraping requests in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Gain access to all Kroger scraper API features with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Start 7-day free trial

Get the most out of the Kroger scraper API

Track price changes, monitor trending products, or streamline your sales operations. With the Kroger scraper API, you can turn raw marketplace data into a competitive edge.

Price monitoring & discount tracking

Keep an eye on product prices, sales, and promotions to compare Kroger with competitors and optimize pricing strategies.

Trend discovery & product research

Identify trending products to make better purchase, inventory, and sales decisions.

Review aggregation & sentiment analysis

Collect data on Kroger customer reviews to understand user sentiment, quality issues, and areas for growth.

Product content extraction

Scrape product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.

Marketplace intelligence

Analyze category dynamics and specific brand popularity to identify market gaps or benchmark competitors.

Reseller & automation tools

Improve your reseller platform or automation tool with key Kroger data like product ratings, packaging formats, and pricing changes.

Start 7-day free trial

Find the right Kroger product data scraping solution for you

Explore our Kroger scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Compare pricing plans to meet your Kroger scraping demands

Collect data from any Kroger page with our Web Scraping API to get ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Get support every step of the way

We’re proud to support a thriving community of 85K+ users. Explore customer feedback and join our community to share your experience, ask questions, and get the most out of our Kroger scraper API.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Scraper up and running within an hour

Had an idea for a scraping automation, had it up and running within an hour of my trial start. Really happy with the outcome, all requests had successful and fast responses. Beginner friendly tool, recommended.

very good proxy service i recommended

Decodo is a strong choice if you need a scalable, reliable, and ethical proxy and scraping solution that works well across different industries and technical skill levels.

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
AI
BIG DATA

Top 10 MCPs for AI Workflows in 2025

In 2025, MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with major platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. Public directories now feature thousands of MCP servers from community developers and vendors, covering everything from developer tools to business solutions.

In this guide, you'll learn what MCP is and why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.

Mykolas Juodis

Aug 13, 2025

9 min read

Most popular

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

4 min read

Web scraping Excel hero
DATA COLLECTION

Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

May 27, 2024

7 min read

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2024
DATA COLLECTION

OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025

James Keenan

Jan 15, 2024

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

3 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights

Martin Ganchev

Oct 01, 2024

5 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Inspect Element on Any Website

Dominykas Niaura

Sep 13, 2024

10 min read

ChatGPT web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping

Dominykas Niaura

Feb 28, 2024

8 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

Does the API provide access to Kroger’s full product menu and assortment data?

Yes, our scraping API opens up full access to Kroger’s assortment. The API is powered by 125M+ proxies from over 195+ locations worldwide, so there are no limitations for location-specific products.

How do I use the API to extract region-based Kroger data?

You can extract region-specific data from Kroger by configuring the location parameters in your API request. In the dashboard, simply choose United States from the Location drop-down menu, and you’re good to go. The code can also be adapted to target more specific locations, like cities, states, or regions.

Is using a Kroger scraper legal and compliant with regulations?

Like with most websites, you can scrape Kroger as long as it doesn’t break its terms of service and applicable laws. These include contract, intellectual property, and data privacy laws. Read the terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the data being collected.

How does the scraper ensure ethical data collection from Kroger?

Our scraping API uses rate limiting, ethically-sourced proxy rotation, and human-like scraping algorithms to mimic natural website traffic. This makes sure the target server infrastructure is not overwhelmed by the queries and doesn’t trigger limitation systems.

What kind of customer support is available for the Kroger scraper API?

If you have questions or need help with the Kroger scraping API, you can start by checking out our Knowledge Hub. It houses quick start guides, documentation, and FAQs. It’s also worth joining our Discord community for more hands-on help. Finally, our 24/7 tech support is here to tackle any issues you may have.

How quickly will I receive a response from customer support?

Our tech support team works around the clock, so you will get an initial response in just a few minutes. From there, our experts collect all the details and immediately start work on resolving the issue. If it takes longer, they will let you know about the progress.

How does your onboarding process help new users get started with the Kroger scraper API?

Our user-friendly dashboard is built to guide newcomers through the scraper setup within minutes of registration. You can find quick start guides, documentation, and FAQs in our Knowledge Hub to launch your data extraction projects quickly and effectively.

Can you share verified customer testimonials about your Web Scraper API and support experience?

Absolutely! See what our users think about our Web Scraper API and our tech support on Trustpilot and G2. Our users are happy with how responsive and dedicated our 24/7 tech support team is, and most point out the user-friendliness and intuitiveness of the Web Scraper API. You can also read our case studies for more detailed success stories.

Is there a way to see independent reviews or ratings of your service?

Yes! We’re proud to be recognized as a strong brand by trusted industry platforms. For example, Proxyway’s review claims we’re “the best balance between features and price” with great proxies, affordable pricing plans, and fantastic 24/7 customer support.

What should I do if the scraper stops working due to website changes or technical issues?

If you run into issues, check our Discord community to see if others are having the same problems and if there’s already a solution. You can also report issues and get help from our 24/7 tech support.

Can I get a tailored scraper if my requirements don’t fit standard solutions?

Yes. While we do offer 100+ unique templates and code examples, you can adapt them to fit your needs. Simply adjust the parameters and the code to integrate it into your scraper solution.

Are there onboarding guides or tooltips to help me get started?

Yes, you can find quick start guides, extensive documentation, and FAQs in our Knowledge Hub to help you easily set up and begin using the Kroger scraping API within minutes.

Get the Kroger Scraper API for All Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved