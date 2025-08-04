Etsy Scraper API

Scrape product info, prices, and reviews with our reliable Etsy scraper API* – no CAPTCHAs, no IP blocks, just seamless data at scale for all your eCommerce needs.


* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Get ahead in the Etsy scraping game

Extract data from Etsy

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Etsy.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Pricing and currency information
  • Product images
  • Seller information and shop details
  • Customer reviews and ratings
  • Product specifications and attributes
  • Stock availability and shipping details
What is an Etsy scraper?

An Etsy scraper is a tool that extracts product data from Etsy's marketplace. Collect information on product listings, prices, seller details, reviews, and other key data points for market research, competitive analysis, or inventory management.


With our Etsy scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.


The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

  • CAPTCHA handling
  • Built-in scraper
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • JavaScript rendering
  • AI Parser
How does Etsy scraper API work?

Our Etsy scraper API bypasses anti-bot systems by mimicking real user traffic to get the data you need. Data is delivered in HTML, and the API automatically retries several times, if a request fails.

Scrape Etsy with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Etsy scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

Documentation
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.etsy.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Bypass various scraping blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection with our powerful API.

Accurate results

Get real-time HTML data immediately after your Etsy scraping requests.

100% success

Scrape Etsy risk-free – you only pay for the data you actually retrieve.

Real-time or on-demand results

Extract a variety of Etsy data now, or set up scraping tasks for later.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Scrape without any interruptions with integrated browser fingerprints.

Simple setup

Start scraping in minutes using our quick start guide and ready-made code examples.

Proxy integration

Bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs with access to 125M+ built-in proxy IPs.

API Playground

Explore the best way to scrape Etsy in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Try out all Core and Advanced features with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Get the most out of the Etsy scraper API

Turn raw product data into a competitive edge with insights from Etsy.

Product & price monitoring

Monitor Etsy product listings and prices across your target categories to identify optimal market positioning for your product offering.

Market research & trend analysis

Extract trending products, popular categories, and seasonal patterns to shape your product development and marketing strategy.

Competitor intelligence

Collect competitor product data, including titles, descriptions, and pricing, to monitor their strategies and find market gaps.


Inventory management

Scrape product availability, stock levels, and listing updates to improve inventory planning and supply chain decisions.

SEO & keyword research

Optimize your product SEO and keyword strategy by extracting product titles, tags, and descriptions from Etsy’s top-performing listings.

Brand & seller monitoring

Manage your reputation and find partnership opportunities by collecting data on seller performance, shop ratings, and product reviews.

Choose the perfect Etsy product data scraping solution for your needs

Explore our Etsy scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.

Compare pricing plans for all your Etsy scraping needs

Get data from any Etsy page with our Web Scraping API to stay ahead of the competition.

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Buy now

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Buy now

Frequently asked questions

Can you scrape Etsy?

Yes, it’s possible to collect data from Etsy with our Web Scraping API. It automates the extraction of data points like product information, pricing, and customer reviews – all without managing proxies or worrying about blocks and CAPTCHAs.

Does Etsy allow web scraping?

While scraping publicly available data is legal, it's important to read the website's terms of service. When in doubt about your specific use case, seek guidance from a legal professional.

Are web scrapers illegal?

No, web scrapers themselves are not illegal – it’s how you use them that might make it illegal. Read the site’s terms of service to double-check the limitations on scraping before using our Web Scraping API.

Do I need proxies to scrape Etsy, or is it possible to scrape without using them?

Yes, you need a powerful scraper backed up with a large pool of proxies to be able to scrape Etsy effectively, especially on a larger scale. Huge platforms like Etsy have sophisticated anti-bot systems that flag unusual traffic patterns. Without a robust proxy solution, your IP address will be quickly detected and blocked, making any high-volume data collection impossible.

What data formats does the Etsy scraper support for output?

The Etsy scraping API delivers data in HTML. You can use this output in your custom parsing solution or our AI Parser, converting it into JSON. This makes the data instantly usable for in-depth analytics and seamless workflow automation.

