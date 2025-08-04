Lowe's Scraper API

Be ahead of the Lowe's scraping game

Extract data from Lowe's

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper with a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect up-to-date product data from Lowe’s.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Product titles
  • Product descriptions and specifications
  • Pricing (current, original, discounted)
  • Ratings and customer reviews
  • Product images
  • Seller or brand information
  • Stock availability
  • SKU and item numbers
  • Shipping details and delivery options
  • Promotional tags and special offers
  • Related or recommended products
What is a Lazada scraper?

A Lowe’s scraper is a tool that extracts directly from Lowe’s product listings and search results. This includes data like product titles, descriptions, prices, reviews, stock status, related items, and other key data points for research, pricing analysis, or competitor monitoring.


With our Lowe’s scraper API, you can send a single request to get the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is retrieved – you're only paying for successful requests.


The API is designed by our experienced developers and offers a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling
  • AI Parser
How does Lowe's scraper API work?

Lowe’s scraper API mimics real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems and extract data from the website. It delivers data in HTML, and if scraping fails, the API tries again several times to get the data.

Scrape Lowe's with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Lowe's scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.lowes.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Avoid CAPTCHAs and blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection with built-in proxies and browser fingerprints.

Accurate results

Extract real-time HTML data in seconds after your Lowe’s scraping request.

100% success

Scrape risk-free because you you’ll only be charged for the Lowe’s data you actually retrieve.

Real-time or on-demand results

Retrieve product data instantly or schedule automated scraping tasks.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Collect data from Lowe’s without interruptions using integrated browser fingerprints.

Simple setup

Set up Lowe’s scraper API in moments with our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Access 125M+ integrated proxy IPs for scraping without geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs.

API Playground

Find the best Lowe’s scraping approach in our interactive API Playground.

Free trial

See what our Lowe’s scraping API has to offer – get your 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Get the most out of the Lowe's scraper API

Access valuable product, pricing, and review data from Lowe’s to power your eCommerce strategy.

Price monitoring & discount tracking

Track real-time product prices, sales, and promotions to benchmark Lowe’s against other retailers and optimize your pricing strategy.

Trend discovery & product research

Identify trending products to guide your purchase, inventory, and sales decisions.

Review aggregation & sentiment analysis

Scrape Lowe’s customer reviews to understand user sentiment, identify quality issues, and find areas for growth.

Product content extraction

Collect product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content or competitive analysis.

Marketplace intelligence

Analyze product dynamics and specific brand popularity to uncover market gaps or compare competitors.

Reseller & automation tools

Power your reseller platform or automation tool with Lowe’s data like product ratings, packaging formats, and pricing changes.

Find the right Lowe's product data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Lowe's scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Compare pricing plans to meet your Lowe’s scraping demands

Collect data from any Lowe's page with our Web Scraping API to get ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What data formats and delivery options does the API support?

Our Lowe’s scraper API supports data outputs in HTML. You can also parse pages in JSON format with our AI Parser, making it easy to integrate directly into your workflows or databases.

Is Lowe’s Scraper API suitable for high-volume or bulk scraping projects?

Absolutely! Lowe’s scraping API efficiently manages large-scale scraping tasks with 125M+ built-in rotating proxies and integrated browser fingerprints. If a request fails, the API automatically retries, and you only pay for successful retrievals. You can scrape one page at a time or in bulk and schedule scraping tasks for later to simulate natural website traffic.

Where can I find my API key, and how do I use it?

You can find the API key(s) in the Decodo dashboard. Simply click on the Account and Settings blip in the top-right corner of the dashboard and select Settings. Then, go to API Keys, enter an API key name, and click Create +. This will generate a brand new API key for you. Keep in mind that once you close the pop-up window with the full API key, you won't be able to see it again – it’ll show only the last 8 characters in the table below.

Is it legal to scrape data from Lowe’s website?

Like with most websites, people can scrape Lowe’s as long as it doesn’t break its terms of service and applicable laws. Read the terms of service and talk to a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the data being collected.

How can I customize my API query to include additional data fields?

You can easily customize your scraping queries by including parameters directly in your requests. Explore our Knowledge Hub to learn about all the parameters available with our scraping API.

Can I see a full example of both a request and its corresponding response?

Yes, our Web Scraping API has a user-friendly interface that shows the entire query and corresponding response, all in one place. It takes the hassle out of setting up and using the API.

Is there a free trial available for the Lowe’s Scraper API?

Yes, we offer a 7-day free trial to new users that covers 1K requests and gives access to all Advanced features of Lowe’s scraping API. Give it a try!

How do I use query parameters to customize the data I receive from the Lowe’s scraper API?

Lowe’s scraper API gives you code examples that you can easily adapt to fit your needs directly in the dashboard. Simply use the parameter options and fields, like location, language, and cookies, to customize your query.

