Cars.com Scraper API
There's no self-serve Cars.com API for listing data, and dealer pricing moves daily. Our scraper API reads public Cars.com search and detail pages, returning prices, mileage, trim, and dealer information in structured form – ready for repricing models the same day it's collected.
* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Be ahead of the Cars.com scraping game
What is Cars.com scraper API?
Cars.com scraper API turns the marketplace's public search results and vehicle pages into structured records. With no public Cars.com API to request this from, the pages are the source. A typical extraction covers:
- Asking price, price-drop flags, and days on lot
- Year, make, model, trim, mileage, and drivetrain
- Dealer name, location, rating, and stock counts
- Photos count and listing freshness signals
Dealers benchmark against the ZIP codes they actually compete in, and analysts turn the same feed into regional supply dashboards. To widen coverage across marketplaces, the AutoTrader scraper API applies the identical workflow to a second national source.
Collect Cars.com data
Cars.com search is built around a ZIP radius, and the collection strategy should copy that. Feed the Web Scraping API a results URL with your ZIP and radius parameters, and it returns the page rendered and parsed. Repeat per market, and each metro gets its own clean slice of inventory. Exit IPs matched to the searched region keep results consistent with what a buyer there sees. From URL list to nightly market file is typically an afternoon of setup.
Built-in scraper
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Cars.com with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Cars.com Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://www.cars.com/shopping/results/?stock_type=used&zip=60606","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Get more from the Cars.com scraper API
Scrape Cars.com using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
100% success rate
Billing counts successful listing pages only – blocked or empty responses cost nothing.
Advanced anti-bot bypass
Retail-grade defenses on Cars.com – IP scoring and JavaScript checks – are absorbed by rotation and consistent fingerprints.
Real-time or on-demand results
Price one specific VIN right now, or refresh every listing within 50 miles overnight.
125M+ proxy pool
Search results follow the shopper's ZIP – regional exit IPs keep each market's feed honest.
JavaScript rendering
Listing grids and price badges hydrate client-side, and rendering waits until they're in the DOM.
Easy integration
A results URL is a valid first request – parameters, playground, and snippets do the rest.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cars.com. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Cars.com scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.
Decodo
Manual data collection
Other APIs
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Only pay for successful requests
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
100+ ready-made scraping templates
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats
Days to implement
Limited output formats
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cars.com. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Cars.com scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to scrape Cars.com?
Scale changes the character of what you're doing. Reading a few pages and mirroring a whole catalog from Cars.com are different activities in practice and in law. Decide how much you truly need. Our overview of the legal risks explains why size matters.
How does the Cars.com scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?
Cars.com runs standard commercial bot detection: IP reputation scoring, JavaScript challenges, and per-session rate limiting. The scraper responds with rotating exits across residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter types, browser-consistent fingerprints, and automatic retries on challenge pages. What gets blocked gets retried, and only delivered pages reach your bill.
What output formats does the Cars.com scraper API support?
Vehicle and search pages hand back HTML, or structured JSON with vehicle fields separated out. CSV export from the dashboard suits one-off market pulls. For piping nightly results into a database, our guide on storing scraped output properly covers the format trade-offs.
Can I geo-target Cars.com requests to a specific country or city?
Yes, and on Cars.com it's the whole game – results are ZIP-scoped, so a Chicago query should exit through a Chicago-area IP to mirror the local inventory. Run one collection per target market and the regional price differences your models need appear naturally in the data.
How fast is the Cars.com scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?
Refreshing every used-car listing across a dozen metros overnight is a routine job. Concurrency follows your plan tier, responses generally land in seconds, and scheduled runs keep the feed current without manual triggers. Month-end volume spikes fit inside the same setup.
Can I try the Cars.com scraper API for free?
Starting costs nothing – the starter plan switches on in the dashboard, needs no credit card, and carries up to 2K requests. That covers a full test sweep of your home market before any spend.
Cars.com Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option