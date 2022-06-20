Cars.com Scraper API

There's no self-serve Cars.com API for listing data, and dealer pricing moves daily. Our scraper API reads public Cars.com search and detail pages, returning prices, mileage, trim, and dealer information in structured form – ready for repricing models the same day it's collected.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Cars.com scraping game

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What is Cars.com scraper API?

Cars.com scraper API turns the marketplace's public search results and vehicle pages into structured records. With no public Cars.com API to request this from, the pages are the source. A typical extraction covers:

  • Asking price, price-drop flags, and days on lot
  • Year, make, model, trim, mileage, and drivetrain
  • Dealer name, location, rating, and stock counts
  • Photos count and listing freshness signals

Dealers benchmark against the ZIP codes they actually compete in, and analysts turn the same feed into regional supply dashboards. To widen coverage across marketplaces, the AutoTrader scraper API applies the identical workflow to a second national source.

Get Cars.com scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Cars.com data

Cars.com search is built around a ZIP radius, and the collection strategy should copy that. Feed the Web Scraping API a results URL with your ZIP and radius parameters, and it returns the page rendered and parsed. Repeat per market, and each metro gets its own clean slice of inventory. Exit IPs matched to the searched region keep results consistent with what a buyer there sees. From URL list to nightly market file is typically an afternoon of setup.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Cars.com with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Cars.com Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.cars.com/shopping/results/?stock_type=used&zip=60606",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Cars.com scraper API

Scrape Cars.com using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Billing counts successful listing pages only – blocked or empty responses cost nothing.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Retail-grade defenses on Cars.com – IP scoring and JavaScript checks – are absorbed by rotation and consistent fingerprints.

Real-time or on-demand results

Price one specific VIN right now, or refresh every listing within 50 miles overnight.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Search results follow the shopper's ZIP – regional exit IPs keep each market's feed honest.

JavaScript rendering

Listing grids and price badges hydrate client-side, and rendering waits until they're in the DOM.

Easy integration

A results URL is a valid first request – parameters, playground, and snippets do the rest.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cars.com. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Cars.com scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cars.com. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Cars.com scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Cars.com?

Scale changes the character of what you're doing. Reading a few pages and mirroring a whole catalog from Cars.com are different activities in practice and in law. Decide how much you truly need. Our overview of the legal risks explains why size matters.

How does the Cars.com scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Cars.com runs standard commercial bot detection: IP reputation scoring, JavaScript challenges, and per-session rate limiting. The scraper responds with rotating exits across residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter types, browser-consistent fingerprints, and automatic retries on challenge pages. What gets blocked gets retried, and only delivered pages reach your bill.

What output formats does the Cars.com scraper API support?

Vehicle and search pages hand back HTML, or structured JSON with vehicle fields separated out. CSV export from the dashboard suits one-off market pulls. For piping nightly results into a database, our guide on storing scraped output properly covers the format trade-offs.

Can I geo-target Cars.com requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and on Cars.com it's the whole game – results are ZIP-scoped, so a Chicago query should exit through a Chicago-area IP to mirror the local inventory. Run one collection per target market and the regional price differences your models need appear naturally in the data.

How fast is the Cars.com scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Refreshing every used-car listing across a dozen metros overnight is a routine job. Concurrency follows your plan tier, responses generally land in seconds, and scheduled runs keep the feed current without manual triggers. Month-end volume spikes fit inside the same setup.

Can I try the Cars.com scraper API for free?

Starting costs nothing – the starter plan switches on in the dashboard, needs no credit card, and carries up to 2K requests. That covers a full test sweep of your home market before any spend.

Cars.com Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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