GasBuddy Scraper API

Fuel prices move by station and by day, not by state average. A GasBuddy API alternative returns station-level fuel prices from public pages, by city or ZIP.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the GasBuddy scraping game

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What is GasBuddy scraper API?

A GasBuddy scraper API reads the public station and city pages, then hands back 1 record per station: brand and street address, price per grade from regular through premium, the time that price was last reported, the city, state, and ZIP it sits in, and the amenities and payment types listed. Fuel prices are crowd-reported, which makes the timestamp part of the data rather than metadata around it. A price reported 4 hours ago and one reported 4 days ago aren't the same number, and a national run collects both in the same pass.

Get GasBuddy scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect GasBuddy data

A single city page is a weekend script. Every corridor in a state, twice a day, is a pipeline, and the Web Scraping API is the pipeline part.

What it provides:

  • 195+ geo-locations, many down to city or ZIP
  • 125M+ proxy IPs across 4 IP types
  • Rendering for station lists that load on scroll
  • CAPTCHA handling and automatic repeats
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • Payment for successful pages only

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape GasBuddy with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our GasBuddy Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/california/los-angeles",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the GasBuddy scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so GasBuddy data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

City pages that fail to load are free. Stations that return with prices are what you pay for.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Even mild defenses object to a national sweep from a single IP. Because the IP and header set change per call, a twice-daily run holds up.

Real-time or on-demand results

Refresh corridor pricing each morning and evening, or pull 1 ZIP when a dispatcher needs it.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Fuel pricing is hyper-local, so the origin is part of the data itself. Fix the station's own metro as the exit point – 195+ locations carry all 4 IP types.

JavaScript rendering

Station lists extend themselves as the page scrolls. A finished render returns the full list rather than the first screen of it.

Easy integration

cURL to test a city, Python for the state-wide run, Node.js if a dispatch service consumes it.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from GasBuddy. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your GasBuddy scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from GasBuddy. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your GasBuddy scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape GasBuddy?

Who holds the rights isn't always who shows the data. A platform may display material contributed by someone else, so a single page can carry more than one rights holder. Worth tracing on GasBuddy and comparable sites. Our guide to rights and scraped data breaks down the layers.

How does the GasBuddy scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

IPs change between requests with fingerprints to match, and CAPTCHAs are cleared before the response lands. Refusals repeat without charge. Volume-heavy jobs pair well with Decodo's residential proxies.

What output formats does the GasBuddy scraper API support?

HTML comes first. JSON follows where a parser covers the page, and CSV drops into a fleet report. Price history keeps JSON, because a price is only trustworthy alongside the time it was reported.

Can I geo-target GasBuddy requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and in this case, it's the whole point. 195+ locations are available with city or ZIP precision, and station lists are built around the requesting location, so origin decides which stations you get.

How fast is the GasBuddy scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Concurrency is whatever your plan permits, and a state-wide corridor list finishes inside 1 run. Responses come back in seconds.

Can I try the GasBuddy scraper API for free?

Yes. The free Web Scraping API starter plan holds up to 2K requests and opens with no card. Look at whether responses carry the timestamps you need to reason about freshness. Data you can't date is hard to trust downstream.

GasBuddy Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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