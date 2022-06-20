MTG Scraper API

Every free MTG API – Scryfall, MTGJSON, magicthegathering.io – serves card metadata generously. What none of them serve is live market pricing, because that data sits with TCGPlayer, Cardmarket, and price trackers. Our scraper API closes that gap, collecting current prices from public market pages.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the MTG scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is MTG scraper API?

The Magic data stack has a strange shape. Card names, sets, rules, and images flow freely from community APIs, while the commercially interesting layer stays gated:

Freely available via existing APIs

- Card metadata, oracle text, legality, and imagery

Gated or paywalled – the scraper's territory

  • Live market prices across marketplaces
  • Price history and movement indicators
  • Inventory depth and foil premiums

That split defines any useful MTG API strategy, and it defines this tool. Point it at public price-tracker and marketplace pages, and current market values flow into the same database your metadata already lives in. The Price scraper API generalizes this exact pattern beyond the trading card niche.

Get MTG scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect MTG data

Price assembly across sources is the actual job – no single public page carries the whole market. The Web Scraping API fetches tracker pages, marketplace listings, and buylist tables through one request format, and parsed JSON output means each source lands pre-structured for merging. Sample daily and card-level price series accumulate on their own. Speculators watch spikes, store owners reprice inventory, and collection apps refresh valuations – all downstream of the same feed.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape MTG card data with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our MTG Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.mtggoldfish.com/prices/paper/standard",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the MTG scraper API

Scrape MTG using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Delivered price pages are what you pay for – blocked pulls retry without touching the budget.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Price trackers guard their tables with rate limits and IP checks – rotation keeps sampling steady.

Real-time or on-demand results

Check one card's spike the moment Reddit notices it, or refresh a full format's prices nightly.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Card prices split by market – US and European exits capture the TCGPlayer-vs-Cardmarket spread.

JavaScript rendering

Sortable price tables build in the browser – rendering hands them over fully assembled.

Easy integration

Tracker and marketplace URLs drop into templates – a format-wide watchlist is an evening's setup.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from MTG. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your MTG scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from MTG. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your MTG scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape MTG card data?

The same information can come with different strings attached. MTG card data taken from one site may sit under conditions another site doesn't apply. Choose the source deliberately. Our legal basics of collecting data covers how to compare.

How does the MTG scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Price trackers and marketplaces run moderate commercial bot detection – rate limits, IP reputation, some JavaScript checks. Requests rotate through datacenter, residential, ISP, and mobile exits with consistent fingerprints and automatic retries, keeping daily sampling comfortably under every source's radar.

What output formats does the MTG scraper API support?

Market pages output HTML, or parsed JSON with price fields pre-extracted – what merge pipelines want. CSV export suits one-off collection valuations. Markdown output exists for the odd LLM workflow that summarizes market commentary alongside prices.

Can I geo-target MTG requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and for MTG prices it maps to real market structure – North American exits for TCGPlayer-indexed pages, European exits for Cardmarket-indexed ones. The 195+ geo-locations cover both sides of that spread, so arbitrage-style analysis rests on locally-collected numbers.

How fast is the MTG scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

A nightly price refresh across every card in a format is a modest job by volume standards. Concurrency follows plan tier, individual pulls land in seconds, and scheduling keeps the series unbroken – with ready-made scraping templates shortcutting common marketplace layouts. Spoiler-season frenzies, when prices move hourly, fit on the same rails with denser sampling.

Can I try the MTG scraper API for free?

The free starter plan handles the proof of concept – no credit card, up to 2K requests included. Track a Standard format's staples for a week and the pipeline sells itself or it doesn't.

MTG Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

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