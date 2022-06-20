OfferUp Scraper API

OfferUp is app-first, which makes its listings awkward to collect – there's no public OfferUp API, and the web surface is thin. Our scraper API works that public web side at scale: search results, item details, prices, and locations, backed by mobile IPs that fit the platform's traffic.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the OfferUp scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is OfferUp scraper API?

OfferUp scraper API gathers hyperlocal classifieds data from OfferUp's public web pages:

  • Listing titles, prices, and condition notes
  • Item locations and posting dates
  • Search results per keyword and area

The fetching and parsing side belongs to the Web Scraping API, which leaves you the geography. That's where this target gets interesting – OfferUp inventory is local by design, so the strongest datasets compare markets, like what bicycles cost in Denver versus Seattle or where used appliances turn over fastest. With no OfferUp API on offer, this is how that local-market picture gets built.

Get OfferUp scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect OfferUp data

An app-first platform pays most attention to traffic that doesn't look like its users, and OfferUp's users are overwhelmingly on phones. Routing requests through Mobile Proxies – real 3G, 4G, and 5G carrier IPs – aligns your collection with the traffic OfferUp expects to see. The wider 125M+ pool adds residential and other IP types when the mix should vary, rendering handles scripted search pages, and JSON output keeps listing fields tidy across regions.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape OfferUp with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our OfferUp Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://offerup.com/search?q=bicycle",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the OfferUp scraper API

Scrape OfferUp using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

You're charged for delivered OfferUp listings, never for blocked or empty attempts.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Carrier-grade mobile IPs and rotating fingerprints match the traffic profile OfferUp expects.

Real-time or on-demand results

Snapshot a search term instantly, or track a category's local turnover on a daily schedule.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Local marketplaces demand local exits – target down to ZIP-level regions where supported.

JavaScript rendering

Scripted search and item pages render fully, including lazy-loaded photos and price fields.

Easy integration

Python, Node.js, and cURL examples turn a search URL into a recurring data feed quickly.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from OfferUp. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your OfferUp scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from OfferUp. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your OfferUp scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

RTMP.IN logo

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Most recent

A location pin icon, surrounded by a second circle that overlaps the top of a mouse pointer, all within an incomplete outer circle with three connecting lines.
NEW
DATA COLLECTION

ISP Proxies vs. Residential Proxies: Key Differences Explained

ISP proxies and residential proxies solve the same problem in different ways. ISP proxies rely on ISP-registered IPs hosted in datacenters, pairing static addresses with fast connections, while residential proxies route traffic through real household devices, providing flexible rotation and greater IP diversity. This blog post compares the two on performance, cost, and use cases, then helps you decide which one fits your project.

man in white ribbed turtleneck sweater looking directly at camera against a dark studio background

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Last updated: Sep 28, 2026

6 min read

Most popular

Residential Proxy VS Datacenter Proxy — monitor icon opposite server stack on dark gradient background
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs. Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Sep 11, 2026

8 min read

DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2026

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Mar 30, 2026

6 min read

Two robots placing glowing stars to form a five-star rating against a brick wall
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
API

Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

Ella Moore

Last updated: Jun 20, 2022

7 min read

Unlocked padlock being cut by dashed diagonal line over a browser search-results window on dark blue background
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
UNBLOCK

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked

James Keenan

Last updated: Feb 20, 2023

8 min read

Magnifying glass highlighting green bar-and-line chart over a translucent browser search window on dark background
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?

James Keenan

Last updated: Feb 20, 2023

7 min read

API icon exchanging 'Request' and 'Response' between APP and BACKEND
DATA COLLECTION
API

What is an API?

Kotryna Ragaišytė

Last updated: Mar 06, 2025

6 min read

real estate card showing Newport Beach, California and 23% Price growth of metros over skyline and bar chart on dark grid
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Nov 13, 2025

5 min read

Browser window labeled 'Scraping tools' showing content panel, on a dark dotted background with a wireframe bug outline
DATA COLLECTION

What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2026)

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Jan 30, 2026

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION
API

Web Crawling vs Web Scraping: What’s the Difference?

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Jul 01, 2025

7 min read

Web scraping UI with 'Start scraping' button, URL field, JSON 'Response' preview and 'Live preview' globe on dark background
DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

Python logo rising from a bowl beside a spoon in neon magenta on dark background
PARSING
DATA COLLECTION

Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Mar 25, 2025

14 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape OfferUp?

Fields get more sensitive in combination. A name alone means little. A location alone means little. Together they identify someone, whether the source is OfferUp or another classifieds site. Our law and ethics of scraping goes into it.

How does the OfferUp scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

OfferUp filters for non-human traffic patterns, particularly non-mobile ones. The scraper counters with carrier IPs, realistic device fingerprints, and header profiles that match mobile browsing, rotating identities across the 125M+ pool. CAPTCHA solving and retries run automatically behind the scenes.

What output formats does the OfferUp scraper API support?

Search and item pages arrive as HTML or structured JSON. The dashboard's CSV export covers quick local-market comparisons. For a feel of the classifieds-scraping workflow end to end, our Craigslist scraping walkthrough translates almost directly to OfferUp projects.

Can I geo-target OfferUp requests to a specific country or city?

Yes – and for OfferUp it's the entire product. Listings are local, so requests support region targeting down to ZIP level where available, from a range of 195+ geo-locations. Comparing the same search across a dozen metros through their own local IPs is a routine pattern here.

How fast is the OfferUp scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Local-market sweeps parallelize well – each metro is a modest job, and dozens can run at once within your plan's concurrency. Individual requests typically return in seconds. Scheduled daily pulls per region keep a turnover dataset current without manual effort.

Can I try the OfferUp scraper API for free?

Yes. Activate the free starter plan – no credit card required – and use its up to 2K requests to test a few metro areas. If the local coverage holds up, upgrading takes effect immediately.

OfferUp Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved