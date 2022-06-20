OLX Scraper API

OLX isn't one site – it's a family of country marketplaces, and no OLX API spans them. Our scraper API pulls listings, prices, categories, and seller signals from any OLX edition, with exit IPs matched to each country so every page looks the way local buyers see it.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the OLX scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is OLX scraper API?

OLX scraper API extracts structured records from the classifieds giant's public listing and search pages:

  • Item titles, prices, and negotiability flags
  • Category paths and location down to district level
  • Posting dates and listing age
  • Seller type signals (private vs business)

The catch with OLX is geography. The Polish, Brazilian, Indian, and Ukrainian editions run on separate domains with different layouts, currencies, and languages, so a working collector treats each edition as its own small project with a shared engine – the closest thing to an OLX API on offer. Techniques from our guide to scraping Craigslist listings at scale transfer almost one-to-one to any classifieds board.

Get OLX scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect OLX data

One page can't chase 20 country editions by hand, so the stack does it structurally. The Web Scraping API takes any OLX edition's URL and returns rendered HTML or parsed output, while residential proxies supply in-country exits – Polish IPs for olx.pl, Brazilian for olx.com.br – so localized prices and availability come back unwarped. Add editions by adding URLs. The request format never changes.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape OLX with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our OLX Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.olx.pl/motoryzacja/samochody/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the OLX scraper API

Scrape OLX using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Billing counts delivered listing pages only – geo-mismatches and blocks get retried at no cost.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Each OLX edition tunes its defenses differently – rotation and fingerprinting adjust per domain automatically.

Real-time or on-demand results

Spot-check one listing in Warsaw now, or sweep an entire category across five countries overnight.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

In-country exits are the point on OLX – local IPs return local prices, currencies, and stock.

JavaScript rendering

Where an edition lazy-loads results, rendering scrolls the grid into existence before capture.

Easy integration

One request shape covers every OLX domain – swap the URL, keep the pipeline.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from OLX. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your OLX scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from OLX. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your OLX scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

RTMP.IN logo

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Most recent

Wrench icon inside a rounded square, with a wavy line extending from the lower-left corner.
NEW
AI

Best AI Agent Development Tools & Platforms in 2026

AI agent development tools are platforms for building agents that take a goal, split it into steps, and act on their own, mostly without code. Picking the wrong layer- no-code, low-code, or framework- is the most expensive mistake. Some builders are closing or have closed, so this guide ranks only active ones, compares pricing, and covers the web access every agent needs.

man in white ribbed turtleneck sweater looking directly at camera against a dark studio background

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Last updated: Sep 29, 2026

18 min read

Most popular

Residential Proxy VS Datacenter Proxy — monitor icon opposite server stack on dark gradient background
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs. Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Sep 11, 2026

8 min read

DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2026

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Mar 30, 2026

6 min read

Two robots placing glowing stars to form a five-star rating against a brick wall
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
API

Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

Ella Moore

Last updated: Jun 20, 2022

7 min read

Unlocked padlock being cut by dashed diagonal line over a browser search-results window on dark blue background
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
UNBLOCK

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked

James Keenan

Last updated: Feb 20, 2023

8 min read

Magnifying glass highlighting green bar-and-line chart over a translucent browser search window on dark background
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?

James Keenan

Last updated: Feb 20, 2023

7 min read

API icon exchanging 'Request' and 'Response' between APP and BACKEND
DATA COLLECTION
API

What is an API?

Kotryna Ragaišytė

Last updated: Mar 06, 2025

6 min read

real estate card showing Newport Beach, California and 23% Price growth of metros over skyline and bar chart on dark grid
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Nov 13, 2025

5 min read

Browser window labeled 'Scraping tools' showing content panel, on a dark dotted background with a wireframe bug outline
DATA COLLECTION

What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2026)

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Jan 30, 2026

6 min read

DATA COLLECTION
API

Web Crawling vs Web Scraping: What’s the Difference?

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Jul 01, 2025

7 min read

Web scraping UI with 'Start scraping' button, URL field, JSON 'Response' preview and 'Live preview' globe on dark background
DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

Python logo rising from a bowl beside a spoon in neon magenta on dark background
PARSING
DATA COLLECTION

Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Mar 25, 2025

14 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape OLX?

One brand can mean several companies. Regional editions of a platform like OLX may be run by different entities under different rules. Work out which one you're reaching. See scraping across jurisdictions for the wider view.

How does the OLX scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Classifieds boards lean on rate limiting and IP reputation more than heavy fingerprinting, though OLX's larger editions add JavaScript checks. The scraper meets that with per-domain rotation from a pool spanning ISP, datacenter, residential, and mobile exits, plus automatic retries. CAPTCHA-walled pages are solved or recycled without your involvement.

What output formats does the OLX scraper API support?

Listings land as HTML, or as JSON splitting out price, location, and category. Markdown output is available when the destination is an LLM pipeline rather than a database. Dashboard CSV export covers quick one-country snapshots.

Can I geo-target OLX requests to a specific country or city?

Country targeting isn't optional on OLX – it's how the site works. Each edition serves its own market, and requests exit through IPs in the matching country from 195+ geo-locations, down to city granularity where supported. Cross-market price comparisons only mean anything when each side was collected locally.

How fast is the OLX scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

A full category sweep across several country editions in one night is normal usage. Parallel requests scale with plan tier, most responses land inside a few seconds, and per-edition scheduling keeps time zones from tangling. Growth is a plan change, not a rebuild.

Can I try the OLX scraper API for free?

Switch on the free starter plan and you receive up to 2K requests, no credit card required. Enough to test two or three country editions and confirm the field coverage per domain.

OLX Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved