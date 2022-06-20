Scryfall Scraper API

Let's be clear: the Scryfall API is free, excellent, and should be your first stop for Magic card data. This page is for the overflow – when its 10 requests-per-second rate limit, bulk-data update cycle, or API-shaped output doesn't fit the job. Our scraper API covers exactly those gaps.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Scryfall scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Scryfall scraper API?

Scryfall runs one of the best free APIs in the hobby space, so a scraper only earns its place at the edges. Those edges are real:

  • Sustained jobs that outgrow the 10 req/s courtesy limit
  • Page-level data the API doesn't mirror, like rendered rulings layouts
  • Point-in-time captures between bulk-data refreshes
  • Pipelines that want HTML or Markdown instead of API JSON

The honest recommendation stays: exhaust the official Scryfall API and its bulk files first. When a research job, ML dataset build, or market tracker needs more than the courtesy limits allow, the scraper picks up from there at whatever pace you schedule – politely.

Get Scryfall scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Scryfall data

Working alongside a free API means being a good citizen twice over. Pacing is the whole design: the Web Scraping API fetches Scryfall's public pages at a rate you control, while datacenter proxies hold per-IP request rates modest instead of hammering from one address. Card pages are static-friendly, which keeps requests cheap and quick, and Markdown output hands rulings and oracle text to an LLM pipeline as ready-made blocks.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Scryfall with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Scryfall Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://api.scryfall.com/cards/search?q=set%3Amh3",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Scryfall scraper API

Scrape Scryfall using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

You pay per delivered card or search page – rate-limited responses recycle without billing.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Scryfall's protections are light and reasonable – distributed pacing respects them while jobs still finish.

Real-time or on-demand results

Fetch one card's current printing data instantly, or capture a full set's pages between bulk updates.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Card data is geography-free – geo-targeting stays available but idle for this target.

JavaScript rendering

Most card pages serve fully server-side – rendering switches on only for the interactive corners.

Easy integration

Search-syntax URLs from the site work verbatim as scraper inputs – your q= strings carry over.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Scryfall. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Scryfall scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Scryfall. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Scryfall scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Scryfall?

Law isn't the only thing worth weighing. Community projects like Scryfall run on limited resources, and courtesy costs less than a dispute. Keep requests modest and credit the source. See ethical scraping practices for more.

How does the Scryfall scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

This is the rare target where the right answer is restraint. Scryfall applies simple rate limits rather than commercial bot detection, and the scraper's job is distributing load – multiple modest-rate exits instead of one hot IP – with automatic retries on the occasional 429. Sustainable access is the feature.

What output formats does the Scryfall scraper API support?

Card and search pages return in any of HTML, parsed JSON, or Markdown – that last one surprisingly good for rules text destined for LLM applications. If you're post-processing card data in Python anyway, our primer on the Python requests workflow shows the receiving end of the pipeline.

Can I geo-target Scryfall requests to a specific country or city?

You can, though card data doesn't vary by country, so geo-targeting mostly stays parked here. The 195+ geo-locations matter for one thing: spreading request origins so no single region's exits carry the whole job's rate.

How fast is the Scryfall scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Fast enough that the constraint flips – the design question is how slow to go out of respect for a community resource. Scheduled runs at modest rates capture full sets overnight, concurrency stays available for deadline crunches, and the pipeline holds any pace you pick.

Can I try the Scryfall scraper API for free?

Yes, and the free starter plan is honestly the right size for this target – up to 2K requests, activated with no credit card, covers most one-off set captures entirely. Scale only if a recurring job demands it.

Scryfall Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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