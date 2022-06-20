WooCommerce Scraper API

Every WooCommerce store is self-hosted with its own theme, so no two look alike. A WooCommerce scraper API reads product data from all of them through one endpoint.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the WooCommerce scraping game

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What is WooCommerce scraper API?

WooCommerce is a plugin rather than a platform, so no 2 stores expose their catalog the same way and there's no shared WooCommerce API to query across them. A WooCommerce scraper API reads whatever the theme actually renders, which Decodo's Web Scraping API handles by loading the page in full before parsing. Per product you get the title and SKU, regular and sale price, variation prices and attributes, stock status, category and tag assignment, and the images and short description around them. Variation pricing is what breaks naive scrapers, because most themes assemble it after load rather than shipping it in the markup.

Get WooCommerce scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect WooCommerce data

Self-hosted stores fail in creative ways, so the Web Scraping API absorbs that instead of your code.

Per request you get:

  • Rendering for grids assembled by the theme after load
  • 125M+ exits across residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter types
  • CAPTCHA work handled, retries included
  • 195+ geo-locations available per call
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • Nothing charged unless a page returns

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape WooCommerce with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our WooCommerce Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.nopong.com.au/products/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the WooCommerce scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so WooCommerce data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

A store that times out costs nothing. Charges apply to product pages that arrive with fields attached.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Some WooCommerce websites run almost no defenses and others run heavy security plugins. Exit rotation and header variation happen per request, so both kinds behave the same from your side.

Real-time or on-demand results

Re-price a competitor's catalog overnight, or check a single product the moment a user asks about it.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Store currency and tax display follow the visitor. Read each market properly from 195+ locations on residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Themes commonly populate prices and stock with JavaScript after the initial page shell has rendered. Letting the page finish puts those values in your output.

Easy integration

Python, Node.js, and cURL all work here. Templates for storefront layouts ship with the API, and n8n can own the schedule.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from WooCommerce. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your WooCommerce scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from WooCommerce. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your WooCommerce scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape WooCommerce?

Define what you're collecting before you write a line of code. A public storefront and an administrative back end are different surfaces, and that holds for any WooCommerce shop. Precise scope is easier to defend than a broad one. See what scraping law actually says for the framework.

How does the WooCommerce scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Defenses vary because every shop configures its own. Exit and fingerprint move together on each call, CAPTCHAs are settled in place, and a refusal retries quietly. For marketplace comparisons, Decodo's price scraper API follows the same products elsewhere.

What output formats does the WooCommerce scraper API support?

Format is a parameter. Take the page as HTML, ask for JSON on any theme with parser coverage, or export CSV for a price sheet. Catalog work leans on JSON, since a variant price needs its stock state beside it.

Can I geo-target WooCommerce requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Origin is selectable across 195+ locations, some at city or ZIP precision. Self-hosted shops routinely switch currency and shipping on visitor country, so record the origin with the price.

How fast is the WooCommerce scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Your plan sets the parallel request ceiling, which is enough to sweep a few hundred stores nightly. Product pages come back within seconds.

Can I try the WooCommerce scraper API for free?

Yes. The free Web Scraping API starter plan covers up to 2K requests without a card. Time how long it takes to get a first successful response, since setup friction is a real cost. Whatever you learn there applies to every target afterward.

WooCommerce Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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