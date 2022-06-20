WSJ Scraper API

Article text sits behind a hard paywall and stays there. Headlines, timing, and section data don't, and a WSJ API alternative returns that headline data on request.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the WSJ scraping game

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What is WSJ scraper API?

WSJ article text is subscriber content, so a WSJ scraper API collects the public front, which is where the editorial signal sits anyway. Section fronts reorder themselves through the trading day, so when you look matters as much as where. Archive and section pages are paginated, and a sweep walks them in order. Each pass records:

  • Headline and standfirst as published
  • Section and position on the page
  • Byline and timestamp
  • Article URL and any topic tags
  • Regional edition the front was served from
Get WSJ scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect WSJ data

A single section front is a script. Watching every section through the trading day is a different job, and the Web Scraping API is built for the second one.

Behind each call:

  • Rendering for fronts that reorder themselves
  • 125M+ proxy IPs spanning 4 IP types
  • CAPTCHA handling and quiet retries
  • 195+ geo-locations, including regional editions
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • Success-only billing

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape WSJ with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our WSJ Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.wsj.com/news/markets",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the WSJ scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so WSJ data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

An empty response isn't charged for. Charges attach to section fronts that come back parsed.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Publishers notice a crawler that hammers a section. Because the IP and header order change on every call, a minute-by-minute watch stays acceptable.

Real-time or on-demand results

Poll the markets front every few minutes while New York trades, then ease off overnight.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Editions differ by region and so do the stories on them. Capture the edition you mean by setting origin from 195+ locations across residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Section fronts reorder themselves through scripts as stories move. Running the page fully captures the order as it stood when the request was resolved.

Easy integration

cURL for a first look, Python for the polling loop, Node.js when a service consumes it.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from WSJ. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your WSJ scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from WSJ. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your WSJ scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape WSJ?

Fair use is a defense, not a permission slip. It gets decided after the fact, on the specific facts. That makes it a weak foundation for a pipeline reading WSJ or any publisher. Referencing is safer ground than reproducing. Our guide to copyright and scraping covers where the line usually falls.

How does the WSJ scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Different IPs rotate call by call, each with a fingerprint to match, and CAPTCHAs clear before the body returns. Retries after a refusal are free. Publishers behind heavier gates are reachable with Decodo's Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the WSJ scraper API support?

The default body is HTML. Parsed fronts arrive as JSON, and a monitoring log usually wants CSV. Signal work keeps JSON because a headline is only useful with its timestamp and section attached.

Can I geo-target WSJ requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. You can choose from 195+ locations. Major publishers serve regional editions and different story orders by country, so the origin decides which front you're actually recording.

How fast is the WSJ scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan tier sets how many sections poll together, which is enough to watch the whole website through a session. Headlines are back within seconds of the call.

Can I try the WSJ scraper API for free?

Yes, and no payment details are needed. A free Web Scraping API starter plan includes up to 2K requests. Spend them on 1 section across a full trading day, since story turnover is the thing worth measuring first.

WSJ Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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