Yellow Pages Scraper API

Plumbers in Chicago, dentists in Austin, collected by ZIP. A Yellow Pages scraper API* free plan gets the first lead list out without any proxy setup.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Yellow Pages scraping game

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What is Yellow Pages scraper API?

Directory pages are simple to read and tedious to collect by hand, which is the whole case for a Yellow Pages scraper API. 1 city fits inside the free Web Scraping API starter plan, which covers up to 2K requests, so a scheduled Python run can prove the pipeline before you commit to it. Each business comes back as a row:

  • Business name and category
  • Street address, city, and ZIP
  • Phone number as published
  • Website link where listed
  • Rating, review count, and years in business

Directory records go stale quietly, so the value sits in re-running the same city and diffing it, not in the first pull.

Get Yellow Pages scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Yellow Pages data

A single trade in 1 ZIP is a script. Every trade across a state is a queue, and the Web Scraping API is the part that keeps a queue moving.

What that includes:

  • 195+ geo-locations, several down to city or ZIP
  • 125M+ IPs across residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter
  • Rendering for result pages that paginate
  • CAPTCHA handling and repeat attempts
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • Billing on successful results only

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Yellow Pages with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Yellow Pages Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.yellowpages.com/search?search_terms=plumber&geo_location_terms=Chicago%2C+IL",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Yellow Pages scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Yellow Pages data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Result pages that fail aren't charged. You pay for listings that arrive parsed.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Directories throttle by IP once a crawl looks industrial. Exits rotate per request with fingerprints to match, so a multi-city pull finishes.

Real-time or on-demand results

Build a fresh call list every Monday, or pull 1 trade in one ZIP when a rep needs it now.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Directory results rank by proximity, so the origin decides the list. Pair 195+ locations with residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies per campaign.

JavaScript rendering

Some result pages load listing cards and map pins after the first paint. Because rendering completes, those rows are in the response.

Easy integration

cURL to check the fields, Python or Node.js to run the list, and CSV straight out when a rep just wants a spreadsheet.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Yellow Pages. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Yellow Pages scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Yellow Pages. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Yellow Pages scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Yellow Pages?

Collection and what follows it are governed separately. Gathering published business details from Yellow Pages is one question. Contacting the people listed is another, with its own rulebook. Marketing and outreach law applies regardless of how you sourced the list. Our legal guide to web scraping sets out the basics.

How does the Yellow Pages scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Exit and fingerprint move as a unit per request, header order varies, and CAPTCHAs are handled within the same request. Refusals repeat at no cost. Local search results pair well with Decodo's SERP scraper API.

What output formats does the Yellow Pages scraper API support?

HTML arrives first, JSON on parsed layouts, and CSV when the output goes straight to a sales team.

Can I geo-target Yellow Pages requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and this is the target where it pays most. Choose from 195+ locations, with city or ZIP granularity in supported regions because a directory orders its results by how near each business is to the request.

How fast is the Yellow Pages scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Your plan governs how many ZIP and category pairs travel together, and a state-wide list lands overnight. Directory pages return in a few seconds.

Can I try the Yellow Pages scraper API for free?

Yes. The free Web Scraping API starter plan allows up to 2K requests with no card. Use some of them to test how you would de-duplicate results across repeated runs. Contact details count as personal data in many places, so settle your lawful basis first.

Yellow Pages Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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