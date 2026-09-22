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Context Engineering vs. Prompt Engineering: When Each One Wins

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Context engineering vs. prompt engineering comes down to "what AI model knows when you ask" vs. "how you ask." Context engineering involves designing a full data system that a model sees before responding. Prompt engineering crafts optimal inputs to get desired outputs. This guide explains the differences, where prompting fails, and when each wins for AI agents in production.

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Mykolas Juodis

Last updated: Sep 22, 2026

14 min read

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TL;DR

  • Prompt engineering optimizes a single instruction, while context engineering designs everything the model sees before it answers.
  • Prompt engineering often breaks down on multi-turn, tool-using, and enterprise-scale tasks because precise text instructions aren’t enough to manage the complexity of dynamic applications.
  • Context engineering covers context retrieval, construction, processing, and management to give the model the right information at every step.
  • Neither discipline replaces the other – prompt engineering exists as one layer within the broader practice of context engineering.

What is context engineering?

Context engineering is the practice of curating and maintaining the set of information that a large language model (LLM) sees at inference, the phase where a trained AI model processes new data to give a response, so it can reason accurately and act reliably. More than just wording, it includes designing, structuring, and optimizing the entire information environment. The resulting context becomes a data package that acts as the model’s active working memory. 

We typically talk about 5 key components that make up context:

  • System instructions. Set the role, goals, boundaries, and rules for the AI.
  • Conversation and task state. Track both the recent chat history and the current session workflow progress.
  • Retrieved documents. Give external facts that are domain-specific and fetched dynamically.
  • Tool outputs. Feed the results of executed code or API calls back into the model.
  • Persistent memory. Recall past interactions and long-term user preferences, which are stored across different sessions.

Also, context can contain both structured data and unstructured data. While the 5 components describe what role the information plays, these 2 data types describe what form the information takes.

  • Structured data has a defined format or schema, e.g., database records, tables, JSON, product prices.
  • Unstructured data doesn't follow a fixed schema, e.g., emails, articles, transcripts.

As this practice sits in a space between software development and data architecture, you’ll see it most commonly done by prompt engineers, AI engineers and developers, data and search architects, and domain experts.

The term gained traction in the AI industry around 2025 as static prompt-and-response interactions shifted toward increasingly complex, dynamic, multi-step environments.

Back then, AI engineers had figured out that prompt wording was no longer the main bottleneck. Instead, they tackled the complex question of how to feed an agent the right files, tool definitions, pieces of conversation history, retrieved facts – all the right info at every single turn. And they had to do this while keeping the context window, the maximum amount of information an LLM can process at once, from collapsing under its own weight. Context windows are measured in tokens, the basic units of text that an LLM processes. 

Agents run in loops and generate more information than any context window can hold. Context engineering provides a system to manage this information overflow by deciding what to retain, compress, retrieve, or discard.

While prompting asks how to phrase the request, context engineering asks what the model needs to know.

What is prompt engineering?

Prompt engineering focuses on designing the wording, structure, and examples inside a single instruction to get a better response from the model. The goal of refining text instructions is to get generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) models, such as GPT, to produce more accurate, relevant, and useful outputs.

Therefore, when using prompt engineering, you tell the AI who it should act as (e.g., "a customer support lead"), give it important information on why you need that output, and provide it with clear instructions: what task exactly you want this AI to do.

You’ll need to guide the model towards a correct and predictable result. There are several common prompting techniques you can use:

  • Zero-shot – providing no examples.
  • Few-shot – giving multiple examples.
  • Chain-of-thought – guiding the model’s reasoning process step-by-step.
  • Role assignment – giving the model a persona or profession.
  • Format control – determining the exact structure, layout, or file type of the response.
  • Input structuring – breaking up instructions from the source data by using clear headings, sections, or delimiters (characters that separate distinct sections of a prompt).

Overall, prompting is genuinely good at the tasks where language instructions alone can reliably guide an LLM to generate high-quality results, including classification, summarization, translation, one-off generation, and prototyping. 

But the key thing to keep in mind is that each of these techniques operates inside the prompt, so they have no effect on what the model can access. This means that the agent can’t get direct database access, live internet retrieval, or persistent external memory on its own through a prompt alone. Prompting alone also can’t guarantee deterministic logic, mathematical accuracy, or strict formatting consistency.

To have it do any of these, you’ll need separate infrastructure layers, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) or tool execution APIs.

Context engineering vs. prompt engineering: the key differences

Context and prompt engineering differ on several key levels, including the purpose and usage of context, limitations of a prompt compared to an agent, and the failure modes.

Context engineering vs. prompt engineering

Dimension

Prompt engineering

Context engineering

Core question

How should the model be instructed?

What information should the model see?

Unit of design

Individual prompt

Full model context

Scope

Individual prompts and instructions

Entire agent workflow

State

No state management

State management across interactions

Where knowledge comes from

User input and instructions

Prompts, memory, retrieval, tools, state

Tool usage

Tool instructions and parameters

Tool selection, sequencing, and results

Typical failure

Wrong tone or ignored instruction

Forgotten plan or wrong tool call

How you debug it

Refine wording and instructions

Trace context, state, retrieval, and tool flow

Scales to production

Reusable prompts

Persistent agent systems

The single sharpest distinction between the two is that prompt engineering takes the context window as given, while context engineering actively curates it. This means that in prompt engineering, the context window is a given, and the focus stays on making instructions clearer and more effective – using the information the model already has. Context engineering, however, actively decides what information goes into that context and how it changes over time.

Next, there’s a clear difference between stateless vs. stateful engineering, with the first treating requests independently, and the second preserving context and past interactions. It comes down to one interaction vs. a sequence of turns where each action changes what information the next turn needs. A prompt can do the former, but you’ll need context engineering to manage the latter.

The failure modes are different, too. A bad prompt produces the wrong tone or ignored instructions. Bad context produces an agent that forgets its own plan, has hallucinations when important info is missing, relies on stale information, or calls the wrong tool.

Different failure modes also mean different debugging approaches. Prompt engineering focuses more on the wording and structure of instructions, while context engineering takes a look at the information, state, retrieval, and tool flow getting to the model.

This shows that prompt engineering is a layer inside context engineering, not a competing discipline. A production agent still needs quality prompts, but those prompts are just one part of the larger system that decides what the model knows and does.

Where prompt engineering stops working

There’s a practical boundary where prompt engineering alone stops being enough and AI systems architecture becomes necessary. Prompt engineering fails when a system needs complex, multi-step reasoning, active state management, and real-time tool integration. Static prompts simply can't carry dynamic state. Every tool call produces new information the next step depends on.

There are 3 common limitations you’ll encounter when the assumptions behind a single text-in/text-out interaction stop holding in production. Once these 3 basic assumptions made by traditional prompting break, the problem becomes much larger than the way the prompt is written.

1. Everything relevant can fit into one prompt

Failure: As prompts grow, the model starts having issues retrieving relevant info accurately. At the same time, latency and token costs increase. A larger context window gives the system more room, but it also can’t guarantee that the model will effectively use every piece of information.

You’ll easily recognize this issue: every edge case needs another instruction, so the prompt keeps getting longer, but despite the additional input, the model starts ignoring instructions or leaves out information.

2. Each interaction is independent and self-contained

Failure: A model’s parameters contain what it learned during training, not your operational data, so a model doesn’t carry information from previous interactions into the next one without an external mechanism for storing and retrieving state. Trying to solve this through the prompt alone is counterproductive, as it creates increasingly large and fragile histories.

If this is your problem, you’ll notice the model "forgetting" decisions, previous steps, or user preferences, and that you need to keep repeating them or pasting the previous conversation back into the context.

3. A human supplies the right context manually every time

Failure: A system becomes unreliable and difficult to scale when it depends on humans for data in every single interaction, because manually supplying data introduces inconsistency and doesn’t scale well.

At this point, writing better prompts won’t solve anything. Instead, the system needs an application layer that can fetch important information, maintain state, orchestrate tools, and insert the right context automatically.

However, we can go even further and find the exact tipping point in enterprise environments where prompt engineering hits its architectural limit and becomes technical debt. It’s the point when a system moves from a single-user feature to a production-grade application that’s handling different, high-volume workloads. 

You can expect to see these symptoms:

  • The "prompt bloat" symptom – adding instructions to the prompts makes them grow until they're brittle.
  • The "regression" symptom – instructions start drifting between versions as existing prompts break when upgrading a model.
  • The "memory" symptom – LLMs are inherently stateless, so stuffing the context window leads to lost continuity across sessions.
  • The "black box" symptom – the prompts become massive, and you have no way to explain why the model answered as it did.

These issues mean you’ve outgrown prompt engineering and need to shift to LLM orchestration, systematic evaluation, and structured context management.

Importantly, this is also a matter of governance and traceability. In regulated work, you need to have a system that controls what the agent can see and ensures that each AI output can be reproduced, justified, and audited. Wording alone can't deliver that.

Context rot

One of the clearest limitations of prompt engineering is context rot: the gradual loss of performance and accuracy in an AI model when its input text grows too long. As the number of tokens in the context window grows, the model's ability to recall accurately from that context drops. So all the facts are still there, inside the text window, but the model keeps getting worse at finding and using them. 

Bigger context windows don't solve context rot because attention is a finite budget, and every token spends some of it. Yes, an expanded context window allows the model to hold more data in its working memory, but the fundamental architectures that compute relationships between words stay the same. Adding more information doesn't compensate for data quality problems such as stale or incomplete context.

The practical solution is to aim for the smallest set of high-signal tokens, not the largest set of possibly-relevant ones. When providing context to an LLM, quality and precision matter more than quantity. So, piling on massive amounts of "maybe useful" information degrades performance, increases costs, and adds noise. Give it only the most direct, recent, and high-impact data that’s relevant to that specific prompt. 

Context engineering for AI agents: reasoning, grounding, and explainability

An AI agent is a system that uses an LLM to reason about a task, call tools, read the results, and repeat this until the task is done. While an LLM can give an answer to a single prompt, this software program has a high level of autonomy to act through digital tools, follow goals, and complete multi-step tasks. Each step can produce new information, so the agent needs different context at different points in the loop.

AI agents are tightly connected to context engineering because autonomous agents need their entire information environment – the context window – to be curated dynamically. Otherwise, they can’t execute multi-step workflows without their performance dropping. This requires orchestrating an agent across tools so the system can manage which information the agent receives, when it receives it, and how that information relates to the current step.

When it comes to this close coupling, we can speak about 4 core principles:

Improved reasoning 

Structured context lets an agent follow relationships across steps instead of pattern-matching over loose blocks of text. The agent can use relevant information from earlier steps when deciding what to do next. This is crucial in multi-step tasks, where a result leads to an action that leads to another result. 

Fewer hallucinations and more grounded outputs 

When an agent retrieves authoritative source material and includes the relevant information in its context, the model stops filling gaps with guesses from learned patterns, using the actual evidence instead. Missing or stale context can cause failures even when the underlying model is capable of completing the task.

Better explainability

Context and tool calls enable you to trace why a model generated a specific output. Because the context arrives through an explicit retrieval path, you can show which sources exactly produced the answer, which can support auditability and compliance requirements.

External memory

Because an agent’s context window is a temporary working space and not permanent memory, it needs a persistent storage system, located outside of that active working space, to save information beyond the current session. Compaction (condensing older interactions into a smaller representation), structured notes (saving decisions, tasks, and findings), and persistent files (storing data to be available across sessions) allow an agent to carry what matters across a task longer than its context window. The agent can then fetch only the specific information it needs and not the entire history.

Core context engineering techniques: retrieval, processing, and management

The core context engineering techniques can be organized into 4 stages, where each stage determines what the model can access and how reliably it can use it.

1. Context retrieval and construction

Context retrieval is the dynamic process of pulling accurate and relevant information from external sources and into an LLM's limited context window. This stage acquires information the model doesn’t hold in its parameters and assembles it into a usable input. Instruction design is one layer of this stage, creating directions for the model to use the context effectively. The stage includes data retrieval from indexed sources, selecting relevant passages, and assembling them into the model’s context.

2. Tool integration

Tool integration is the practice of defining external functions, APIs, and data sources. This allows an AI model to interact with its environment and feed related outputs back into its context window as part of the LLM data pipeline. Tools let agents access external systems and take actions beyond just generating text. Reliable integration needs:

  • Input and output contracts – defining exactly what a tool accepts and returns. 
  • Error handling – accounting for failed calls, invalid results, and timeouts. 
  • Permission scoping – giving each tool only the access it needs. 

Keep the tool set minimal: if an engineer cannot clearly say which tool applies to a task, the agent is unlikely to either. 

3. Context processing

Retrieved information often needs to be changed for the model to use it effectively. Context processing is the phase of context engineering where an AI system cleans, filters, and condenses raw information so only the most important data goes into the model's working memory. This includes activities like: 

  • Compression and summarization to decrease large inputs but keep relevant info.
  • Reranking to prioritize the most relevant retrieved results.
  • Format conversion to turn tables or JSON into something the model can reliably read, including using tools like AI Parser to convert raw pages into structured input instead of passing noise to the model.

4. Context management

Context management is the stage in context engineering that controls what information stays available during and after a task. This requires explicit policies that dictate what gets stored, retrieved, deleted, forgotten, or allowed to expire. This stage separates short-term working memory from long-term memory across sessions and requires explicit write and read policies for both. It can use storage such as a vector database when semantic retrieval is needed.

Where context comes from: RAG, knowledge graphs, and the live web

An agent can draw context from several external sources, and each solves a different problem. Context for AI models comes from 3 main systems: RAG for text snippets, knowledge graphs for preserving relationships, and the live web for real-time facts. Each method handles data differently to feed accurate information into LLMs.

Context source

Best at

Main limitation

Freshness

Vector RAG over documents

Semantic retrieval of relevant passages

Similarity doesn’t encode relationships; long passages add noise

Depends on index updates

Knowledge graph / GraphRAG

Multi-hop queries and relationship-based retrieval

More complex to build and maintain

Depends on graph updates

Live web retrieval

Current prices, listings, documentation, and SERPs

Access can be blocked or rate-limited; source quality varies

Real-time or near-real-time

Model parameters alone

General knowledge and learned patterns

Knowledge can be outdated; no source-level traceability

Fixed at training/update time

RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)

RAG context engineering uses retrieval-augmented generation to retrieve relevant passages from an indexed corpus and provides them to the model alongside the task. It splits documents into text chunks, turns them into numerical vectors, and searches for text similar to the user's question, so it works well when the answer can be found in documents with semantically relevant text. The quality of that corpus also depends on choosing and cleaning the sources a RAG pipeline reads.

However, vector similarity primarily finds text that looks relevant. Basic vector RAG doesn’t explicitly represent relationships between entities and typically relies on retrieved text chunks, so multi-hop questions can fail when the answer needs to connect facts across several documents. Also, retrieving long passages can reintroduce the noise that the retrieval was supposed to remove.

These limitations become important when building a production retrieval pipeline, where retrieval quality and context size directly affect the agent's output.

Knowledge graphs

Knowledge graphs represent entities and the relationships between them, instead of treating every document chunk as an isolated piece of text. Therefore, retrieval can traverse those connections to answer questions that require multiple steps. An agent can follow relationships from one entity to another and potentially show the connections that supported its answer, creating a clearer retrieval path. 

However, knowledge graphs need heavy upfront work to build and map the underlying data schema. Keeping that graph accurate as the underlying data changes adds ongoing maintenance.

The live web

A static index is only as current as its latest update, and it turns stale as soon as the fast-changing data like prices, news, product listings, documentation, and search results change. For agents working with such information, real-time retrieval is a context engineering decision, not an infrastructure afterthought. 

Live-web retrieval fetches current data directly from web pages and public databases through search engines, APIs, or a Web Scraping API. It can also pull current search results through APIs such as Fast Search API, making SERPs another source of context for an agent.

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The overlooked failure: blocked retrieval

If your context pipeline pulls from public web sources, then anti-bot systems, rate limits, and access restrictions can stop a context pipeline from getting the source it needs, leading to blocked retrieval. And the agent may not fail loudly either, continuing to reason with a missing piece of context and producing an answer based on a gap. 

Site Unblocker is an example of infrastructure designed to retrieve pages when access restrictions interfere with the context pipeline.

Context window management and tool orchestration in production

The key principle of context window management is simple: find the smallest set of high-signal tokens that produces the desired outcome. Keep in mind that every management technique comes with benefits and trade-offs.

Technique

What it solves

Best suited to

Trade-off

Compaction

Long conversations approaching the context limit

Extended single-agent tasks

Lower token use; risk of losing details

Structured note-taking

Preserving important information across context resets

Long-running tasks and workflows

Cheap and persistent; requires write/read discipline

Sub-agent architecture

Keeping deep research out of the lead agent's context

Complex research and specialized tasks

Cleaner context; added orchestration overhead

Just-in-time retrieval

Loading information only when needed

Large or changing knowledge bases

Focused context; added retrieval latency

Pre-retrieval

Making predictable, relevant information available before it is needed

Predictable, frequently reused context

Faster access; higher overflow and noise risk

Compaction

Context compaction periodically summarizes a conversation that’s approaching the window limit and restarts with that summary. This helps keep long-running AI sessions within the context limit while controlling token use. Tune the process for recall first, then precision, to preserve important details before aggressively cutting the context. 

The main risk is over-compaction, as a detail could seem irrelevant early in a task but become important several steps later. Removing that detail permanently can create failures that are difficult to trace. Decide what data should survive each compaction cycle.

Structured note-taking

Structured note-taking is a context engineering method where an agent writes ongoing summaries, findings, decisions, intermediate results, and task lists to an external file or database, sitting outside its active memory window. It reads back what it needs and when it needs it. This method is cheap and survives context resets, making it useful for longer workflows.

However, you still need to decide what gets written and retrieved and do the engineering needed to define reliable storage and retrieval rules. Poorly structured notes can quickly become a source of noise. 

Sub-agent architectures

Sub-agent architectures are a context engineering pattern where specialized agents work in clean windows and return condensed summaries, keeping the deep search context out of the lead agent's window. They treat context as a scarce resource, so the token-heavy or noisy exploration tasks go to isolated secondary AI processes to preserve the memory limit. 

The costs include additional orchestration, coordination logic, latency, and the possibility that an overly compressed sub-agent summary loses information the lead agent needs. When multiple agents need to exchange information, agent communication protocols become part of the orchestration, with different protocols supporting different interaction patterns. Give each sub-agent a clearly defined task and output format so the lead agent receives only the information it needs to make the next decision. 

Just-in-time vs. pre-retrieval

Just-in-time (JIT) retrieval uses lightweight references and tools to dynamically load external data into an agent's context window at runtime, whereas pre-retrieval makes known or predictably relevant information available before the model needs it.

Loading on demand via lightweight references keeps the window focused but adds latency, whereas pre-loading is faster but risks overflow or noise. In production, a hybrid approach often makes the most sense: preload predictable, high-value context and retrieve everything else when needed. 

Tool orchestration

Tool orchestration is the dynamic process that decides which tools are available for an agent to access, what each tool returns, and how much of the output enters the context. This includes selecting and coordinating tools across a workflow. Frameworks such as LangChain can help orchestrate tool calls and move information between different steps of an AI workflow.

This can also involve MCP tools for AI workflows. Notably, MCP Server can act as the connection point between an agent and external data sources, including live web data.

Token-efficient tool responses are also a context decision. Returning a huge API response when the agent only needs a couple of fields wastes tokens and can bury useful information. 

Its main costs are the engineering and runtime overhead of managing tool calls, as well as the possibility that aggressive output filtering removes information the agent needs later. 

A context engineering example: the same task, two setups

A context engineering example really makes the difference clear: give the same support question to the same model, but change what information it can access at inference time.

The task

A customer asks a support agent for a SaaS product: "Did the Pro plan change this week, and does it still include unlimited team members?"

But the product changed its pricing and team-member limits last week, and the model's training data predates this crucial change.

The agent needs to give the correct, current answer and show where that answer came from, not just reply fluently.

Run 1: Prompt only

The first setup uses a clear prompt:

"You are a helpful customer support agent. Answer the customer's question accurately and concisely. If you are unsure, explain the uncertainty. Customer: Did the Pro plan change this week, and does it still include unlimited team members?"

The prompt is well written, but it doesn’t include any product information, so the model will rely on what it learned during training and reply:

"The Pro plan still includes unlimited team members. There have been no major changes to the plan."

The response is fluent and follows the requested tone, but it's outdated. It failed because of a lack of access to the current authoritative information. 

There is no prompt that can fix that. You can instruct the model clearly to "make sure your answer reflects this week's changes," but it can’t access those changes.

Run 2: Context engineered

In the second run, keep the exact same prompt, but change the context around it.

The agent now has:

  • Scoped retrieval to fetch the current pricing and release-note documents.
  • A minimal tool set – a tool for current product documentation and one for account-specific information.
  • Compacted memory – the relevant decisions and facts from the current support session are retained without carrying the entire conversation forward.
  • Source metadata – each retrieved result keeps its document name, date, and location.

Therefore, the retrieved context contains:

Pricing page – updated September 10: Pro includes up to 25 team members. Release notes – September 10: Pro plan team-member limit changed from unlimited to 25.

The same prompt now generates this response:

"Yes. The Pro plan changed this week. It now includes up to 25 team members rather than unlimited team members. The change was announced in the September 10 release notes and reflected on the current pricing page."

And the citation trail includes:

Release notes → September 10 update → team-member limit changed to 25 Pricing page → current Pro plan → up to 25 team members

The output changed so drastically because the model had different information available when it generated the answer. The inference-time context got better, not the prompt.

That also matters when debugging an agent. If a model gives a polished but outdated answer, rewriting the instruction won’t do anything if the needed fact is not in its context. Retrieval provides the missing information, tools determine what the agent can access, memory keeps relevant state between steps, and source metadata makes the answer traceable. This is also where wiring retrieval into an end-to-end AI workflow becomes relevant.

What the two setups changed

Prompt only

Context engineered

Instruction

Same

Same

Current product data

Not available

Retrieved from current sources

Tool access

None

Minimal, task-specific tools

Session state

Prompt only

Compacted relevant memory

Answer basis

Training data

Current retrieved information

Source trail

None

Retrieved documents and dates

Failure

Stale factual answer

Current, grounded answer

The prompt-only setup is still valuable. It’s the fastest route for one-off tasks where the model already knows enough. Context engineering becomes necessary when the task depends on information that is current, external, multi-step, or too large to provide manually in every prompt.

When to use each one

When to use prompt engineering and when to use context engineering? Neither is better in the abstract. Prompt engineering wins on self-contained tasks, and context engineering wins the moment the task needs memory, retrieval, tools, or multiple turns.

The two disciplines compound, not replace each other. A clean context window allows a good prompt to land, while a precise prompt tells the model what to do with the context it’s been given.

Task

Lead discipline

Why

What breaks without it

One-off summarization or classification

Prompt engineering

Task is self-contained

Instructions may be misinterpreted

Content generation from general knowledge

Prompt engineering

Model already has most required knowledge

Output may miss tone, format, or constraints

Multi-turn support agent

Context engineering

Requires conversation state and relevant history

Agent loses continuity or repeats questions

Research agent using tools

Context engineering

Requires retrieval, tool calls, and intermediate results

Agent misses sources or uses the wrong tool

Enterprise workflow with governance requirements

Context engineering

Requires controlled access, state, and traceability

Weak auditability and uncontrolled context

Anything reading current web data

Context engineering

Requires fresh external information

Answers rely on outdated model knowledge

The practical sequence for a team is simple – start with prompting and treat repeated failures on the same task as a context problem rather than a wording problem.

For agents that need fresh information from the web, AI scraping can provide the current data that context engineering needs to work with.

The diagnostic is also straightforward. If you keep rewording the prompt and the results remain inconsistent, the model probably never received the right information. Before rewriting the instruction, check whether it has the necessary sources, current data, state, tool results, or previous decisions.

What does a context engineer do?

A context engineer designs what information reaches the model at each step, and how it gets there.

Their responsibilities include designing retrieval pipelines, defining memory strategy, writing tool schemas, setting access policies, and monitoring whether the context flowing in is still accurate.

Therefore, a context engineer’s skill mix goes beyond effective prompting to include:

  • Retrieval and indexing – finding, ranking, and serving relevant information from external sources.
  • Data modeling – structuring knowledge, metadata, relationships, and agent state so they can be retrieved reliably. This also requires attention to data quality and the sources used to build reliable information pipelines, including AI training data collection.
  • Agent and tool-use frameworks – designing how agents select tools, pass inputs, handle outputs, and move information between steps.
  • Evaluation – measuring whether the context improves task performance.

Evaluation is particularly important because context failures are often silent, and you can't improve context quality if you don't measure what information the model received and how that information affected the result.

Final thoughts

Prompt engineering controls the instruction, while context engineering controls everything the model sees around that instruction. Prompting is therefore a layer inside the larger discipline. Use prompting for self-contained tasks, and when the same task keeps failing despite clearer instructions, treat the failure as a context problem rather than a prompt problem.

The balance between prompting and context design is also not a one-time setup but an ongoing commitment. Sources go stale, tool sets bloat, and memory needs pruning, so effective context design needs monitoring and maintenance as the agent and its information environment change.

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About the author

Mykolas Juodis

Head of Marketing

Mykolas is a seasoned digital marketing professional with over a decade of experience, currently leading Marketing department in the web data gathering industry. His extensive background in digital marketing, combined with his deep understanding of proxies and web scraping technologies, allows him to bridge the gap between technical solutions and practical business applications.

Connect with Mykolas via LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

Is context engineering better than prompt engineering?

Neither is better in isolation, as they solve different problems. Prompt engineering is enough for self-contained, single-turn tasks, while context engineering becomes the constraint once retrieval, tools, memory, or multiple turns are involved. Prompt engineering operates as a layer inside context engineering.

What is the difference between prompt and context?

The prompt is the instruction you write, and context is everything the model sees at inference – the prompt, system instructions, conversation history, retrieved documents, tool outputs, and memory. The prompt shapes the way the model is asked something, and context determines what information it knows when asked.

What is an example of context engineering?

An agent asked about a product that changed gives an outdated answer from stale training data when given only a prompt, but it answers correctly when scoped retrieval provides current product sources. See the worked example in "A context engineering example: the same task, two setups" for the full comparison.

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Individual AI agents are powerful, but their true value is unlocked when they operate cooperatively as a collective. This coordinated effort, known as AI agent orchestration, is fundamental to creating truly autonomous systems capable of managing intricate, multi-step business processes. This guide will walk you through the core patterns of AI agent orchestration and build a practical, autonomous agent using the robust, low-code combination of n8n and Decodo MCP.

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Mykolas Juodis

Last updated: Sep 30, 2025

9 min read

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