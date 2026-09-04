GPT-6 Astra Web Scraping: What the Model Changes for You

For a fuller definition of where AI models fit into a scraping stack, see our guide to AI scraping. For background on how GPT models work, check the GPT glossary entry.

Can GPT-6 Astra scrape websites?

Yes, GPT-6 Astra can scrape websites for parsing HTML and for driving a browser through a page. However, it can't get past a block, solve a CAPTCHA, or rotate an IP on its own.

The distinction matters in practice. A model that reads HTML well still needs something to hand it the HTML. Astra changes the reading part. Getting the page still depends on your fetch layer, whether that is a simple request or a Site Unblocker.

For the fuller walkthrough on parsing, prompting, and running code against pages, see our guide to scraping with ChatGPT. The methods below only cover what Astra changes.

Computer use vs. browser use in GPT-6 Astra

OpenAI frames computer use as Astra operating software through pixels, a keyboard, and a mouse, rather than through an API. Browser use is the same idea narrowed to a web browser. Computer use can drive any application. Browser use drives the web specifically.

Both carry the same scraping-relevant limits. A session runs on one IP. Pages load one at a time, with no concurrency. Each page takes real wall-clock time, since Astra is clicking and reading as a person would.

The system card also documents a confirmation policy. Astra pauses for user approval before consequential actions, like sending a message or completing a purchase. That matters for unattended scraping runs, since a login wall or a form submission can trigger a pause instead of a clean automated pass.

Browser use in GPT-6 Astra

Browser use in GPT-6 Astra lets the model click, scroll, and read a page the way a person does, instead of parsing raw markup. That works well for sites where the interaction is too fiddly to script, like a multi-step search form. It's a poor fit for volume work, since each session runs alone.