Why people are switching from ChatGPT to Claude

Before we jump into the how-to, let’s talk about the why. The movement away from ChatGPT has been building steadily, and it’s not just hype. Here’s what’s actually driving it.

ChatGPT agrees with you too much

Sycophancy, or the tendency to agree with or flatter the user instead of giving honest feedback, has become ChatGPT’s biggest reputation problem. Ask it if your bad idea is good, and it’ll often tell you it’s brilliant. OpenAI had to roll back a GPT-4o update in mid-2025 after users complained the model had become uncomfortably flattering.

The problem went beyond simple flattery. A Georgetown University analysis documented cases where ChatGPT endorsed a user’s decision to stop taking medication and allegedly supported plans to commit terrorism. OpenAI admitted it had “focused too much on short-term feedback” from thumbs-up/down ratings.

Claude takes a different approach. It reads your full prompt, interprets your actual intent, and works through the issue before responding. If your plan has gaps, it’ll point them out instead of cheerleading. The result is a response you can actually use.

That difference shows up in how people interact with the output. A user in a Hacker News discussion on switching to Claude described the experience this way – instead of skimming a long response to find the one relevant paragraph, they just read the whole thing. Claude gave a concise, direct answer without the padding.

This goes beyond just being concise. Claude actively interprets your context before responding. As another user in the same thread put it, Claude asks clarifying questions, cross-references earlier conversations, and sometimes tells you that what you’re asking for might not be the best approach based on what you’ve discussed before.

ChatGPT’s writing got worse

When OpenAI released newer model updates optimized for coding and math performance, the prose quality suffered. Users described GPT-5.2 output as “unwieldy” and “hard to read.” Sam Altman publicly acknowledged at a developer town hall that the team “screwed up” the writing quality in that update.

ChatGPT has developed what people call an “AI voice”, an easily recognizable tone, the same sentence structures, and analogies for everything. You can usually spot ChatGPT output from a mile away. Claude’s output is harder to fingerprint. It reads as if your colleague wrote it.

If you use AI for content, emails, strategy docs, or anything with your name on it, this matters. Claude’s output is consistently described as warmer, more natural, and harder to identify as AI-generated. That’s a major factor when deciding when to use Claude instead of ChatGPT.

Claude doesn’t use your data for training

A growing segment of users, especially developers and founders, started questioning how OpenAI handles conversation data. This matters in practice, if you’re pasting proprietary code, business strategies, or sensitive client information into an AI chat, where that data goes is a real concern.

Anthropic’s position on Claude is clearer – memories are encrypted, not used for model training, and you can view, edit, or delete them at any time. You can also export your memories whenever you want. There’s no lock-in by design.

Claude scores higher on reasoning and coding benchmarks

The numbers tell the story. Claude Opus 4.6 scores 68.8% on ARC-AGI-2 (a novel reasoning benchmark) compared to GPT-5.2’s 52.9%. On SWE-bench Verified, the benchmark for real-world software engineering, where the AI must fix actual GitHub issues in production codebases, Claude hits 80.9%. Claude’s context window (the amount of text it can process in a single conversation) is 200K tokens (roughly 150K words), compared to ChatGPT’s 128K.

For developers, this gap is especially visible. Multiple engineers in a recent Hacker News discussion described Claude Code as performing like a “junior developer with 1–3 years of experience,” while OpenAI’s Codex felt more like a “student coder.” 1 developer shared that their ESP32 codebase had grown to 600K lines of code, all produced through Claude’s plan-agent-debug loop – and it was running in production.

Another developer working with C# noted that Claude was the only model that consistently produced production-ready output from a detailed first prompt without the kind of lazy shortcuts other models take, like silently dropping items from lists or renaming variables.

Anthropic took a public stand on AI ethics

Anthropic took a visible public stand on government contracts, refusing to support mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. No AI company is perfect (and the Hacker News community is quick to point that out) but Anthropic has set a higher public bar than most competitors.

For many users, ethics alone wouldn’t drive the switch. But when the product is already better for your use case, and the company behind it aligns more closely with your values, the decision becomes easy.

Combine these push factors (ChatGPT frustrations) with pull factors (Claude’s improving capabilities), and you’ve got a real migration moment. At this point, the only question left is why you haven’t tried it yet.

How is Claude different from ChatGPT?

So, if you’re seriously considering the switch, let’s look at what you’re actually moving to. Here’s how Claude’s feature set stacks up in early 2026 and why it matters when deciding whether to use Claude or ChatGPT.

Memory you can see and edit

Claude now learns across all your conversations, including previous sessions. It remembers your job, your projects, your writing preferences, and your technical stack. All of this while keeping it fully transparent.

Go to Settings → Capabilities → Memory, and you can see, edit, and delete every single thing Claude remembers about you.

ChatGPT’s memory, by contrast, tends to accumulate quietly in the background. You often don’t know what’s stored until something unexpected surfaces from 6 months ago. A user on Hacker News described being “dumbfounded” when ChatGPT referenced a project from months earlier that had nothing to do with their current question.

The practical value of transparent memory is real. In the same thread, a power user described how their AI remembers what’s in their bar, which cocktail bases they love, what resistor values are loaded on their pick-and-place machine, and even that their friend is allergic to mint. That kind of personal context makes everyday interactions faster and more useful, but only when you can trust what’s stored.

Search across your past conversations

Claude can search and reference your previous conversations across your entire chat history. Ask something like “what did we discuss about my Q2 roadmap last month?” and it surfaces the relevant context.

Claude goes far beyond remembering your name and job. It builds persistent institutional knowledge across an ongoing working relationship. For anyone who uses AI seriously for work, this is a game-changer.

Projects keep context across sessions

Think of Projects as dedicated workspaces. You create 1 for each major work stream (e.g., “Product Strategy” or “Client Onboarding”), upload relevant documents, set custom instructions, and every conversation inside that project inherits the context. Claude doesn’t forget between sessions.

Unlike ChatGPT’s projects, Claude maintains continuous context natively across sessions without you re-uploading files.

Skills replace custom GPTs

If you’ve built custom GPTs in ChatGPT, Claude’s Skills are the more elegant replacement. With ChatGPT, you choose which GPT to open before you start, and switching between them breaks your flow. Claude Skills work differently: you define the skill once, and Claude decides when to invoke it based on what you’re doing. You just work and Claude figures out the rest.

Claude’s writing sounds less robotic

This one’s subjective, but it’s often the reason why writers decide to switch. Claude’s output is harder to fingerprint. It reads like something a thoughtful coworker wrote. For anyone using AI to produce content that carries their name, this is a decisive factor.

200K-token context window

Tokens are the units AI models use to process text, roughly 1 token per 0.75 words. Claude can hold about 200K tokens (roughly 150K words) in a single conversation. That’s an entire codebase, a full legal document, or a book-length project, all without losing the thread. ChatGPT’s GPT-5.2 maxes out at 128K tokens.

Here’s the complete comparison of both AI tools: