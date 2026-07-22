Web Scraping With Perl: A Step-by-Step Guide for 2026

If you're coming from PHP or another language and want to compare approaches, Decodo's Comprehensive Guide to Web Scraping with PHP covers similar ground. When you're ready to understand how HTTP requests work under the hood, the HTTP Request glossary entry is a quick reference.

Setting up your environment and making your first request

The foundation of web scraping with Perl starts with configuring your development environment and sending your first HTTP request.

1. Install Perl. macOS comes with Perl already installed. For Windows, download and install Strawberry Perl. It includes Perl, the CPAN package manager, and compilation tools needed for module installation. Then, open the Perl Command Line from your search bar to verify installation and set up your environment:

perl - v

2. Initialize your Perl project folder:

mkdir perl_scrape cd perl_scrape

3. Install local::lib and cpanminus to create a virtual environment to keep project dependencies isolated:

cpan App : : cpanminus local : : lib curl - L https : // cpanmin . us | perl - - - local - lib = ~ / perl_env local : : lib

Then, create and bootstrap the environment directory:

perl - Mlocal : : lib = C : \perl_env perl - I$HOME / perl_env / lib / perl5 - Mlocal : : lib = $HOME / perl_env

4. Activate the environment:

perl - Mlocal : : lib = C : \perl_env | Out - String | Invoke - Expression eval "$(perl -I$HOME/perl_env/lib/perl5 -Mlocal::lib=$HOME/perl_env)"

Then, verify the activation:

$env : PERL5LIB echo $PERL5LIB

The terminal will print out the path that points to your Perl version:

C : \perl_env\lib\perl5 / Users / user / perl_env / lib / perl5

5. Install required modules. The essential modules are:

LWP::UserAgent . HTTP client for fetching pages.

. HTTP client for fetching pages. HTML::TreeBuilder . Parser for extracting data from HTML.

. Parser for extracting data from HTML. JSON. For parsing and encoding JSON responses.

cpanm LWP : : UserAgent HTML : : TreeBuilder JSON

6. Run your script. If you're running VS Code, you can create a .vscode folder and a tasks.json file in it with the code:

{ "version" : "2.0.0" , "tasks" : [ { "label" : "Run Perl Script" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "perl" , "args" : [ "${file}" ] , "group" : { "kind" : "build" , "isDefault" : true } } ] }

This enables you to run your script with “_perl name_of_your_script_”.

7. Make a simple GET request. Create a file called first_request.pl:

use strict ; use warnings ; use LWP : : UserAgent ; my $ua = LWP : : UserAgent - > new ( agent = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)' , timeout = > 10 ) ; my $url = 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/' ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "First Request with LWP::UserAgent

" ; print "=" x 70 . "



" ; print "Fetching: $url



" ; my $response = $ua - > get ( $url ) ; if ( !$response - > is_success ) { print "Error: " . $response - > status_line . "

" ; exit 1 ; } print "Response Properties:

" ; print " Status: " . $response - > code . " " . $response - > message . "

" ; print " Content-Type: " . $response - > header ( 'Content-Type' ) . "

" ; print " Body size: " . length ( $response - > decoded_content ) . " bytes



" ; my $content = $response - > decoded_content ; print "First 300 characters:

" ; print "-" x 70 . "

" ; print substr ( $content , 0 , 300 ) ; print "

" . "-" x 70 . "

" ; print "

Success! Page fetched and ready for parsing.

" ;

The agent string sets the user agent, which is the identifier sent with every request. Then, the $response->header() call reads individual HTTP headers such as Content-Type from the response.

Run with:

perl first_request . pl

Here's the output:

Fetching : https : // quotes . toscrape . com / Response Properties : Status : 200 OK Content - Type : text / html ; charset = utf - 8 Body size : 11021 bytes First 300 characters : - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - < !DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Quotes to Scrape < / title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/static/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/static/main.css" > < / head > < body > < div class = "container" > < div class = "row header-box" > - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Success! Page fetched and ready for parsing .

Now you are ready to scrape the web with Perl.

Parsing HTML and extracting data with HTML::TreeBuilder

HTML::TreeBuilder parses raw HTML into a traversable DOM tree, making it easy to extract specific data using structured selectors and then organize the results into Perl data structures. For a comparison of available parsers, see the How to choose the best parser guide.

1. Load HTML into a tree. Create a tree object and parse the HTML content:

use HTML : : TreeBuilder ; my $tree = HTML : : TreeBuilder - > new ( ) ; $tree - > parse_content ( $response - > decoded_content ) ;

2. Find elements by tag, id, or class. Use look_down() to search for elements. It accepts tag names and attribute filters. The _tag parameter specifies the HTML tag. Use qr// for regex matching on class names:

my @quotes = $tree - > look_down ( _tag = > 'div' , class = > qr / quote / ) ;

3. Extract text and attributes. For each element, call as_text() to get text content or attr(name) for attributes:

foreach my $quote ( @quotes ) { my $text = $quote - > as_text ; my $link = $quote - > attr ( 'href' ) ; }

4. Clean and organize extracted data. Parse defensively by checking that elements exist before accessing them. Then, push results into arrays for structured data so the data is ready for export:

my $element = $quote - > look_down ( _tag = > 'span' , class = > 'text' ) ; if ( $element ) { my $text = $element - > as_text ; $text = ~ s / ^ \s + | \s + $ // g ; } my @results ; push @results , { quote = > $text , author = > $author } ;

Note: Like CSS selectors or XPath, look_down filters the tree by tag name, id, or class. For a full breakdown of selector patterns, see the How to choose the right selector for web scraping: XPath vs CSS guide.

Here's the full code:

use strict ; use warnings ; use LWP : : UserAgent ; use HTML : : TreeBuilder ; my $ua = LWP : : UserAgent - > new ( agent = > 'Mozilla/5.0' , timeout = > 10 ) ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Parsing HTML with HTML::TreeBuilder

" ; print "=" x 70 . "



" ; my $response = $ua - > get ( 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/' ) ; die "Failed to fetch" unless $response - > is_success ; my $tree = HTML : : TreeBuilder - > new ( ) ; $tree - > parse_content ( $response - > decoded_content ) ; my @quotes ; my @containers = $tree - > look_down ( _tag = > 'div' , class = > qr / quote / ) ; print "Found " . scalar ( @containers ) . " quote containers



" ; foreach my $container ( @containers ) { my $quote_elem = $container - > look_down ( _tag = > 'span' , class = > 'text' ) ; my $author_elem = $container - > look_down ( _tag = > 'small' , class = > 'author' ) ; if ( $quote_elem & & $author_elem ) { my $quote = $quote_elem - > as_text ; my $author = $author_elem - > as_text ; $author = ~ s / ^ by\s + // ; push @quotes , { quote = > $quote , author = > $author } ; } } print "Extracted " . scalar ( @quotes ) . " quotes:



" ; for my $i ( 0 . . $ print ( $i + 1 ) . ". " . $quotes [ $i ] - > { quote } . "

" ; print " -- " . $quotes [ $i ] - > { author } . "



" ; } $tree - > delete ( ) ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Done! Data extracted and structured.

" ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ;

Run with:

perl your_scraper_file_name

Here's the output:

== == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Parsing HTML with HTML : : TreeBuilder == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Found 10 quote containers Extracted 10 quotes : 1 - - Albert Einstein 2 - - J . K . Rowling 3 - - Albert Einstein 4 - - Jane Austen 5 - - Marilyn Monroe… == == == =

Managing cookies and sessions with WWW::Mechanize

Session management is important because many sites require authentication or persist state across requests using cookies. WWW::Mechanize automates form submission, cookie handling, and session management across such sites to retrieve gated data easily:

1. Install WWW::Mechanize:

cpanm WWW : : Mechanize

2. Create a Mechanize object. Mechanize wraps LWP::UserAgent and automatically handles cookies:

use WWW : : Mechanize ; my $mech = WWW : : Mechanize - > new ( agent = > 'Mozilla/5.0' , timeout = > 10 ) ;

3. Navigate to a page that requires authentication. Use get() to fetch pages, just like LWP::UserAgent:

$mech - > get ( 'https://news.ycombinator.com/login' ) ; die "Failed to fetch login page" unless $mech - > success ;

Fill and submit forms. submit_form() automates form submission. Then specify form fields and values:

$mech - > submit_form ( form_number = > 0 , fields = > { acct = > 'username' , pw = > 'password' } ) ;

Mechanize stores cookies automatically, so subsequent requests reuse the session.

5. Access a protected page. After logging in, confirm cookies persist, then navigate to a restricted page. Enable a cookie jar explicitly via HTTP::Cookies when using LWP::UserAgent directly:

print "1. Fetching Hacker News login page...

" ; eval { $mech - > get ( 'https://news.ycombinator.com/login' ) ; print " Status: " . $mech - > status . "

" ; print " Title: " . $mech - > title . "



" ; } ; $mech - > get ( 'https://news.ycombinator.com/user?id=username' ) ; if ( $mech - > success ) { print "Successfully accessed user profile

" ; }

Here's the full code:

use strict ; use warnings ; use WWW : : Mechanize ; use HTTP : : Cookies ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Session Management with WWW::Mechanize

" ; print "=" x 70 . "



" ; my $mech = WWW : : Mechanize - > new ( autocheck = > 1 , agent = > 'Mozilla/5.0' ) ; my $cookie_jar = HTTP : : Cookies - > new ( ) ; $mech - > cookie_jar ( $cookie_jar ) ; print "1. Fetching Hacker News login page...

" ; eval { $mech - > get ( 'https://news.ycombinator.com/login' ) ; print " Status: " . $mech - > status . "

" ; print " Title: " . $mech - > title . "



" ; } ; if ( $@ ) { print " Note: Network unavailable for this demo

" ; print " The session code structure is valid for production use



" ; } print "2. Submitting login form with credentials...

" ; eval { $mech - > submit_form ( form_number = > 0 , fields = > { acct = > 'demo_user' , pw = > 'demo_pass' } ) ; print " Form submitted



" ; } ; print "3. Session cookies stored:

" ; if ( $cookie_jar ) { print " Cookie jar created and ready to maintain session

" ; print " Cookies will persist across subsequent requests

" ; } else { print " Error creating cookie jar

" ; } print "

" . "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Session maintained across multiple requests.

" ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ;

Run with:

perl your_scraper_file_name

Here's the output:

== == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Session Management with WWW : : Mechanize == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == 1. Fetching Hacker News login page . . . Status : 200 Title : Hacker News 2. Submitting login form with credentials . . . Form submitted 3. Session cookies stored : Cookie jar created and ready to maintain session Cookies will persist across subsequent requests == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Session maintained across multiple requests . == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == =

Note: a sticky session keeps your requests assigned to the same proxy IP for the duration of a session, which matters when a site ties authentication state to an IP address. Proxies like Decodo's sticky residential proxies keep the same IP address across the login flow.

Scraping JavaScript-heavy sites with a headless browser

Plain HTTP clients like LWP::UserAgent fetch raw HTML, which is only what the server sends before any JavaScript runs. However, modern sites render content with JavaScript, such as quotes.toscrape.com/js/. Therefore, use JavaScript to first render an empty page and then inject data client-side. A plain HTTP client sees zero quotes; a headless browser sees all of them.

WWW::Mechanize::Chrome to drive a real headless Chrome

WWW::Mechanize::Chrome solves this by driving a real Chrome instance via the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP). It launches Chromium in the background, loads the page, lets JavaScript execute, then hands you the fully rendered DOM.

1. Install WWW::Mechanize::Chrome. It installs cleanly on macOS. However, on Windows and Linux, the module's C-level dependencies are harder to satisfy. The recommended approach for both platforms is Docker, which provides a consistent Linux environment with everything pre-installed. Ensure you download Docker first if you are using Windows/Linux. Then set up WWW::Mechanize::Chrome:

On macOS:

brew install chromium cpanm WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome HTML : : TreeBuilder

On Windows/Linux, create a Dockerfile in your project folder:

FROM perl : 5.38 RUN apt - get update & & apt - get install - y \ chromium libssl - dev libexpat1 - dev zlib1g - dev pkg - config \ & & rm - rf / var / lib / apt / lists / * ENV CHROME_BIN = / usr / bin / chromium RUN cpanm - - notest Mojolicious RUN cpanm - - notest IO : : Socket : : SSL Net : : SSLeay RUN cpanm - - notest WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome RUN cpanm - - notest HTML : : TreeBuilder

2. Create a Mechanize::Chrome instance in your script:

use WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome ; use WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome ; my $mech = WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome - > new ( headless = > 1 , autodie = > 1 ) ; my $mech = WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome - > new ( headless = > 1 , autodie = > 1 , launch_exe = > '/usr/bin/chromium' , launch_arg = > [ '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-dev-shm-usage' ] , ) ;

3. Load a page and wait for it to render. get() fetches the page and waits for the initial HTML to load. JavaScript runs asynchronously after page load, so call sleep before reading the DOM:

$mech - > get ( 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/' ) ; sleep ( 2 ) ;

For pages with unpredictable load times, poll the rendered content until the target element appears:

my $deadline = time ( ) + 10 ; while ( time ( ) < $deadline ) { last if $mech - > content ( ) = ~ / class = "text" / ; sleep ( 1 ) ; }

4. Extract rendered content. content() returns the live DOM. Then parse it with HTML::TreeBuilder:

my $html = $mech - > content ( ) ; my $tree = HTML : : TreeBuilder - > new_from_content ( $html ) ; my @spans = $tree - > look_down ( _tag = > 'span' , class = > 'text' ) ; for my $span ( @spans ) { print $span - > as_text ( ) . "

" ; } $tree - > delete ( ) ;

5. Capture a screenshot. Save a PNG of the rendered viewport to verify the page loaded correctly:

my $png = $mech - > content_as_png ( ) ; open ( my $fh , '>' , 'rendered_page.png' ) or die "Cannot save: $!" ; binmode $fh ; print $fh $png ; close $fh ;

Here's the full code:

use strict ; use warnings ; use Log : : Log4perl qw ( : easy ) ; use WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome ; use HTML : : TreeBuilder ; Log : : Log4perl - > easy_init ( $ERROR ) ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Scraping Dynamic Content with Headless Chrome

" ; print "=" x 70 . "



" ; print "1. Starting headless Chrome...

" ; my $mech = WWW : : Mechanize : : Chrome - > new ( headless = > 1 , autodie = > 1 , launch_exe = > '/usr/bin/chromium' , launch_arg = > [ '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-dev-shm-usage' ] , ) ; print " Chrome started



" ; print "2. Navigating to JavaScript-heavy page...

" ; $mech - > get ( 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/' ) ; print " Page loaded



" ; print "3. Waiting for JavaScript to render content...

" ; sleep ( 2 ) ; print " Wait complete



" ; print "4. Capturing screenshot...

" ; my $png = $mech - > content_as_png ( ) ; open ( my $fh , '>' , 'rendered_page.png' ) or die "Cannot save: $!" ; binmode $fh ; print $fh $png ; close $fh ; print " Screenshot saved to rendered_page.png



" ; print "5. Extracting rendered HTML and parsing quotes...

" ; my $html = $mech - > content ( ) ; my $tree = HTML : : TreeBuilder - > new_from_content ( $html ) ; my @spans = $tree - > look_down ( _tag = > 'span' , class = > 'text' ) ; print " Found " . scalar ( @spans ) . " quotes



" ; print "--- Extracted Quotes ---

" ; for my $span ( @spans ) { print $span - > as_text ( ) . "

" ; } $tree - > delete ( ) ; print "

" . "=" x 70 . "

" ; print "Dynamic content successfully scraped.

" ; print "=" x 70 . "

" ;

6. Run on Docker. Docker Desktop needs to be open in the background. Save the script as scraper.pl in the same folder as your Dockerfile. Then build the image and run it:

docker build - t perl - scraper . docker run - - rm - v "$(pwd):/app" perl - scraper docker run - - rm - v "C:/path/to/project:/app" perl - scraper

After it finishes, rendered_page.png will appear in your project folder: