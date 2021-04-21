Based on your use case and unique project, you can choose a different proxy subscription option. Residential and mobile proxies offer a Pay As You Go option, allowing you to pay only for the traffic you use – ideal for one-off projects. For residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter proxies, you can also opt for a monthly subscription with a fixed GB amount. Datacenter and static residential (ISP) proxies also have a Pay per IP subscription option, allowing you to get IPs that are shared with a small number of other users, helping you retain the same IP for use cases that require long sessions. Static residential (ISP) and datacenter proxies also have a choice to get dedicated IPs that are assigned to you exclusively and offer an unlimited traffic option.

You can test-drive all proxies with a 3-day free trial and 100 MB. For high-volume use cases, you can choose an Enterprise plan or contact our sales team to get a custom offer.