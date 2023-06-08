Verizon Proxies – Real IPs, Carrier-Grade US Targeting

Verizon proxies are residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxy servers that route requests through real Verizon-network IPs to return authentic US carrier data. Decodo gives you 125M+ ethically-sourced IPs across 195+ locations with a 99.98% success rate and a <0.6s response time.

Sign up with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

195+

locations

3-day

free trial

99.98%

success rate

<0.2s

response time

Trusted by 135K+ users:

Incogni-logo
Convergence-logo
Infoprice-logo
RTMP-logo
GobbleCube-logo
Roidynamic-logo
Insites-logo
Osint-logo
ExoClick-logo
Adsecure-logo
NovaBeyond-logo
hehemobi-logo

What is a Verizon proxy?

A Verizon proxy is an intermediary server that sends your web requests using an IP from Verizon’s mobile network, one of the largest in the United States. Depending on the proxy type you select, the assigned IP may originate from Verizon's residentialdatacentermobile (3G/4G/5G), or ISP infrastructure. Because target websites see a real Verizon-subscriber IP, they treat your requests as those of a genuine US-based user on the Verizon network.

What does a Verizon proxy do?

A Verizon proxy replaces your real IP with one registered to Verizon's network, enabling requests that appear to originate from an authentic US subscriber. This allows carrier-specific targeting – accessing content that varies by network, collecting US-localized pricing and availability data, and running high-volume data collection tasks with either rotating or sticky sessions without triggering access restrictions.

How does a Verizon proxy work?

Once you send a request, everything is handled automatically based on your configuration. The proxy assigns an IP and returns the response without extra steps on your side. Here’s how it works:

  1. Send a request to the Decodo proxy gateway using your credentials (username:password or IP whitelist).
  2. Decodo assigns the request a Verizon-network IP from the residential, datacenter, mobile, or ISP pool, based on your session settings.
  3. The target server treats your request the same as it would a real Verizon subscriber. The response data is returned in formats like HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or structured Markdown. Depending on your session settings, the IP will either rotate or stay the same for the duration of your session.

What data can you collect with a Verizon proxy?

Using Verizon IPs, you can gather data that depends on carrier-level targeting and US location signals. This is especially useful for understanding how content, pricing, and availability change for real Verizon users across different regions. This includes:

  • US carrier-specific pricing and promotional content
  • Localized SERP results for US search queries
  • eCommerce product listings and pricing variations by US region
  • Social media feeds and ad placements targeting Verizon subscribers
  • Real estate listings and localized property data
  • Ad verification data tied to US carrier-level targeting
  • Mobile app store listings and region-specific availability
  • Travel fare and hotel pricing from US-geolocated sessions
  • Dynamic website content gated by carrier authentication

Why use Decodo's Verizon proxies?

Decodo's Verizon proxy network combines authentic carrier-grade IPs with enterprise-level infrastructure, flexible session control, and full protocol support. See how it compares to generic proxy types and free alternatives, or read the ISP vs residential proxy breakdown if you're deciding between pool types.

Attribute

Decodo Verizon proxies

Self-managed proxies

Free proxy tools

IP source

Real Verizon residential, datacenter, mobile & ISP IPs

Mixed; often datacenter-sourced

Unknown; scraped public lists

Pool size

125M+ IPs

Limited

Minimal

Success rate

99.86%+ (residential), 99.98% (datacenter), 99.76% (mobile), 100% (ISP)

Inconsistent; often <70%

Very low; frequent failures

Response time

<0.6s residential, <0.5s mobile, <0.3s datacenter, <0.2s ISP

Varies widely

Typically 3s+

Session types

Rotating & sticky

Basic rotation only

None

Protocol support

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

HTTP only (mostly)

HTTP only

Geo-targeting

Continent, country, state, city, ASN, ZIP

Country only

None

Uptime SLA

99.99%

No SLA

No SLA

Compliance

GDPR-compliant, ethically-sourced, Web Scraping API and proxies are ISO-certified

Unverified

Non-compliant

Trial

3-day free trial with 100 MB

Rarely available

"Free" but unreliable

What makes Decodo's Verizon proxies different?

Authentic Verizon IPs

Real IPs from Verizon’s residential and mobile networks for stable, uninterrupted access that looks like genuine user traffic.

4 proxy types

Choose from residentialmobileISP, and datacenter proxy options on our comprehensive proxy types page and pick what works best for you.

125M+ IP pool

One of the largest ethically-sourced proxy pools available, refreshed continuously for consistent performance.

<0.2s response time

Low-latency connections optimized for high-frequency data collection and automation workflows at scale.

Carrier-level geo-targeting

Pinpoint requests to a specific US state, city, ASN, or ZIP code for precise localization.

Rotating & sticky sessions

Rotating sessions switch IPs on every request. Sticky sessions hold the same IP for the duration of a long-running task.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Full protocol flexibility via SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) to integrate with any scraping framework, automation tool, or browser.

99.99% uptime

Enterprise-grade infrastructure with a guaranteed availability commitment backed by Decodo's global network.

3-day free trial

Test all proxy types with 100MB of included traffic via the free trial page before committing to any subscription.

What are the use cases for Verizon proxies?

How do Verizon proxies help with US market research?

Verizon proxies let you collect publicly available pricing, product, and availability data from US websites as a genuine local subscriber would see it. Because your requests originate from a real Verizon-network IP, you receive the same content that US consumers see, including region-specific promotions and geo-restricted catalogs. This makes them particularly effective for competitive intelligence and price benchmarking.

How can I use Verizon proxies for ad verification?

Ad verification requires viewing placements exactly as your target audience sees them – on the right device, in the right location, and on the right carrier network. Verizon proxies provide US carrier-specific IPs so you can verify whether ads are served correctly to Verizon subscribers and detect unauthorized modifications. See Decodo's dedicated ad verification use case page for supported workflows.

How do Verizon proxies support eCommerce price monitoring?

US eCommerce platforms often display different prices, promotions, and availability based on the visitor's location and carrier network. Verizon proxies let you access the internet as if you’re a local U.S. mobile user, making it easier to collect data from major retailers at scale and supporting both dynamic pricing analysis and price tracking workflows without triggering bot detection systems designed to filter datacenter traffic.

How do Verizon proxies enable carrier-specific content access?

Some web properties deliver content differently depending on the user's network provider. With a Verizon-assigned IP, you can collect data from platforms that restrict access by carrier, test how your own content behaves for Verizon subscribers, and verify that carrier-specific delivery rules are functioning as intended across your target markets.

How do developers use Verizon proxies for mobile app testing?

Mobile apps frequently behave differently based on the device's carrier and geographic location. Verizon mobile proxies on 3G/4G/5G let developers simulate how their app performs for real Verizon subscribers without requiring a physical device on the network. This enables QA testing, regional feature rollout validation, and carrier-specific issue reproduction at scale.

Which US targets can you access with Verizon proxies?

US eCommerce

Collect pricing, listings, and availability data from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and eBay.

SERP data

Retrieve US-localized search results from Google and Bing using a real Verizon-network IP.

icon_thumbs-up-social-media

Social media

Access US-targeted feeds, ad placements, and public content from TikTok and other platforms.

Travel & hospitality

Scrape US-facing fares, availability, and pricing from Airbnb and similar websites.

Real estate

Pull property listings, valuations, and market data from Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com.

Job boards

Collect US job postings and salary data from Indeed, LinkedIn, and Glassdoor.

Financial data

Access market data, news feeds, and financial content restricted to US-based IPs.

Carrier-gated content

Reach web properties that deliver different content based on the visitor's carrier network.

App stores

Gather US-specific app listings, pricing, and availability from mobile app marketplaces.

How do you integrate Verizon proxies with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Decodo’s Verizon proxies connect through a standard HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 authentication and work with any framework that supports proxy settings, including Scrapy and n8n. To set them up, you only need your proxy host, port, username, and password, no SDK is required.
DocumentationQuick start guide
import requests


url = 'https://ip.decodo.com/'
username = 'USERNAME'
password = 'PASSWORD'


proxy = f'http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000'
  
response = requests.get(url, proxies={'http': proxy, 'https': proxy})


print(response.text)

How do you get started with Verizon proxies?

Start with Decodo’s Verizon proxies by choosing the setup that fits your workflow. Use a no-code dashboard template, connect directly via API, or plug them into your preferred third-party tools.

How do I use the no-code template?

Decodo's no-code scraping templates let you start collecting data without writing a single line of code. Select the Verizon proxy pool in your dashboard, choose a pre-built template for your target, and configure your session and geo-targeting settings. The template handles request formatting, IP rotation, and error management automatically.

How do I integrate via API?

Decodo's proxy API uses standard HTTP(S) authentication. Replace USERNAME and PASSWORD with your dashboard credentials, set the gateway endpoint for your chosen proxy type, and point your existing HTTP client or scraping framework at the Decodo gateway. Full API documentation and SDK references are available in the developer hub.

How do I try Verizon proxies for free?

Create a free Decodo account, then navigate to the Residential, Mobile, Static Residential (ISP), or Datacenter section of the dashboard. Activate the 3-day free trial, and you’ll receive 100 MB of traffic to test any proxy type. For higher evaluation volume, contact the sales team for a custom trial arrangement.

How are Verizon proxies priced?

You can pick a proxy subscription based on your specific project needs and how you plan to use it. For smaller or one-off tasks, residential and mobile proxies support a Pay As You Go model, so you only pay for the traffic you actually use. If you prefer predictable usage, monthly plans are available across residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter proxies with a fixed GB amount.

There are also options designed for more stable connectivity. Datacenter and static residential (ISP) proxies can be billed per IP, giving you access to IPs shared with a limited number of users – useful when you need consistent sessions over time. For full exclusivity, static residential (ISP) and datacenter plans also include dedicated IPs that are used only by you and come with unlimited traffic.

To explore everything, you can start with a 3-day free trial that includes 100MB of data. For higher-volume requirements, you can upgrade to an Enterprise plan or contact the sales team to create a custom package.

Verizon proxy plans and pricing

RESIDENTIAL PROXIES

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial
DATACENTER PROXIES

10 GB

$0.6

/GB

Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial
MOBILE PROXIES

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$7.5

$3.75

/GB

Total:$7.5+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial
ISP PROXIES

1 GB

$3.0

/GB

Total:$3+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What our clients and industry experts say about Decodo

135K+ users trust our infrastructure for all their data collection and automation needs.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Verizon proxy guides and resources

Most recent

NEW
DATA COLLECTION

How To Scrape Emails From a Website: Python Tutorial

Scraping emails from a website is essential for lead generation, partner research, and CRM enrichment. However, to reliably scrape emails from a website, you need to handle multiple formats, including mailto links, plain-text addresses, obfuscated strings, and JavaScript-rendered content. This guide shows how to safely build a Python email scraper and scale it into a multi-page crawling workflow.

Lukas Mikelionis

Last updated: Apr 20, 2026

14 min read

Most popular

UNBLOCK
DATA COLLECTION

What Is a Residential Proxy? 2026 Guide, Types & Uses

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Jan 12, 2026

7 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Fake IP Address: What Is It and Why Shouldn't You Use It?

Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Nov 05, 2025

6 min read

Introducing Static (ISP) Residential Proxies
CYBERSECURITY
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

Introducing Static (ISP) Residential Proxies

James Keenan

Last updated: Jun 08, 2023

3 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

HTTP Proxy: Definition, Use Cases, and Error Solutions

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Jan 27, 2025

7 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Difference Between SOCKS5 Proxy vs. HTTP Proxy

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Mar 06, 2025

7 min read

UNBLOCK
HIDE IP

How to Set Up and Use SOCKS5 Proxy

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Feb 26, 2026

10 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

What Are Rotating Proxies? Types, Benefits & Use Cases

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Apr 30, 2025

7 min read

Frequently asked questions

How do I know Decodo's Verizon proxies will work for my use case?

We recommend starting with the 3-day free trial, which includes 100MB for any proxy type. Test against your actual target with your preferred proxy type and session configuration. The trial covers all proxy types, so you can compare performance before committing. For extended evaluation or higher volume, contact the Decodo’s sales team for a custom arrangement.

How do I get a refund if Verizon proxies don't meet my needs?

Decodo's private proxy plans include a 14-day money-back option. If the proxies don’t meet your requirements within that period, contact our tech support via LiveChat to request a refund. Pay As You Go and enterprise plans have separate terms – review the pricing page or speak to the sales team before purchasing.

Please keep in mind that the 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply if you’ve used a free trial.

How do I target a specific Verizon ASN or US city with Decodo proxies?

In your Decodo dashboard, select the proxy type and use the targeting parameters to specify the country (US), state, city, or ASN. For Verizon-specific ASN targeting, enter Verizon's registered ASN identifiers in the ASN field. See how to select a proxy from a specific location for step-by-step guidance.

How do I switch between rotating and sticky Verizon proxy sessions?

In the proxy endpoint configuration, set the session parameter to rotating (new IP on each request) or sticky (same IP held for the session duration). Sticky sessions support unlimited duration for ISP proxies and configurable durations for residential and mobile proxies. See the full rotating vs sticky sessions guide in the FAQ.

How do I integrate Decodo's Verizon proxies with my existing scraping framework?

Decodo proxies use standard HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, compatible with any tool that supports proxy authentication – including Scrapy, n8n, Playwright, Puppeteer, Selenium, and cURL. Replace your existing proxy endpoint with the Decodo gateway URL, add your credentials, and you are ready to start.

Start Collecting Data Effortlessly

Access 125M+ Verizon-network IPs with carrier-grade targeting and a 99.98% success rate. Try it for free for 3 days to see for yourself.

Start free trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved