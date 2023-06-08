You can pick a proxy subscription based on your specific project needs and how you plan to use it. For smaller or one-off tasks, residential and mobile proxies support a Pay As You Go model, so you only pay for the traffic you actually use. If you prefer predictable usage, monthly plans are available across residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter proxies with a fixed GB amount.

There are also options designed for more stable connectivity. Datacenter and static residential (ISP) proxies can be billed per IP, giving you access to IPs shared with a limited number of users – useful when you need consistent sessions over time. For full exclusivity, static residential (ISP) and datacenter plans also include dedicated IPs that are used only by you and come with unlimited traffic.

To explore everything, you can start with a 3-day free trial that includes 100MB of data. For higher-volume requirements, you can upgrade to an Enterprise plan or contact the sales team to create a custom package.