Binance Scraper API

For prices and order books, use the official endpoints. A Binance scraper API* earns its place elsewhere, reading announcement data and listing pages that no API exposes.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Binance scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Binance scraper API?

Market data isn't the reason to scrape this exchange, since the official Binance API serves it well and for free. The gaps sit around it, and a Binance scraper API covers the following:

  • New listing and delisting announcements
  • Announcement titles, categories, and timestamps
  • Trading pair status changes as published
  • Support and maintenance notices
  • Campaign and launchpool pages

A listing announcement moves a price in the minutes after it posts, so the polling interval matters more here than the number of fields you parse.

Get Binance scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Binance data

Watching announcements yourself means keeping 3 things alive: a browser, an address pool, and a parser. The Web Scraping API supplies all 3.

What you hand over:

  • The browser. Announcement, listing, and support pages arrive rendered, including anything the page loads after the first paint.
  • The address pool. Rotation across 125M+ IPs in 4 proxy types, with 195+ geo-locations to choose from where the website behaves differently by region.
  • The parser. Responses come back as HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown, and Markdown is usually the fastest route into a text-diffing job.

Challenge screens are cleared before the response is built, so a retry loop isn't yours to write.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Binance with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Binance Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://api.binance.com/api/v3/ticker/24hr",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Binance scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Binance data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Pages that don't return aren't billed. The charge covers announcement pages that parse.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Exchange pages tighten up when one address polls constantly. Rotation and fingerprint matching per request keep a fast announcement watch acceptable.

Real-time or on-demand results

Poll the announcements page every minute, or check a pair's status when a desk asks.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Exchange access and published content vary sharply by country. Reach the version you need by choosing from 195+ locations over residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Announcement lists and campaign pages are script-built, as our guide to scraping JavaScript-rendered pages describes. A finished render means titles and timestamps arrive whole.

Easy integration

cURL to verify, Python for the watcher, Node.js for a service that fans alerts out.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Binance. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Binance scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Binance. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Binance scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Binance?

Documented channels beat improvised ones. Where a site publishes an API or a data feed, using it removes most of the legal question. Check whether Binance offers that route before writing a scraper. Background sits in our scraping and compliance guide.

How does the Binance scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Different IPs alternate between calls, fingerprints are built to suit them, and challenges clear before the body is handed back. Repeats after a refusal cost nothing. Region-gated websites are also reachable through Decodo's Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the Binance scraper API support?

HTML unless you ask otherwise. Parsed announcement pages give JSON, and CSV keeps a log. Alerting wants JSON because an announcement is only actionable with its publication time.

Can I geo-target Binance requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, from 195+ locations. Exchanges publish different products, notices, and availability by country, so origin decides which announcement set you actually see.

How fast is the Binance scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan tier sets the concurrency ceiling, which is more than a single announcements feed needs. Replies land within seconds, and that latency is the point on this target.

Can I try the Binance scraper API for free?

Yes. You can get up to 2K requests on the free Web Scraping API starter plan, credit card not needed. An official API already covers a lot of ground here, so aim the quota at what it leaves out. That comparison is the test worth running.

Binance Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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