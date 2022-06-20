Capterra Scraper API

Competitive intel teams keep asking for a Capterra API, and Gartner doesn't sell one. Our scraper API collects software listings, ratings, review text, and pricing signals from Capterra's public category and product pages – the raw material for win-loss analysis and market maps.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Capterra scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Capterra scraper API?

Capterra scraper API is built around the pages B2B analysts already live in – category rankings and product profiles – standing in for the Capterra API Gartner never shipped. It pairs naturally with the G2 scraper API, since serious review mining triangulates both platforms. Per product, a pass collects:

  • Overall rating and rating distribution
  • Review text, reviewer role, and company size bracket
  • Feature checklists and category placements
  • Pricing signals and free-trial flags

Product marketers mine competitor reviews for objection language, and PMs treat recurring complaints as a shadow roadmap. Category pages add the market-map layer – who ranks where, and how placements shift.

Get Capterra scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Capterra data

Review data is only useful once it's normalized, and that's where the tooling earns its place. The Web Scraping API returns Capterra pages as parsed JSON, so reviewer segments, star breakdowns, and dated review text arrive as fields rather than markup soup. Sample competitor profiles weekly, diff the results, and review-velocity changes surface on their own. The setup transfers to any category Capterra covers – swap the URL, keep everything else.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Capterra with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Capterra Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.capterra.com/project-management-software/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Capterra scraper API

Scrape Capterra using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Billing follows delivered profile and category pages – challenge pages and dead ends are free.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Gartner properties run mature bot detection – browser-consistent identities and rotation keep collection unremarkable.

Real-time or on-demand results

Check a rival's newest reviews before a sales call, or archive a whole category every Sunday.

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125M+ proxy pool

Capterra localizes some category pages – regional exits show which placements shift by market.

JavaScript rendering

Review lists paginate and expand client-side – rendering delivers them already unfolded.

Easy integration

Category and profile URLs are stable and guessable – building a target list takes minutes.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Capterra. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Capterra scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Capterra. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Capterra scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Capterra?

Check who actually operates the site. Ownership and terms often sit with a parent company rather than the brand on the page. That's worth confirming for Capterra as for anywhere else. Start with the legal groundwork.

How does the Capterra scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Expect commercial bot detection with IP reputation scoring, JavaScript checks, and behavioral signals in the mix. Requests carry matched browser fingerprints and rotate across a pool of residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP exits, with automatic retries when a challenge appears. Failed attempts stay off your invoice.

What output formats does the Capterra scraper API support?

Profile and category pages ship as HTML, or as JSON with rating and review fields already structured. For sentiment work, review text lands cleanly via Markdown output. Broader patterns for this vertical are covered by the dedicated review scraping tooling, which shares the same engine.

Can I geo-target Capterra requests to a specific country or city?

Yes – requests can exit anywhere in 195+ geo-locations. On Capterra that's most useful for checking localized category pages and regional ranking differences, which matter if your competitive analysis spans markets. Review content itself is served fairly uniformly worldwide.

How fast is the Capterra scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Archiving several full categories weekly is well inside normal usage. Requests run concurrently to your plan's limit, typical responses land within seconds, and scheduling keeps the weekly diff pipeline hands-off. Quarter-end competitive pushes just mean a bigger batch, not a different setup.

Can I try the Capterra scraper API for free?

There's no cost to start – the free starter plan needs no credit card and covers up to 2K requests. Run your own category end to end and inspect the parsed fields before committing.

Capterra Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

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