Douyin Scraper API

Chinese social trends are hard to watch from outside the country. A Douyin scraper API* reads public discover and profile pages from Chinese exits and returns video data as fields.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Douyin scraping game

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What is Douyin scraper API?

Anything behind an account is out of scope for a Douyin scraper API, the same boundary Decodo's Social Media Scraping API works within, and the public layer is where trend work happens anyway. It splits ę ways:

  • The video – title, caption, hashtags, sound name, and posting time
  • The numbers – view, like, comment, and share counts
  • The placement – position in discover or search results for a term, plus creator handle and follower count

Sound name is the field Western analysts skip and Douyin analysts start with, because on this platform the audio travels before the video does.

Get Douyin scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Douyin data

This platform serves Chinese traffic differently and defends itself accordingly, so the Web Scraping API makes exit country a decision you make per call.

Each one brings:

  • Chinese exits among 195+ geo-locations
  • 125M+ IPs in 4 proxy types
  • Rendering for feeds that build while scrolling
  • CAPTCHA handling and quiet repeats
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • Charges only where a page returns

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Douyin with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Douyin Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.douyin.com/discover",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Douyin scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Douyin data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Requests the platform turns away aren't billed. Videos that return with metrics are the chargeable part.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Defenses here are among the most active anywhere, and they read cadence as much as origin. Fresh exits with matching fingerprints per request are what keep a trend sweep running.

Real-time or on-demand results

Track a hashtag through a campaign week, or pull 1 creator's recent posts before a briefing.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Feeds differ sharply between a request inside China and a request from outside. Choose the origin among 195+ locations, then route over residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Feeds assemble as they scroll, so a plain fetch returns almost nothing usable. Executing the page fully returns loaded video cards.

Easy integration

Try it in cURL, run it in Python or Node.js, and hand the daily hashtag list to n8n.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Douyin. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Douyin scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Douyin. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Douyin scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Douyin?

Moving data between countries can add its own requirements. Where records are stored and who can reach them may matter as much as how they were collected. Douyin is no different from any other international source. Map the flow before you build it. Read our cross-border data guide first.

How does the Douyin scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Exit and fingerprint turn over on each call, and challenges are resolved ahead of the response. A refused call repeats free. Decodo's Site Unblocker applies the same treatment to other guarded platforms.

What output formats does the Douyin scraper API support?

HTML unless JSON is asked for, which parsed feeds support, plus CSV for a trend deck. Campaign tracking keeps JSON, since view counts only show momentum with timestamps attached.

Can I geo-target Douyin requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and here it decides whether you see anything worth having. Origin spans 195+ locations, and Chinese exits are what return the domestic feed rather than a thin outside view.

How fast is the Douyin scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Hashtags and creators run together up to your plan's limit, which is enough for a daily trend panel. Each response arrives in seconds.

Can I try the Douyin scraper API for free?

Yes. No card is required for the free Web Scraping API starter plan, which holds up to 2K requests. Check that the fields you need appear in a response before planning any volume. Platform restrictions and personal data both apply here, so confirm your scope first.

Douyin Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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