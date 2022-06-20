Skyscanner Scraper API

Flight fares are some of the best-defended data on the web. As a Skyscanner API alternative, our scraper API returns route prices, carriers, stops, and travel dates from Skyscanner's public results – and keeps returning them under anti-bot pressure that breaks homemade crawlers.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Skyscanner scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Skyscanner scraper API?

Skyscanner scraper API pulls fare data from the metasearch site airlines love and defend against. Delivered through the Web Scraping API – built for targets where a plain request never gets past the front door – its public search results yield route fares by origin, destination, and date, plus carrier, stop count, and duration per itinerary. Calendar and month-view price grids arrive in the same pull, with currency and locale-dependent pricing intact. For travel analysts who can't get Skyscanner API access, that's the raw material for fare forecasting and route benchmarking, with the month-view grids covering entire booking windows in a single result set.

Get Skyscanner scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Skyscanner data

Flight sites sit at the hard end of the anti-bot spectrum – aggressive fingerprint checks, behavioral scoring, and CAPTCHAs on anything suspicious. The counter is identity quality, not volume. Each request carries a coherent, browser-grade identity with matched TLS, headers, and rendering behavior, and exits through Rotating Proxies so no IP builds a suspicious history. Failed attempts retry automatically and cost nothing. The result is fare data that arrives on schedule, not when the blocks happen to clear.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Skyscanner with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Skyscanner Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.skyscanner.net/transport/flights/lond/nyca/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Skyscanner scraper API

Scrape Skyscanner using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Fare requests bill only on success – Skyscanner's frequent challenges are our problem to absorb.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Browser-grade identities with matched TLS and behavior are what survive flight-site detection.

Real-time or on-demand results

Pull a route's fares this second before repricing, or schedule daily sweeps across your route map.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Fares differ by point of sale – query the same route from IPs in different countries to prove it.

JavaScript rendering

Skyscanner's results build client-side, so rendering isn't optional here – it's the whole capture.

Easy integration

Start from Python, Node.js, or cURL samples and have a route-fare feed running the same day.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Skyscanner. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Skyscanner scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Skyscanner. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Skyscanner scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Skyscanner?

An observation isn't an offer. A price captured from Skyscanner reflects one moment, and presenting it as current can create problems of a different kind. Timestamp everything you keep. Our scraping and your obligations covers the wider set.

How does the Skyscanner scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Skyscanner is a top-tier anti-bot target: commercial bot detection, behavioral analysis, and CAPTCHA walls. The scraper leads with identity quality – rendered, browser-consistent requests riding a rotating slice of the 125M+ pool, spanning residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile types. Challenges are solved or retried server-side, invisibly to you.

What output formats does the Skyscanner scraper API support?

Rendered result pages return as HTML, and itinerary fields come as structured JSON where parsing is supported. XHR capture is particularly useful here, since fare data often travels in background API calls the page makes. CSV export from the dashboard covers quick fare-grid comparisons.

Can I geo-target Skyscanner requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and with fares it changes the numbers themselves. Point of sale affects pricing, so the same London–New York query through German, Brazilian, and US IPs can return three different fares. Exits across 195+ geo-locations let you observe each market's price directly.

How fast is the Skyscanner scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Fare data ages in minutes, so latency is the design constraint. Rendered fare searches take longer than static pages – typically some seconds – but run heavily in parallel, so a full route-map sweep still completes inside a pricing window. Our Playwright scraping guide explains the rendering trade-offs if you're comparing approaches.

Can I try the Skyscanner scraper API for free?

There's a free route in – the free starter plan activates from the dashboard, no credit card required, with up to 2K requests included. That's a fair test of whether the fare coverage and freshness meet your benchmarking bar.

Skyscanner Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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