StockX Scraper API

Resale prices move by size, not by shoe, so one number is never enough. The StockX API is partner-gated, and Decodo's Web Scraping API reads public product pages for sneaker prices.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the StockX scraping game

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What is StockX scraper API?

Traders need the spread per size, and a single average hides it. The StockX API is closed to general use, and the public product page carries that detail anyway, so a StockX scraper API reads it there, much as our eBay scraper API reads the auction side of the same resale market. Every product sorts into 3 kinds of field:

  • Price – lowest ask and highest bid per size, alongside retail price
  • History – last sale price and time, plus sales volume over recent periods
  • Identity – style code, colorway, brand, and release date

Size is the unit that matters here. A shoe can sit flat at size 9 while it climbs at size 13.

Get StockX scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect StockX data

This platform runs commercial bot detection that stops most homegrown scrapers, which is exactly the problem the Web Scraping API exists to solve.

Handled per request:

  • Bot detection and CAPTCHA challenges
  • Address reputation over 125M+ IPs in 4 proxy types
  • Rendering for price panels that fill in late
  • 195+ geo-locations to work from
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown output
  • No payment for blocked requests

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape StockX with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our StockX Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://stockx.com/sneakers",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the StockX scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so StockX data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Blocked product pages stay off the invoice. What you pay for is successful results.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Defenses here are why most sneaker scrapers eventually stop working. An IP, fingerprint, and TLS profile are assembled fresh for every call, and that's what keeps a size sweep alive.

Real-time or on-demand results

Watch a release through its first hours, or price a single style before a trade goes out.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Ask prices and shipping differ between resale markets. Price all of them honestly by requesting from 195+ locations over residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter IPs.

JavaScript rendering

Bid, ask, and sales history attach after the product shell loads. The render is carried through, so those figures sit in the response.

Easy integration

Check the shape with cURL first. Python or Node.js takes over once a schedule is involved.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from StockX. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your StockX scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from StockX. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your StockX scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape StockX?

Technical signals are worth reading, though they aren't statute. A robots file or a rate limit tells you what a site wants. Ignoring it weakens your position without automatically breaking a law. Treat StockX the same as any other source. See our scraping rules explainer.

How does the StockX scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

This layer decides whether the target works at all. Every call lands on a new IP with a fingerprint and handshake built around it, and challenges resolve inline. Tougher targets elsewhere go through Decodo's Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the StockX scraper API support?

HTML arrives unless you request otherwise. Parsed product pages return JSON, and CSV suits a trading sheet. Inventory tools hold JSON, since a bid and ask pair only means something per size and moment.

Can I geo-target StockX requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Among 195+ locations, the choice matters because regional resale markets price differently. A request from Tokyo and another request from Chicago can return different asks on the same style.

How fast is the StockX scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan concurrency governs how many styles move together, which covers a watchlist between releases. Quotes return seconds after the request.

Can I try the StockX scraper API for free?

Yes. Up to 2K requests come with the free Web Scraping API starter plan and no card. Check completeness rather than status alone, because a 200 response can still arrive with fields missing. That gap is worth finding while testing costs you nothing.

StockX Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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