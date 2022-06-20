Twitch Chat Scraper API

Pull Twitch chat logs from live streams and VOD replays without running your own IRC listeners. Our Twitch chat scraper API captures public messages, usernames, timestamps, and emote data in real time – no CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or session babysitting.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Twitch chat scraping game

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What is Twitch chat scraper API?

Twitch chat scraper API turns the public conversation around live streams into structured records. Since chat travels over open IRC and EventSub channels, it can capture per channel:

  • Live messages with usernames and timestamps
  • Chat replay tied to VODs and clips
  • Emote, badge, and subscription events
  • Viewer counts and stream metadata

Collection itself sits with the Social Media Scraping API, which takes connection management off your plate entirely. That leaves the analysis – sentiment tracking around streams, moderation research, and creator analytics built on complete twitch chat logs.

Get Twitch chat scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Twitch chat data

A single busy stream can produce thousands of messages a minute, and replay chat piles up across every VOD. The Web Scraping API is built for that cadence. It pairs a scraper and parser with a 125M+ pool of residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs, holds sessions steady through long captures, and returns results as JSON, CSV, or HTML. JavaScript rendering picks up chat overlays and player pages that plain HTTP requests never see.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Twitch chat with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Twitch chat Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.twitch.tv/popout/ttsserv/chat",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Twitch chat scraper API

Scrape Twitch chat using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Pay only for delivered Twitch chat data – a capture that fails never shows up on your bill.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Fingerprint control, header rotation, and TLS handling keep long chat sessions from tripping Twitch's detection.

Real-time or on-demand results

Stream chat as it happens, or schedule VOD chat pulls for off-peak hours.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Rotate Twitch requests through IPs in 195+ geo-locations to observe region-locked drops and localized chat.

JavaScript rendering

Rendering captures the full player page, including chat embeds and lazy-loaded panels.

Easy integration

Wire chat capture into your stack with Python, Node.js, or cURL snippets and an interactive playground.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Twitch Chat. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Twitch Chat scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Twitch chat. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Twitch chat scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Twitch chat?

A conversation isn't the same thing as a published article. Messages between people carry expectations that a product page never does, and Twitch chat sits in that category. Treat participant identifiers as the sensitive part. Our web scraping legal primer explains the reasoning.

How does the Twitch chat scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Twitch leans on rate limits and connection fingerprinting more than visible CAPTCHAs. Each request rotates through our 125M+ proxy pool with realistic browser fingerprints and TLS profiles, so sustained chat capture reads like ordinary viewer traffic. Retries, backoff, and detection logic all run on our side, and blocked attempts cost you nothing.

What output formats does the Twitch chat scraper API support?

You get HTML by default and JSON when structured parsing is available, and chat records export cleanly to CSV for spreadsheet work. Responses can also flow straight into your database or automation stack. For clip and media assets on channel pages, the Video Downloader covers the file side.

Can I geo-target Twitch chat requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Exit IPs span 195+ geo-locations, with city-level selection in supported regions. That matters on Twitch when chat behavior, stream availability, or drops campaigns differ by market – a viewer in Berlin and one in São Paulo can see different things, and you can capture both.

How fast is the Twitch chat scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Live chat capture runs continuously rather than in bursts, and the API keeps pace with peak-hour message volume on large channels. VOD chat backfills run as parallel jobs, with concurrency that scales with your plan. Responses typically land within a few seconds, so dashboards stay close to real time.

Can I try the Twitch chat scraper API for free?

It's free to start – the starter plan is activated from your dashboard with no credit card required. It carries up to 2K requests, enough to capture chat from several streams and judge the output quality before you pay anything.

Twitch Chat Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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