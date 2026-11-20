Best SEO Proxies: 7 Providers Compared
SEO proxies route requests from SEO tools and scripts through different IP addresses and locations that you choose for rank tracking, keyword research, and site crawls. Google's 2025 changes can increase the number of requests and amount of data needed for these tasks. In this guide, we compare 7 providers, showing which proxy type suits each SEO task.
Vilius Sakutis
Last updated: Nov 20, 2026
7 min read
TL;DR
- SEO proxies let rank trackers, crawlers, and research tools send requests through many IPs and locations to reduce blocks.
- Rotating residential proxies with city and ZIP targeting suit local rank checks; datacenter proxies suit audits of your own site.
- Google's 2025 changes can increase requests for deeper rank checks and bandwidth consumption, making per-GB pricing and plan minimums important considerations.
- Decodo offers country-, city-, ZIP-, and ASN-level targeting at no extra cost, starting at $2/GB on larger plans.
What are SEO proxies?
SEO proxies are ordinary proxy servers, typically residential or datacenter, which you use for search engine optimization tasks. Here's how a proxy server works: your SEO tool sends requests through a proxy so that search engines and websites see that proxy's IP and location, not yours.
Repeated automated queries from one IP can trigger rate limits or IP blacklisting. This makes it a lot harder to gather reliable data. Search results also vary by location and device type. For accurate rank checks, use IP addresses in the target locations and configure your browser or SEO tool to match the device you're testing.
SEO proxies aren't a separate product category. They're residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies used for SEO tasks. The differences come down to location targeting, IP rotation, and pricing.
What changed for SEO proxies in 2025
Two changes to Google Search in 2025 affected how SEO tools collect ranking data and how much proxy traffic they may consume.
The first was Google's JavaScript requirement to display search results, on January 17, 2025. A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch the change was meant to protect Search against bots and spam, and that fewer than 0.1% of searches came from users who disabled JavaScript. Some tools that previously fetched search results as plain HTML had to adopt browser rendering, which can increase data usage per check.
In September 2025, Google stopped supporting the num=100 parameter, which had allowed tools to retrieve up to 100 results in a single request. Google later told Search Engine Land that it didn't formally support the parameter. But with the usual 10 results per page, checking the top 100 positions now takes up to 10 page requests instead of one.
So, why does this matter when you buy proxies? More requests per keyword and heavier rendered pages equal more data consumed. Residential and mobile proxies are billed per GB, which means that the GB price at your real monthly usage, as well as minimum plan commitments and whether unused traffic expires, now matters more than headline IP pool size. That's why per-GB pricing and plan minimums are central to our provider comparison.
Collecting AI Overviews and AI Mode responses can also require rendering Google's search pages.
Choosing proxies for SEO: which type fits each task
When choosing proxies for SEO, match the proxy type to the task, not the other way around. Rotating residential proxies suit many SEO data collection tasks, while datacenter IPs are often sufficient for audits of your own website.
Which proxy type fits each SEO task
SEO task
Proxy type
Session
Why
Local rank checks (city or ZIP)
Rotating residential
Rotating, new IP per query
Results differ by location; household IPs see consumer results
Keyword and SERP data at volume
Rotating residential, or a scraping API
Rotating
Many rendered requests per keyword since 2025; spread them across IPs
Mobile results checks
Mobile
Rotating or short sticky
Carrier IPs and mobile layouts
Technical audits of your own site
Datacenter
Static or sticky
Your own server; speed and cost per IP matter, and you can allowlist the IPs
Competitor site crawls
Residential or ISP
Sticky for multi-page paths
Bot protection on other sites; one IP per crawl path
Localized landing page and ad checks
Residential or ISP
Sticky
See the page a visitor in that location sees
Residential proxies for SEO use household IP addresses, making them especially useful for location-specific rank checks. But traffic is usually billed per GB, so costs can climb fast with heavy browser rendering.
Datacenter proxy providers for SEO are fast and relatively inexpensive per IP, making them suitable for auditing your own website. However, they may face more blocks on third-party sites than residential IPs.
ISP proxies combine datacenter speed with IPs registered to internet service providers, providing a consistent IP, which is good for longer tasks. But they offer less IP variety compared to rotating residential networks.
Mobile proxies route traffic through mobile carrier networks, making them useful for testing searches from carrier IPs. However, mobile browser settings are also needed to reproduce mobile-specific layouts, and mobile proxy traffic can be expensive at scale.
Rotating or sticky sessions?
When choosing sticky and rotating sessions, opt for rotating sessions for search queries to get a new IP per request, and use sticky sessions when a crawl needs to keep the same IP across several pages of one website.
Proxies for rank tracking need city or ZIP targeting, and it’s particularly useful because search results change with location. Each query should use a different IP, because sending hundreds of searches through one address is often why rank trackers get blocked.
Teams that regularly track search results on a schedule are running an ongoing search data workflow, not making a one-off proxy purchase.
How to choose an SEO proxy provider
Not all proxy providers are the same, especially because they offer different pricing and levels of control. Before choosing a provider, run these 6 checks to see if it actually fits your SEO workload.
- Check geo-targeting depth and cost. Can you target specific countries, cities, ZIP codes, and ASNs (Autonomous System Numbers that identify network operators)? See if these options are really included, or if you’d need a higher plan or extra payment. For example, DataImpulse charges extra for some targeting options, while SOAX restricts ZIP and ASN targeting to its Scale plan and above.
- Compare pricing at your actual volume. Don't judge a provider by its cheapest advertised rate. Check the price per GB at the plan you'll realistically need, its minimum purchase, and whether unused traffic expires.
- Check session control. Find the maximum duration of the sticky session and available rotation options, then make sure they match how long your rank checks and website crawls need to keep an IP address.
- Test success rates on search engines. Run your own queries during a free trial or money-back period and record how many requests return truly usable results. Remember, advertised success rates are self-reported, so test proxies before you commit.
- Verify tool compatibility. Check for HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, and look for setup instructions for your SEO tools. Take a look at these guides for Screaming Frog proxy setup and ScrapeBox integration.
- Check ethical sourcing. Ask how the provider obtains residential IPs. Do users consent to sharing their connections? Look for information about ethically-sourced residential IPs.
Best SEO proxy providers
The providers below were compared on residential pricing, IP pool size, geo-targeting, maximum sticky session length, and trial terms, using their own pricing and product pages as of October 28, 2026.
SEO proxy providers compared (residential plans, as of October 28, 2026)
Provider
Best for
Residential pool
Residential price
Geo-targeting
Max sticky session
Decodo
Best value for most SEO teams
115M+ IPs, 195+ locations
$4/GB pay as you go; $3.75/GB (3 GB) to $2/GB (1 TB)
Country to ZIP and ASN, included
24 hours
Oxylabs
Enterprise rank tracking
175M+ IPs, 195 countries
No pay as you go; $6/GB (Starter) to $2.50/GB (1,000+ GB)
Country to ZIP, coordinates, ASN, included
24 hours
Bright Data
Widest targeting on one platform
400M+ monthly IPs, 195 countries
$8/GB pay as you go (list); $5/GB on the $1,999 plan (list)
Country to ZIP, ASN, carrier, included
Not stated
Webshare
Small budgets
80M+ IPs, 195 countries
$3.50/GB (1 GB) to $1.40/GB (3,000 GB)
Country, city, ASN; state and ZIP in the US only
24 hours
SOAX
Long rotation windows
155M+ IPs (own pages differ)
$5/GB (Sandbox) to $0.85/GB (Enterprise), tier 1 countries
Country, region, city, ISP; ZIP and ASN from the Scale plan
Up to 1 week
IPRoyal
Traffic that never expires
64M+ IPs, 195 countries
$7.35/GB pay as you go (1 GB) to $1.75/GB (10 TB+)
Country, US state, city, ISP
7 days
DataImpulse
Lowest entry price per GB
90M+ IPs, 195 countries
$1/GB pay as you go to $0.80/GB (1 TB)
Country included; state, city, ZIP, ASN for an extra fee
120 minutes
Source: Each provider's residential product and pricing pages, checked October 28, 2026. Prices and pool sizes are provider-reported. Bright Data's figures are monthly IP counts.
1. Decodo
Best value for most SEO teams
Decodo is the best choice for SEO teams that want precise local targeting without paying extra on any plan size. The network of Decodo residential proxies covers 195+ locations, with city, ZIP, and ASN targeting available on every plan. This means it's very useful for checking search results across different local markets.
- Pool: 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IPs.
- Targeting: Continent, country, state, city, ZIP, and ASN, included on all plans.
- Pricing: $4/GB pay-as-you-go. Monthly plans go from $3.75/GB (3 GB) to $2.75/GB (100 GB), and Enterprise plans go from $2.50/GB (250 GB) to $2/GB (1 TB).
- Sessions and protocols: Rotating and sticky sessions, HTTP(S), and SOCKS5.
- Performance and refund: Decodo reports response times below 0.5 seconds, a 99.92% success rate, and 99.99% uptime. Decodo offers a 14-day money-back option.
Decodo also offers ISP proxies from $0.27/IP for tasks that need stable connections. Datacenter proxies start at $0.02/IP for lower-cost crawling, while mobile proxies start at $2.25/GB, with access to 10M+ IPs for mobile-specific checks.
Pro: Detailed location targeting at no extra cost, even on smaller plans.
Con: Its pool is large but smaller than those of Oxylabs and SOAX.
2. Oxylabs
Best for enterprise rank tracking
Oxylabs is a good choice for enterprise SEO teams that run large-scale keyword checks across many locations. Its residential network has detailed geographic filters, including coordinates and ASNs, with no extra targeting fees.
- Pool: 175M+ residential IPs across 195 countries.
- Targeting: Country, state, city, ZIP, coordinates, and ASN.
- Pricing: $6/GB on the 5 GB Starter plan ($30), $5/GB at 20 GB, $4/GB at 125 GB, and $2.50/GB at 1 TB. There's no pay-as-you-go option.
- Sessions and protocols: Rotating sessions and sticky sessions lasting up to 24 hours, with HTTP(S), HTTP/3, and SOCKS5 support. Long sticky sessions are useful for crawls that need one IP across multiple requests.
- Trial: New customers can receive $5 in welcome credit.
Pro: Wide-ranging location filters and a large residential pool for enterprise-scale SEO work.
Con: At $6/GB, the smallest plan costs more per GB than most providers on this list, and there's no pay-as-you-go option.
See Oxylabs' residential proxy pricing and product details for available plans.
3. Bright Data
Best for the widest targeting options
Bright Data is a good fit for SEO teams that want residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies, as well as a SERP API on one platform. Its residential network offers detailed location filters.
- Pool: 400M+ monthly residential IPs across 195 countries, according to Bright Data.
- Targeting: Country, state, city, ZIP, ASN, and carrier.
- Pricing: $8/GB pay-as-you-go, or $5/GB on the $1,999 monthly plan, based on list prices.
- Sessions: Rotating and sticky sessions; a maximum sticky session duration isn't specified.
- Trial: A free trial without a payment card, although the duration isn't stated.
On October 28, 2026, Bright Data advertised a 50% residential discount for the first 3 months with code RESIGB50. The prices listed above exclude that promotion.
Pro: Several proxy types, detailed targeting, and a SERP API available through one provider.
Con: The highest pay-as-you-go list price on this list, with no clearly stated maximum sticky session duration.
See the residential proxy pricing and product details.
4. Webshare
Best for small budgets
Webshare is a practical option for freelancers and smaller websites that want to test proxies or run small keyword research projects without a large upfront commitment. Its residential plans start at just 1 GB, and the provider also offers a free datacenter proxy plan.
- Pool: 80M+ residential IPs across 195 countries.
- Targeting: Country, city, and ASN, with state and ZIP targeting available for US locations.
- Pricing: $3.50/GB on the 1 GB plan, dropping to $1.40/GB at 3,000 GB.
- Sessions: Sticky sessions lasting up to 24 hours; good for crawls that need to maintain one IP across several pages.
- Free plan: 10 shared datacenter proxies and 1 GB of monthly traffic.
Pro: Affordable entry plans and a free option for testing basic proxy functionality.
Con: Limited state and ZIP targeting outside the US, with no mobile proxy offering.
Check Webshare's residential proxy page and pricing for current plans.
5. SOAX
Best for long rotation windows
SOAX offers long rotation windows and shared pricing for residential and mobile traffic (useful for mobile-specific SEO checks). It's particularly useful for SEO workflows that need to maintain the same IP for extended periods and not rotate with every request.
- Pool: 155M+ residential IPs, according to SOAX's developer documentation, although SOAX's pages publish different figures.
- Targeting: Country, region, city, and ISP, while ZIP and ASN targeting start with the Scale plan at $1,500/month.
- Pricing: Rates vary by destination country tier. For tier 1 countries, residential and mobile traffic costs $5/GB on Sandbox, $3/GB on Builder ($200/month), $2.20/GB on Team ($500/month), $1.50/GB on Scale, and from $0.85/GB on Enterprise ($3,000/month).
- Sessions: Rotation windows of up to 1 week, useful for multi-page crawls.
- Trial: No free trial. Sandbox has no subscription fee but requires paid traffic credits.
Pro: Long rotation windows and residential and mobile traffic under one pricing structure.
Con: ZIP and ASN targeting require an expensive plan, and SOAX doesn't offer datacenter or ISP proxies.
See SOAX's residential proxy page and pricing for plan details.
6. IPRoyal
Best for traffic that never expires
IPRoyal is a good choice for SEO teams with irregular workloads because purchased residential traffic never expires. You can use your remaining balance for occasional keyword checks or website audits without worrying about a monthly expiration date.
- Pool: 64M+ residential IPs across 195 countries, according to IPRoyal's current product information. Some ranking pages still quote 32M+ IPs.
- Targeting: Country, US state, city, and ISP, while ZIP and ASN targeting aren't listed.
- Pricing: $7.35/GB for a 1 GB pay-as-you-go, dropping to $1.75/GB on custom plans of 10 TB or more.
- Sessions: Sticky sessions lasting up to 7 days, providing flexibility for tasks that need a consistent connection, although the same IP isn't guaranteed throughout.
- Trial: No general residential free trial. Trial access is reserved for verified companies testing Enterprise Proxies.
Pro: Purchased traffic never expires, making it easier to manage occasional SEO projects.
Con: High per-GB pricing for small purchases, limited trial access, and no listed ZIP or ASN targeting.
See IPRoyal's residential proxy pricing and residential product page for details.
7. DataImpulse
Best for low-cost country-level checks
DataImpulse is a budget-friendly choice for SEO teams that mainly need country-level search results. Unused traffic doesn't expire, making it suitable for occasional or low-volume checks.
- Pool: 90M+ residential IPs across 195 countries.
- Targeting: Country targeting is included, but state, city, ZIP, and ASN targeting cost extra.
- Pricing: $1/GB on standard plans, dropping to $0.80/GB at 1 TB. New users can purchase a $5 introductory package with 5 GB, while the standard 50 GB package costs $50.
- Sessions and protocols: Rotating and sticky sessions lasting up to 120 minutes, with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support.
- Trial: No free trial; there’s a paid introductory package.
Pro: Low per-GB rate makes it attractive for checking rankings across countries without advanced location filters, and traffic doesn't expire.
Con: Extra charges for city and ZIP targeting can raise the real cost of local rank checks, and sticky sessions are shorter compared to several competitors.
Check DataImpulse's residential proxies for available packages and targeting fees.
SEO proxies vs. a search scraping API
Choose proxies when you run your own SEO tool or crawler and want full control. Choose a scraping API when you need search results and don't want to manage browser rendering, retries, or blocked requests.
Google's 2025 changes made search data collection more demanding, potentially requiring browser rendering, additional requests for deeper results, and more handling of blocked requests. Proxies give you control over this process, but you still need to manage the tools and infrastructure yourself.
Meanwhile, a scraping API takes that work off your hands. Decodo's Web Data API provides one API to scrape, map, crawl, and search. Unlike residential proxies, which are billed by traffic volume, Web Data API pricing depends on the complexity of each request.
Start with residential proxies if you want to build your own rank tracker or customize your SEO workflow. If you need parsed search data without managing the scraping process, use the Web Data API instead.
Bottom line
SEO proxies are the same residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies used for any other scraping job. Google's 2025 changes can increase bandwidth consumption and the number of requests needed for deeper rank checks, making traffic costs and plan minimums important considerations when choosing proxies for SEO work. Choose based on the locations you need and the price per GB at your monthly volume.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Performance Marketing Team Lead
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
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