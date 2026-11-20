TL;DR

SEO proxies let rank trackers, crawlers, and research tools send requests through many IPs and locations to reduce blocks.

Rotating residential proxies with city and ZIP targeting suit local rank checks; datacenter proxies suit audits of your own site.

Google's 2025 changes can increase requests for deeper rank checks and bandwidth consumption, making per-GB pricing and plan minimums important considerations.

Decodo offers country-, city-, ZIP-, and ASN-level targeting at no extra cost, starting at $2/GB on larger plans.

What are SEO proxies?

SEO proxies are ordinary proxy servers, typically residential or datacenter, which you use for search engine optimization tasks. Here's how a proxy server works: your SEO tool sends requests through a proxy so that search engines and websites see that proxy's IP and location, not yours.

Repeated automated queries from one IP can trigger rate limits or IP blacklisting. This makes it a lot harder to gather reliable data. Search results also vary by location and device type. For accurate rank checks, use IP addresses in the target locations and configure your browser or SEO tool to match the device you're testing.

SEO proxies aren't a separate product category. They're residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies used for SEO tasks. The differences come down to location targeting, IP rotation, and pricing.

What changed for SEO proxies in 2025

Two changes to Google Search in 2025 affected how SEO tools collect ranking data and how much proxy traffic they may consume.

The first was Google's JavaScript requirement to display search results, on January 17, 2025. A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch the change was meant to protect Search against bots and spam, and that fewer than 0.1% of searches came from users who disabled JavaScript. Some tools that previously fetched search results as plain HTML had to adopt browser rendering, which can increase data usage per check.

In September 2025, Google stopped supporting the num=100 parameter, which had allowed tools to retrieve up to 100 results in a single request. Google later told Search Engine Land that it didn't formally support the parameter. But with the usual 10 results per page, checking the top 100 positions now takes up to 10 page requests instead of one.

So, why does this matter when you buy proxies? More requests per keyword and heavier rendered pages equal more data consumed. Residential and mobile proxies are billed per GB, which means that the GB price at your real monthly usage, as well as minimum plan commitments and whether unused traffic expires, now matters more than headline IP pool size. That's why per-GB pricing and plan minimums are central to our provider comparison.

Collecting AI Overviews and AI Mode responses can also require rendering Google's search pages.

Choosing proxies for SEO: which type fits each task

When choosing proxies for SEO, match the proxy type to the task, not the other way around. Rotating residential proxies suit many SEO data collection tasks, while datacenter IPs are often sufficient for audits of your own website.

Which proxy type fits each SEO task