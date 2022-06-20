Avnet Scraper API

A bill of materials is only as current as its last price check. Avnet scraping pulls component data from public catalog pages, part number by part number.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Avnet scraping game

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What is Avnet scraper API?

Which fields actually matter when repricing a bill of materials? Not many, but they have to be exact. An Avnet scraper API reads the public catalog pages, and Decodo's Price Scraper API covers the retail end when a comparison needs one. Per part you get the manufacturer part number and description, price breaks by quantity tier, stock on hand and factory lead time, plus packaging, reel size, compliance flags, datasheet link, and lifecycle status. Lifecycle is the field that turns a cheap line item into a redesign, which is why it belongs on every run even when nothing else changed.

Get Avnet scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Avnet data

Sourcing tools usually carry their own browser fleet, address rotation, and parser. The Web Scraping API removes all 3 from the roadmap.

What you no longer do yourself:

  • Headless browsers for catalog search pages
  • Address rotation across a 125M+ pool of 4 IP types
  • CAPTCHA and challenge work
  • Geo-routing through 195+ locations
  • Parsers, because output arrives as HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Avnet with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Avnet Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.avnet.com/shop/us/search/resistors",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Avnet scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Avnet data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

A catalog page that fails isn't counted. Payment covers parts returned with prices and stock.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Distributor websites throttle repeat visitors to protect pricing. Rotating IPs with matched fingerprints per request keep a BOM-wide refresh from stalling.

Real-time or on-demand results

Reprice a full BOM overnight, or check 1 part when engineering proposes a substitute.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Distributor pricing and stock are region-specific. Request from 195+ locations across residential proxies or datacenter IPs to match the buying entity.

JavaScript rendering

Price break tables and stock figures load after the search results appear. Running the page to completion captures the full tier table under the headline price.

Easy integration

cURL for a single part, Python for the BOM run, Node.js when a procurement service calls it. n8n covers the schedule.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Avnet. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Avnet scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Avnet. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Avnet scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Avnet?

An existing agreement can change your position entirely. Anyone already trading with a supplier may be bound by contract terms a passing visitor never sees. That covers Avnet or any distributor. Check your own paperwork first. Our contracts and scraping guide explains why.

How does the Avnet scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Per call the IP changes, its fingerprint is rebuilt, header order shifts, and CAPTCHAs clear ahead of the response. Refusals retry for nothing.

What output formats does the Avnet scraper API support?

HTML by default. Parsed catalog pages return JSON, and CSV goes straight into a procurement comparison. BOM tools keep JSON, because a price break is meaningless without its quantity tier.

Can I geo-target Avnet requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. You can choose from 195+ locations. Distributors run regional storefronts with their own pricing, currency, and stock positions, so origin decides which catalog you read.

How fast is the Avnet scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Part numbers run in parallel to your plan's ceiling, which covers a large BOM in 1 pass. Responses take seconds each.

Can I try the Avnet scraper API for free?

Yes. Signing up opens the free Web Scraping API starter plan, and up to 2K requests come with it. Send an identical request from your laptop and from a server, then compare the two. A difference points at your own network rather than the API.

Avnet Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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